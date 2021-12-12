IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (12th December Shift 1 & 2): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (12th December Shift 1 & 2): The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims on 12th December 2021 in four shifts each. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims included three sections Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English Language. In this article, we have shared the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam detailed section-wise analysis and review along with the number of questions asked, the difficulty level of questions, and good attempts. Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam on 12th December 2021 (Shift 1 & 2) was ‘Easy to Moderate‘. The IBPS Clerk 2021 aims to fill 7,858 vacancies of Clerks across 11 participating public sector banks during the IBPS Clerk XI recruitment drive.
|IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Shifts
|Timings
|First Shift
|9.00 am to 10.00 am
|Second Shift
|11.30 am to 12.30 am
|Third Shift
|2.00 pm to 3.00 pm
|Fourth Shift
|4.30 pm to 5.30 pm
IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Exam Pattern
In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021, candidates will be asked 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections- English Language (30 questions), Numerical Ability (35 questions) & Reasoning Ability (35 questions). There is a sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section. The exam will be conducted online. Have a look at the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims:
|
Section
|
No. of MCQs
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Medium of Exam
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
English
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
As per State applied for
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
As per State applied for
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
1 Hour
|
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis & Section-wise Review (12th December 2021 – Shift 1 & 2)
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 exam on 12th December 2021 (Shift 1 & 2): The overall difficulty level of questions was 'Easy to Moderate'. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims consisted of 100 objective multiple-choice questions of 1 mark each and a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates shared that they were able to make around 70 to 79 good attempts (Shift 1), 69 to 78 good attempts (Shift 2) in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis below:
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021(12th December Shift 1 & 2): Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
|
Sections
|
1st Shift
|
2nd Shift
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
English Language
|
21-24
|
Easy
|
21-23
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
|
26-29
|
Easy-Moderate
|
27-30
|
Easy
|
Numerical Ability
|
23-26
|
Easy-Moderate
|
21-25
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Total (100 Marks)
|
70-79
|
Easy-Moderate
|
69-78
|
Easy-Moderate
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 (12th December Shift 1 & 2): Section-wise exam review and questions asked
Reasoning Ability: Shift 1 & 2
|
Topics
|
No. of MCQs
|
Difficulty Level
|
Puzzles/Seating Arrangement (Circle, Month, Linear Seating, Flat-Floor-based, Dual Row Seating, Uncertain Seating, Post-based, Box-based)
|
18-19
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Syllogism
|
2-3
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Inequality
|
4-5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Alphanumeric Series
|
4-5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Direction and Distance
|
3
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Order & Ranking
|
1
|
Easy-Moderate
|Word Sequencing
|1
|Easy-Moderate
|
Word Pairing Based
|
1
|
Easy
|
Coding
|
1
|
Easy
|
Total
|
35
|
Easy-Moderate
English Language: Shift 1 & 2
|
Topics
|
No. of MCQs
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reading Comprehension
|
7-10
|
Easy
|
Error Detection
|
5
|
Easy
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
5
|
Easy
|
Mis-spelled
|
5
|
Easy
|
Single Fillers
|
5
|
Easy
|
Word Swap
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
Para Jumbles
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
Total
|
30
|
Easy
Numerical Ability: Shift 1 & 2
|
Topics
|
No. of MCQs
|
Difficulty Level
|
Arithmetic
|
10-15
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Simplification
|
10
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Data Interpretation (Pie, Tabular, Caselet)
|5-10
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Missing Number Series
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Total
|
35
|
Easy-Moderate