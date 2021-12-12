IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (12th December Shift 1 & 2): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

IBPS Clerk 2021 Exam Analysis (12th December Shift 1 & 2): Get Difficulty Level of Questions Asked, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims being held on 12th December 2021.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (12th December Shift 1 & 2): The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims on 12th December 2021 in four shifts each. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims included three sections Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English Language. In this article, we have shared the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam detailed section-wise analysis and review along with the number of questions asked, the difficulty level of questions, and good attempts. Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam on 12th December 2021 (Shift 1 & 2) was ‘Easy to Moderate‘. The IBPS Clerk 2021 aims to fill 7,858 vacancies of Clerks across 11 participating public sector banks during the IBPS Clerk XI recruitment drive.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Shift Timings (12th, 18th, 19th Dec)

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Shifts Timings First Shift 9.00 am to 10.00 am Second Shift 11.30 am to 12.30 am Third Shift 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm Fourth Shift 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Exam Pattern

In IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021, candidates will be asked 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections- English Language (30 questions), Numerical Ability (35 questions) & Reasoning Ability (35 questions). There is a sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section. The exam will be conducted online. Have a look at the exam pattern of the IBPS Clerk Prelims:

Section No. of MCQs Marks Duration Medium of Exam English Language 30 30 20 minutes English Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes As per State applied for Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes As per State applied for Total 100 100 1 Hour

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis & Section-wise Review (12 th December 2021 – Shift 1 & 2)

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 exam on 12th December 2021 (Shift 1 & 2): The overall difficulty level of questions was 'Easy to Moderate'. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims consisted of 100 objective multiple-choice questions of 1 mark each and a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates shared that they were able to make around 70 to 79 good attempts (Shift 1), 69 to 78 good attempts (Shift 2) in the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis below:

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021(12th December Shift 1 & 2): Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Sections 1st Shift 2nd Shift Good Attempts Difficulty Level Good Attempts Difficulty Level English Language 21-24 Easy 21-23 Easy-Moderate Reasoning Ability 26-29 Easy-Moderate 27-30 Easy Numerical Ability 23-26 Easy-Moderate 21-25 Easy-Moderate Total (100 Marks) 70-79 Easy-Moderate 69-78 Easy-Moderate

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 (12th December Shift 1 & 2): Section-wise exam review and questions asked

Reasoning Ability: Shift 1 & 2

Topics No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Puzzles/Seating Arrangement (Circle, Month, Linear Seating, Flat-Floor-based, Dual Row Seating, Uncertain Seating, Post-based, Box-based) 18-19 Easy-Moderate Syllogism 2-3 Easy-Moderate Inequality 4-5 Easy-Moderate Alphanumeric Series 4-5 Easy-Moderate Direction and Distance 3 Easy-Moderate Order & Ranking 1 Easy-Moderate Word Sequencing 1 Easy-Moderate Word Pairing Based 1 Easy Coding 1 Easy Total 35 Easy-Moderate

English Language: Shift 1 & 2

Topics No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension 7-10 Easy Error Detection 5 Easy Sentence Rearrangement 5 Easy Mis-spelled 5 Easy Single Fillers 5 Easy Word Swap 4-5 Easy Para Jumbles 4-5 Easy Total 30 Easy

Numerical Ability: Shift 1 & 2