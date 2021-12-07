IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for English Language

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims English Language Important Tips: Check top 7 tips on how to prepare for English Language in IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims that will be conducted on December 12th, 18th, and 19th, 2021. Know IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims English Language important topics and topics-wise weightage.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims English Langauge Important Tips: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims on December 12th, 18th, and 19th, 2021. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains exams will be held in January 2022/February 2022 (Tentative) for the recruitment of 7,858 vacancies of clerks in Public Sector Banks. The IBPS Clerk 2021 exam will be held in three phases - Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims includes three sections English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Numerical Ability. The English Language is one of the scoring sections of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims that tests the basic grammar & language skills in English. In this article, candidates can read the top 7 tips on how to prepare for the English Language for IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims, check important topics, topic-wise weightage, expected number of questions, and the number of questions asked in the Reasoning Ability section in 2020.

IBPS Clerk 2021: Important Dates

Event Date Prelims Admit Card Release Date November 26, 2021 IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date December 12, 2021 December 18, 2021 December 19, 2021 Prelims Result December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Exam Pattern

Prelims Exam: In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021, candidates will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections- English Language, Numerical Ability & Reasoning Ability. There is a sectional timing for each section. The exam will be conducted online. Have a look at the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims:

Subject Total Questions Marks Duration Medium of Exam English Language 30 30 20 minutes English Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes As per State applied for Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes As per State applied for Total 100 Questions 100 Marks 1 Hour

Marking Scheme: In the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam, 100 MCQs will be asked. Each question will be of 1 mark. There would be a penalty for the wrong answer marked by the candidate. Every wrong answer will deduct 0.25 marks.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims English Language Syllabus

Topics Topics Reading Comprehensions Grammar/ Tenses Rules Cloze Test (Fill in the blanks) Antonyms & Synonyms Idioms & Phrases Phrase Replacement/ Sentence Correction Error Detection Para Jumbles/ Sentence Rearrangement One Word Substitution Active & Passive Voice Sentence Connectors Vocabulary

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims English Language Important Topics

Important English LanguageTopics Expected Number of Questions in IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Reading Comprehension 10 -15 Cloze Test 5 - 10 Error Detection 3 - 5 Spell Correction/Phrase Replacement 3 - 5 Fill in the Blanks 3 -5 Vocabulary 3 - 5

IBPS Clerk Prelims English Language: Number of Questions asked in 2020

IBPS Clerk Exam (12th Dec 2020) Topic No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Reading Comprehensions 8 Easy-Moderate Cloze Test 6 Easy Error Detection 6 Easy Sentence Rearrangement 5 Easy Fill in the Blanks 5 Easy Total Questions 35 Easy to Moderate

IBPS Clerk Exam (5th Dec 2020) Topic No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Reading Comprehensions 7 Easy-Moderate Cloze Test 5 Easy Error Detection 5 Easy Sentence Rearrangement 3 Easy Word Swap 5 Easy Phrase Correction 5 Easy Total Questions 35 Easy-Moderate

Top 7 Tips: How to prepare for English Language in IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims

The English Language section in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims is an important section that carries 30 marks. The English Language section in IBPS Clerk is based on grammar and vocabulary to test the basic skills of the candidates in the English language. The questions usually are tricky but if a candidate has a good command of the language and expansive reading habits, they can score really high in the English Language section in the IBPS Clerk exam.

(i) Understand the syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, exam analysis, expected number of questions

One should understand the entire syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, exam analysis, the expected number of questions, cut-off to prepare a study plan for the English Language section in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims. Go through previous years’ questions to understand the kind of questions and their difficulty level. Refer to sources of reading comprehension. Usually, the passages are taken from business newspapers on banking and economy themes. Mark your strong and weak areas while studying the syllabus. Keep sufficient time in your study plan for revision and mock tests.

(ii) Regularly solve at least 20 English Language questions and 3 to 5 Reading Comprehensions

Solve at least 10 questions each from Grammar and Vocabulary topics to improve your memory, concepts, and learn new words. Attempt 3 to 5 Reading Comprehensions to develop a strategy while reading and answering the questions related to the passages. This will help in increasing your ability to spot keywords, phrases, and find the right answers to the questions. The maximum number of questions come from Reading Comprehension, hence practice a lot.

(iii) English Language Topic-wise preparation tips and strategies

Reading Comprehension tops the list of the important topics in the IBPS Clerk English Language section. In grammar, important topics are error-spotting, active & passive voice, idioms & phrases, sentence rearrangement, direct & indirect speech, fill in the blanks (verb, article, preposition, etc). In vocabulary, important topics are synonyms & antonyms, cloze test, fill in the blanks, idioms & phrases, one-word substitution, spell correction, etc.

(iv) Reading newspapers, magazines, and English books for expanding language skills

Reading comprehensions come from newspapers, magazines, books related to business, banking, economy, current affairs, etc. Reading is a must to score high in the English Language in the IBPS Clerk exam. Comprehensions are either theme-based or conclusion-based. Make a habit of reading at least 2 – 4 papers for 30 minutes every day. Sit with a dictionary to study new words found while reading. This will help you with vocabulary questions a lot.

(v) Practice English Language quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers

Practice is the key to scoring high in the English Language in the IBPS Clerk 2021. The mock tests, quizzes, previous years’ papers give an assessment of your strong and weak areas, overall performance, current score average, and speed at solving questions. Solve as many grammar exercises from Wren and Martin as possible. Sit with a timer always to adapt to the real-time exam settings.

(vi) Quick tips to solve important topic-wise questions in English Language

Quick tips to solve: Fill in the Blanks (use the elimination method to choose the correct option), Cloze Test (find the logical relation between all options while eliminating options), Para Jumbles (find the first sentence and concluding sentences to connect the fitting sequence), Sentence Correction (assess the grammar of the original sentence and eliminate options that grammatically incorrect), Spotting Error (spot the subject-verb agreement, read each individual part to spot further error), Reading Comprehension (solve antonym & synonym first, never use any knowledge outside the passage, grasp what the author is trying to say, spot keywords, phrases in notes sections).

(vii) Attempt what you know correctly to avoid negative marking

Remember, there will be a negative marking for each wrong answer. 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted to arrive at a final score. If a question is left blank, no marks will be deducted. Candidates are advised to attempt questions only what they are sure of to avoid penalty. The IBPS Clerk exams are qualifying in nature for candidates to reach the Mains. Attempt the paper wisely and calmly as one will not have the option to go back to a question in a computer-based exam once the allotted time is over.