IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th, 18th & 19th Dec: Check Section-wise Important Topics

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Check here section-wise Important Topics of IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam that will be held on December 12th, 18th & 19th, 2021 for the recruitment of 7,858 Clerks in Public Sector Banks.

Created On: Nov 30, 2021 17:54 IST
IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Section-wise Important Topics
IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Important Topics: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam on December 12, December 18, and December 19, 2021. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains exams will be held in January 2022/February 2022 (Tentative) for the recruitment of 7,858 vacancies of clerks in public sector banks. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Admit Cards were released on November 26, 2021 on the official website of IBPS. In this article, we share the section-wise important topics, topic-wise weightage, number of questions, and exam pattern for IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims.

IBPS Clerk 2021: Important Dates

Event

Date

Release of IBPS Clerk Notification

October 6, 2021

Start of Online Application Process

October 7, 2021

Last Date to Apply Online & Pay Fees

October 27, 2021

Prelims Admit Card Release Date

November 26, 2021

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date

December 12, 2021

December 18, 2021

December 19, 2021

Prelims Result

December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date

December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Exam Date

January 2022/February 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment

April 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Important Topics (Section-wise)

English Language Weightage (Tentative)
Reading Comprehension 10 questions
Cloze Test 5 questions
Error Detection 5 questions
Phrase Replacement 5 questions
Fill in the Blanks 5 questions
Reasoning Ability Weightage (Tentative)
Coding-Decoding 5 questions
Inequality 5 questions
Direction 5 questions
Blood Relation 5 questions
Seating Arrangement 15 questions
Alphanumeric series 5 questions
Syllogism 5 questions
Numerical Ability Weightage(Tentative)
Quadratic Equations 5 questions
Data Interpretation 15 questions
Simplification 5 questions
Number Series 5 questions
Comparison of Quantities 5 questions

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

Subject

Total Questions

Marks

Duration

Medium of Exam

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

English

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

As per State applied for

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

As per State applied for

Total

100 Questions

100 Marks

1 Hour

 

NOTE

(i) The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam will be conducted in an online mode across exam centers as notified by IBPS.

(ii) Candidates will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections: English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Numerical Ability.

(iii) Each section has a sectional timing of 20 minutes. The medium of exam for questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability will be according to the State applied for.

(iv) Candidates need to obtain minimum cut-off marks in each three sections of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exams to qualify for Mains.

(v) For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it.

FAQ

Where can I find the detailed syllabus of IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims?

We have shared the latest Exam Pattern and complete Syllabus for IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims & Mains exams. Know here the subject-wise important topics of English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, General Awareness and others here - https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/ibps-clerk-2019-know-exam-pattern-syllabus-marking-scheme-1570598211-1

What are the important topics for IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims English Language?

The important topics for IBPS Clerk 2021 English Language are reading comprehension, cloze test, error detection, phrase replacement, fill in the blanks.

What are the subjects in IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims?

The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections; English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Numerical Ability.

How many questions will be asked in IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims?

There will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021. The questions will be from three sections- English Language (30 questions), Numerical Ability (35 questions) & Reasoning Ability (35 questions).

