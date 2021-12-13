IBPS Clerk Prelims Memory Based Question Paper 2021: Download Numerical Ability PDF with Answer Keys

IBPS Clerk Prelims Memory Based Question Paper 2021 (Numerical Ability PDF Download): Check memory based questions that came in IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam held on 12th Dec 2021 (All Shifts) from Numerical Ability Section (35 Marks).

IBPS Clerk Prelims Memory Based Question Paper 2021 (Numerical Ability PDF Download): IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam was held on 12th December 2021 in total four shifts. The online exam will also be conducted on 18th & 19th December 2021. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Memory Based Numerical Ability Language Question Paper (35 Marks)

Questions asked in the Numerical Ability Language section were of easy to moderate level. The attempt of above 22 Questions is a good attempt. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam:

Sample Questions to Solve IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Memory Based Numerical Ability Paper

Directions (1 - 5): What should come in place of question mark (?) in the following questions?

1. (57% of 1552 - 46% of 1512)/73 = ?

6 6 6 4 None of the above

Answer: c)

Explanation: (57% of 1552 - 46% of 1512)/73 = ?

= 884.64 - 695.52/73 = 2.6

2. (22.13)2 + (13.96)2 - (7.11)2 = ?

644 564 784 634 None of the above

Answer: d)

Explanation: (22.13)2 + (13.96)2 - (7.11)2 = ?

= 490 + 195 - 51 = 634

3. 26% of 900 × ?% of 1042 = 4168

7 7 7 7 None of the above

Answer: b)

Explanation: 26% of 900 × x% of 1042 = 4168

234 × x% of 1042 = 4168

x = (4168×100)/(234×1042) = 1.7

4. (0.16)7/(0.064)3 × (0.4)2 = (0.4)?

5 6 7 8 None of the above

Answer: c)

Explanation: (0.16)7/(0.064)3 × (0.4)2

= (0.4)14/(0.4)9 × (0.4)2

= (0.4)16/(0.4)9 = (0.4)7

5. 5 + 5.55 + 0.5 + 55.05 + 555 = ?

611 621 600 651 None of the above

Answer: b)

Explanation: 5 + 5.55 + 0.5 + 55.05 + 555 = 621.1

Directions (6 - 7): What should come in place of the question mark (?) in the following number series?

6. 14, 27, 52, 100, ?

194 192 188 148 None of the above

Answer: b)

Explanation: 14 × 2 - 20 = 27

27 × 2 - 21 = 52

52 × 2 - 22 = 100

100 × 2 - 23 = 192

7. 5, 4, 6, 9, ?

12 15 18 21 None of the above

Answer: a)

Explanation: The series is the average of two consecutive terms of the prime number series.

The prime number series is 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13 and so on

5/2 = (2 + 3)/2

4 = (3 + 5)/2

6 = (5 + 7)/2

9 = (7 + 11)/2

12 = (11 + 13)/2

8. When the price of a laptop was reduced by 15% the sales went up by 50%. How much did the revenue go up?

27% 8% 5% 2% None of the above

Answer: c)

Explanation: Let the price of the laptop be Rs. 100 and the number of laptops be 100.

So revenue = 100 × 100 = Rs. 10000

Revenue on 150 laptops at the rate of Rs. 85 = 150 × 85 = Rs 12750

Increase in revenue = 12750 – 10000 = Rs. 2750

Percentage increase in revenue= (2750/10000) × 100 = 27.5%

9. How much distance will a car cover in 60 seconds at a speed of 120 kmph?

1 km 2500 meters 5000 meters 2000 meters None of the above

Answer: d)

Explanation: To convert kmph to mps, multiply the speed in kmph with 5/18.

120 kmph = 5/18 × 120 = 100/3 mps

Distance= Speed * Time

= 100/3 × 60 = 2000 meters

10. There is an aluminum cable of length 132 m. A circle is made by this cable. Find the diameter of the circle formed.

28m 35m 21m 42m None of the above

Answer: d)

Explanation: Perimeter of the circle formed = Length of the cable.

2πr = 132m, where ‘r’ is the radius of the circle

2 × 22/7 × r = 132

r = (132 × 7)/(22 × 2) = 21m

Diameter = 2r = 2 × 21 = 42m

11. A person lends one of his prize money of Rs. 40,000 to four persons. If he gets an interest of 12% on Rs. 12000 from the first person, 8% for another Rs. 12000, 4% on Rs. 8000, what rate must he get on the remaining part to make his average annual interest 8%?

28% 18% 24% 12% None of the above

Answer: d)

Explanation:

(12000 × 12/100 × 1) + (12000 × 8/100 × 1) + (8000 × 4/100 × 1) + (8000 × r/100 × 1)

= (40000 × 8/100 × 1)

1440 + 960 + 320 + 80r= 3200

2720 + 80r = 3200

40r = 480

r = 12%

Directions (12 - 15) - Study the following graph and answer the following questions:

Number of branches in three different cities of four private banks

12. What is the ratio of the number of branches in Meerut of Bank A to the number of branches in Kanpur of Bank D?

11:13 13:11 9:7 7:11 None of the above

Answer: a)

Explanation: Number of branches in Meerut of Bank A = 275

Number of Science students in college D = 325

The ratio= 275:325 = 11:13

13. What is the average number of branches in each city of Bank D?

250 210 235 267 None of the above

Answer: d)

Explanation: Total number of branches of Bank D in all three cities

= 175 + 300 + 325 = 800

The average student in each faculty = 800/3 = 267

14. What percentage of the total branches of Bank C is in Agra?

36% 5% 92% 48% None of the above

Answer: c)

Explanation: The total number of branches of Bank C in Agra = 175

Total number of branches of Bank C = 650

Percentage of Arts students = 175/650 × 100 = 26.92%

15. What is the difference between the total number of branches Kanpur and Agra of all the banks?

275 240 290 175 None of the above

Answer: e)

Explanation: Total number of branches in Kanpur of all the banks = 1075

Total number of branches in Agra of all the banks = 825

Their difference = 1075 - 825 = 250