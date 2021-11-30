IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th, 18th & 19th Dec: Check Section-wise Important Topics

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims: Check here section-wise Important Topics of IBPS PO 2021 Prelims exam that will be held on December 12th, 18th & 19th, 2021 for the recruitment of 7,858 Clerks in Public Sector Banks.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Important Topics: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam on December 12, December 18, and December 19, 2021. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Mains exams will be held in January 2022/February 2022 (Tentative) for the recruitment of 7,858 vacancies of clerks in public sector banks. The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Admit Cards were released on November 26, 2021 on the official website of IBPS. In this article, we share the section-wise important topics, topic-wise weightage, number of questions, and exam pattern for IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims.

Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 here

IBPS Clerk 2021: Important Dates

Event Date Release of IBPS Clerk Notification October 6, 2021 Start of Online Application Process October 7, 2021 Last Date to Apply Online & Pay Fees October 27, 2021 Prelims Admit Card Release Date November 26, 2021 IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date December 12, 2021 December 18, 2021 December 19, 2021 Prelims Result December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative) Mains Admit Card Release and Download Date December 2021/January 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Date January 2022/February 2022 (Tentative) IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment April 2022 (Tentative)

Check IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2021: Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Prelims, Mains-Download PDF

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Important Topics (Section-wise)

English Language Weightage (Tentative) Reading Comprehension 10 questions Cloze Test 5 questions Error Detection 5 questions Phrase Replacement 5 questions Fill in the Blanks 5 questions

Reasoning Ability Weightage (Tentative) Coding-Decoding 5 questions Inequality 5 questions Direction 5 questions Blood Relation 5 questions Seating Arrangement 15 questions Alphanumeric series 5 questions Syllogism 5 questions Numerical Ability Weightage(Tentative) Quadratic Equations 5 questions Data Interpretation 15 questions Simplification 5 questions Number Series 5 questions Comparison of Quantities 5 questions

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

Subject Total Questions Marks Duration Medium of Exam English Language 30 30 20 minutes English Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes As per State applied for Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes As per State applied for Total 100 Questions 100 Marks 1 Hour

NOTE

(i) The IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims Exam will be conducted in an online mode across exam centers as notified by IBPS.

(ii) Candidates will be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three sections: English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Numerical Ability.

(iii) Each section has a sectional timing of 20 minutes. The medium of exam for questions of Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability will be according to the State applied for.

(iv) Candidates need to obtain minimum cut-off marks in each three sections of the IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exams to qualify for Mains.

(v) For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks. However, in case a question is left blank or not answered, there will be no negative marking for it.

IBPS Clerk 2021: Admit Card (Out), Exam Date, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Cut Off, Notification, 7858 Vacancies, Eligibility