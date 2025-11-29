IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025: Check State-Wise & Category-Wise Expected Cut Off

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has successfully conducted the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam on 29 November 2025. Thousands of banking aspirants who appeared in the exam are curious to know the expected cut off marks to gauge their chances of qualifying. In this article, we have provided the IBPS Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off 2025 State-wise based on the difficulty level and good attempts.

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025

The official IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off marks will be released along with the result and scorecard in December 2025 or January 2026. Cut off marks refer to the minimum score a candidate must secure to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. IBPS announces the cut off marks state-wise and category-wise separately. It is determined based on several factors such as the number of applications, total vacancies, previous year trends, and the difficulty level of the examination.