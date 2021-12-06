IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Reasoning Ability

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Reasoning Ability Important Tips: Check top 7 tips on how to prepare for Reasoning Ability in IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims that will be conducted on December 12 th , 18 th , and 19 th , 2021. Know IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Reasoning Ability important topics and topics-wise weightage.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Reasoning Ability Important Tips: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims on December 12th, 18th, and 19th, 2021. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains exams will be held in January 2022/February 2022 (Tentative) for the recruitment of 7,858 vacancies of clerks in Public Sector Banks. The IBPS Clerk 2021 exam will be held in three phases - Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims includes three sections Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English Language, and. Reasoning Ability is one of the logical-based and scoring sections of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims. In this article, candidates can read the top 7 tips on how to prepare for Reasoning Ability for IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims, check important topics, topic-wise weightage, expected number of questions, and the number of questions asked in the Reasoning Ability section in 2020.

Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 here

IBPS Clerk 2021: Important Dates

Event Date Prelims Admit Card Release Date November 26, 2021 IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date December 12, 2021 December 18, 2021 December 19, 2021 Prelims Result December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)

Check IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2021: Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Prelims, Mains-Download PDF

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Exam Pattern

Prelims Exam: In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021, candidates will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections- English Language, Numerical Ability & Reasoning Ability. There is a sectional timing for each section. The exam will be conducted online. Have a look at the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims:

Subject Total Questions Marks Duration Medium of Exam English Language 30 30 20 minutes English Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes As per State applied for Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes As per State applied for Total 100 Questions 100 Marks 1 Hour

Marking Scheme: In the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Exam, 100 MCQs will be asked. Each question will be of 1 mark. There would be a penalty for the wrong answer marked by the candidate. Every wrong answer will deduct 0.25 marks.

IBPS Clerk 2021: Admit Card (Out), Exam Date, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Cut Off, Notification, 7858 Vacancies, Eligibility

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Reasoning Ability Syllabus

Topics Topics Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement (Linear, Circular, Square, comparison-based, scheduling-based puzzles, flat & floor-based, blood relation with seating arrangement, etc) Distance and Direction Blood Relations Syllogism Order and Ranking Coding-Decoding Input-Output Inequalities Alphanumeric/ Number Series Data Sufficiency Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning Logical Reasoning

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Reasoning Ability Important Topics

Important Reasoning Ability Topics Expected Number of Questions in IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement (Linear, Circular, Square, comparison-based, scheduling-based puzzles, etc) 10 -15 Blood Relations 3 - 5 Direction Sense 3 - 5 Alphanumeric/Number Series 3 - 5 Coding-Decoding 3 -5 Inequalities 3 - 5 Syllogism 3 - 5

IBPS Clerk Prelims Reasoning Ability: Number of Questions asked in 2020

IBPS Clerk Exam (12th Dec 2020) Topic No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Puzzles - Seating Arrangement (Flat & Floor Based) 20 Moderate Direction 3 Easy to Moderate Inequality 5 Easy Blood Relation 2 Easy to Moderate Alphanumeric Series 5 Easy Total Questions 35 Easy to Moderate

IBPS Clerk Exam (5th Dec 2020) Topic No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Puzzles - Seating Arrangement (Floor Based, Month-based, Year Based, Sequence-based) 20 Moderate Order Ranking 3 Easy to Moderate Inequality 3 - 5 Easy Syllogism 2 - 3 Easy to Moderate Alphanumeric Series 5 Easy Miscellaneous 1 Easy Total Questions 35 Moderate

Top 7 Tips: How to prepare for Reasoning Ability in IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims

The Reasoning Ability section in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims is an important section that carries 35 marks. The Reasoning Ability section of the IBPS Clerk Prelims is based on logical reasoning to test the problem-solving skills, accuracy, and speed of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop their basic puzzle-solving skills, understand tricks to enhance accuracy. With regular practice and understanding of topics such as Puzzles/Seating Arrangement, Blood Relations, Direction Sense, Order & Ranking, Series, etc, one can score high marks in the Reasoning Ability section in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims.

(i) Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis

Start by analyzing the syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, the cut-off of previous years, questions asked, and last year’s exam analysis to make a schedule, and a systematic approach to prepare the Reasoning Ability section of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims. Set aside ample time to practice the Reasoning Ability section to improve your solving speed and accuracy. Assess your present score by solving topic-wise practice questions using conventional methods. You can implement a faster approach once you have understood the theoretical concept, formulas, and other crucial steps to avoid any confusion.

(ii) Assess your strengths and weakness, Prepare strategy & sequence of questions when attempting

Reasoning Ability is the most scoring section in the IBPS Clerk Prelims if one is prepared well. Assess your strength and weakness so that you do not get stuck on questions that are not your strong areas or which require too time-consuming. Study different types of questions through previous years’ question papers. During the exam, the best strategy for attempting the Reasoning Ability section is to start Inequality, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Distance & Direction, Alphanumeric Series.

(iii) Strengthen reasoning skills, improve speed & accuracy, develop formula tricks

Numerical Ability is one of the lengthiest and time-consuming sections of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims. Candidates should focus on speed and accuracy to finish 35 questions in the allotted time of 20 minutes. Practice is the key to strengthening reasoning skills. Understand the concept of solving linear seating arrangement, blood relation with seating arrangement, puzzles (floor-based, scheduling-based, tabular-based), syllogisms (basics & reverse), inequalities (coded & direct), distance & direction sense (basic directions, Pythagoras theorem), etc.

(iv) Regularly solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics

One should solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics mentioned in the Reasoning Ability Section of the IBPS Clerk Prelims. Some of the important topics are Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement, Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric Series, Input-Output, Blood Relations, and Direction Sense.

(v) Reasoning Ability Topic-wise preparation tips and strategies

We have shared the important topic and topics-wise expected number of questions in Reasoning Ability section in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims to help you score better. Practice different Puzzles/Seating Arrangement questions (Linear, Circular, Square, Scheduling-based, Comparison-based, etc); Blood Relations (Direct or Coded Blood Relation, Generation or Relationship Tree, etc). Practice Direction Sense (draw lines while solving to keep clarity), Alphanumeric/Number Series, Syllogism, Inequality, and Input-Output.

(vi) Practice Reasoning Ability quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers

The Numerical Ability section is allotted 20 minutes for 35 questions. Practice as many Reasoning Ability quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers as possible to keep assessing your performance. One should solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims. Master basic Reasoning Skills, understand concepts of Puzzles/Seating Arrangement, etc to increase speed and accuracy.

(vii) Attempt only what you know correctly to avoid penalty

The IBPS Clerk Prelims are qualifying exams to reach the Mains. One need not attempt each and every question. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. Candidates are advised to attempt the questions correctly or else leave them blank to avoid penalties. In case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it. In a computer-based exam, one will not have the option to go back once the allotted time is over.