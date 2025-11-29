IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025: Check State-Wise & Category-Wise Expected Cut Off

CTET 2026 Application Form
By Meenu Solanki
Nov 29, 2025, 15:21 IST

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025: IBPS has conducted the IBPS Mains Exam 2025 on 29th November 2025. Based on feedback received from test-takers, we have prepared the IBPS Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off for all states and categories.

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has successfully conducted the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam on 29 November 2025. Thousands of banking aspirants who appeared in the exam are curious to know the expected cut off marks to gauge their chances of qualifying. In this article, we have provided the IBPS Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off 2025 State-wise based on the difficulty level and good attempts.

The official IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off marks will be released along with the result and scorecard in December 2025 or January 2026. Cut off marks refer to the minimum score a candidate must secure to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. IBPS announces the cut off marks state-wise and category-wise separately. It is determined based on several factors such as the number of applications, total vacancies, previous year trends, and the difficulty level of the examination.

Based on IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025, the expected cut off marks is estimated to range between 47 and 24 marks. Along with candidates’ feedback, multiple factors were considered while determining the expected cut off range. These include the difficulty level of the exam, number of vacancies, total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, and previous years’ cut off trends.

State/ UT

Expected Cut Off (UR)

Andaman & Nicobar

24-30

Andhra Pradesh

38-45

Arunachal Pradesh

31-35

Assam

35-40

Bihar

40-45

Chandigarh

42-47

Chhattisgarh

38-43

Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu

35-30

New Delhi

40-46

Goa

33-37

Gujarat

36-41

Haryana

42-47

Himachal Pradesh

40-46

Jammu & Kashmir

38-44

Jharkhand

38-45

Karnataka

36-42

Kerala

37-44

Ladakh

28-33

Lakshadweep

35-40

Madhya Pradesh

40-46

Maharashtra

37-43

Manipur

37-42

Meghalaya

35-40

Mizoram

22-27

Nagaland

33-37

Odisha

42-48

Puducherry

36-40

Punjab

43-49

Rajasthan

40-45

Sikkim

25-30

Tamil Nadu

40-46

Telangana

38-42

Tripura

38-41

Uttar Pradesh

40-45

Uttarakhand

41-45

West Bengal

41-46

IBPS Clerk Mains Previous Year Cut Off

Analyzing the IBPS Clerk Previous Year Cut Off helps candidates understand the exam’s difficulty level and competition trends. It acquaints them with the fluctuations in the cut off marks. Tabulated below are the IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2024 state-wise.

State/UT

 Cut Off

Andaman & Nicobar

26.75

Assam

37.88

Andhra Pradesh

40

Arunachal Pradesh

33

Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu

26.5

Bihar

41.25

Chandigarh

43.75

Chhattisgarh

39.25

Gujarat

37.25

New Delhi

40.75

Goa

34

Jammu & Kashmir

40.63

Haryana

42.75

Karnataka

38.25

Himachal Pradesh

41.88

Ladakh

29.38

Jharkhand

39.5

Lakshadweep

36

Kerala

39.75

Manipur

39

Mizoram

22.63

Madhya Pradesh

41

Maharashtra

38.5

Odisha

42.75

Meghalaya

36.63

Rajasthan

41.75

Nagaland

33.75

Telangana

39

Puducherry

37.5

Punjab

43.5

Uttar Pradesh

40.13

Sikkim

25.75

Tamil Nadu

41.25

Uttarakhand

41.38

Tripura

39.88

West Bengal

41.75

Factors Considered while Preparing IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025

IBPS considers following factors while determining the cut off marks:

  • Difficulty level of the examination

  • The trend of the previous year cut off.

  • Number of vacancies released

  • Number of candidates who appeared in the exam

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
