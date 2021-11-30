IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th, 18th & 19th Dec: Check Section-wise Important Topics

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Important Topics: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam on December 12, December 18, and December 19, 2021. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains exams will be held in January 2022/February 2022 (Tentative) for the recruitment of 7,858 vacancies of clerks in public sector banks. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Admit Cards were released on November 26, 2021 on the official website of IBPS. In this article, we share the section-wise important topics, topic-wise weightage, number of questions, and exam pattern for IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims.
IBPS Clerk 2021: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Release of IBPS Clerk Notification
|
October 6, 2021
|
Start of Online Application Process
|
October 7, 2021
|
Last Date to Apply Online & Pay Fees
|
October 27, 2021
|
Prelims Admit Card Release Date
|
November 26, 2021
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date
|
December 12, 2021
December 18, 2021
December 19, 2021
|
Prelims Result
|
December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)
|
Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date
|
December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)
|
Mains Exam Date
|
January 2022/February 2022 (Tentative)
|
IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment
|
April 2022 (Tentative)
IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Important Topics (Section-wise)
|English Language
|Weightage (Tentative)
|Reading Comprehension
|10 questions
|Cloze Test
|5 questions
|Error Detection
|5 questions
|Phrase Replacement
|5 questions
|Fill in the Blanks
|5 questions
|Reasoning Ability
|Weightage (Tentative)
|Coding-Decoding
|5 questions
|Inequality
|5 questions
|Direction
|5 questions
|Blood Relation
|5 questions
|Seating Arrangement
|15 questions
|Alphanumeric series
|5 questions
|Syllogism
|5 questions
|Numerical Ability
|Weightage(Tentative)
|Quadratic Equations
|5 questions
|Data Interpretation
|15 questions
|Simplification
|5 questions
|Number Series
|5 questions
|Comparison of Quantities
|5 questions
IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Medium of Exam
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
English
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
As per State applied for
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
As per State applied for
|
Total
|
100 Questions
|
100 Marks
|
1 Hour
|
NOTE
(i) The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam will be conducted in an online mode across exam centers as notified by IBPS.
(ii) Candidates will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections: English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Numerical Ability.
(iii) Each section has a sectional timing of 20 minutes. The medium of exam for questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability will be according to the State applied for.
(iv) Candidates need to obtain minimum cut-off marks in each three sections of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exams to qualify for Mains.
(v) For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it.
