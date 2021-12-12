Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (12th December Shift 1 & 2): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

IBPS Clerk 2021 Exam Analysis (12th December Shift 1 & 2): Get Difficulty Level of Questions Asked, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims being held on 12th December 2021.

Created On: Dec 12, 2021 16:13 IST
IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (12th December Shift 1 & 2): The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims on 12th December 2021 in four shifts each. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims included three sections Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English Language. In this article, we have shared the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam detailed section-wise analysis and review along with the number of questions asked, the difficulty level of questions, and good attempts. Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam on 12th December 2021 (Shift 1 & 2) was Easy to Moderate‘. The IBPS Clerk 2021 aims to fill 7,858 vacancies of Clerks across 11 participating public sector banks during the IBPS Clerk XI recruitment drive.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Shift Timings (12th, 18th, 19th Dec)

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Shifts Timings
First Shift 9.00 am to 10.00 am
Second Shift 11.30 am to 12.30 am
Third Shift 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm
Fourth Shift 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Exam Pattern

In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021, candidates will be asked 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections- English Language (30 questions), Numerical Ability (35 questions) & Reasoning Ability (35 questions). There is a sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section. The exam will be conducted online. Have a look at the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims:

Section

No. of MCQs

Marks

Duration

Medium of Exam

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

English

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

As per State applied for

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

As per State applied for

Total

100

100

1 Hour

 

 

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis & Section-wise Review (12th December 2021 – Shift 1 & 2)

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 exam on 12th December 2021 (Shift 1 & 2): The overall difficulty level of questions was 'Easy to Moderate'. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims consisted of 100 objective multiple-choice questions of 1 mark each and a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates shared that they were able to make around 70 to 79 good attempts (Shift 1), 69 to 78 good attempts (Shift 2) in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis below:

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021(12th December Shift 1 & 2): Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Sections

1st Shift

2nd Shift

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

English Language

21-24

Easy

21-23

Easy-Moderate

Reasoning Ability

26-29

Easy-Moderate

27-30

Easy

Numerical Ability

23-26

Easy-Moderate

21-25

Easy-Moderate

Total (100 Marks)

70-79

Easy-Moderate

69-78

Easy-Moderate

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 (12th December Shift 1 & 2): Section-wise exam review and questions asked

Reasoning Ability: Shift 1 & 2

Topics

No. of MCQs

Difficulty Level

Puzzles/Seating Arrangement (Circle, Month, Linear Seating, Flat-Floor-based, Dual Row Seating, Uncertain Seating, Post-based, Box-based)

18-19

Easy-Moderate

Syllogism

2-3

Easy-Moderate

Inequality

4-5

Easy-Moderate

Alphanumeric Series

4-5

Easy-Moderate

Direction and Distance

3

Easy-Moderate

Order & Ranking

1

Easy-Moderate
Word Sequencing 1 Easy-Moderate

Word Pairing Based

1

Easy

Coding

1

Easy

Total

35

Easy-Moderate

English Language: Shift 1 & 2

Topics

No. of MCQs

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension

7-10

Easy

Error Detection

5

Easy

Sentence Rearrangement

5

Easy

Mis-spelled

5

Easy

Single Fillers

5

Easy

Word Swap

4-5

Easy

Para Jumbles

4-5

Easy

Total

30

Easy

Numerical Ability: Shift 1 & 2

Topics

No. of MCQs

Difficulty Level

Arithmetic

10-15

Easy-Moderate

Simplification

10

Easy-Moderate

Data Interpretation (Pie, Tabular, Caselet)

 5-10

Easy-Moderate

Missing Number Series

5

Easy-Moderate

Total

35

Easy-Moderate

 

FAQ

Q1 What was the overall difficulty level of questions in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th December (Shift 1)?

The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis: The Overall Difficulty Level Of The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam On 12th December 2021 (Day 1) Was ‘Easy To Moderate‘.

Q2 What was the overall good attempts in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th December (Shift 1)?

Candidates shared that they were able to make around 70 to 79 good attempts (Shift 1) in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam.

Q3 Where can I get IBPS Clerk 2021 Exam Analysis (Detailed Section-wise)?

Read Our Article IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (12th December Shift 1): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review On Jagran Josh.

Q4 Is there a negative marking in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam?

Yes. For Each Wrong Answer, Candidates Will Get A Penalty Of 1/4th Or 0.25 Marks In The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam.

Q5 What are the exam dates for IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims?

IBPS Will Be Conducting The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam On 12th, 18th, And 19th December 2021.

