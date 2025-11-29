IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025: Check State-Wise & Category-Wise Expected Cut Off

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has successfully conducted the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam on 29 November 2025. Thousands of banking aspirants who appeared in the exam are curious to know the expected cut off marks to gauge their chances of qualifying. In this article, we have provided the IBPS Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off 2025 State-wise based on the difficulty level and good attempts.
IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025
The official IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off marks will be released along with the result and scorecard in December 2025 or January 2026. Cut off marks refer to the minimum score a candidate must secure to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. IBPS announces the cut off marks state-wise and category-wise separately. It is determined based on several factors such as the number of applications, total vacancies, previous year trends, and the difficulty level of the examination.
IBPS Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off 2025
Based on IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025, the expected cut off marks is estimated to range between 47 and 24 marks. Along with candidates’ feedback, multiple factors were considered while determining the expected cut off range. These include the difficulty level of the exam, number of vacancies, total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, and previous years’ cut off trends.
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off 2025
|
State/ UT
|
Expected Cut Off (UR)
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
24-30
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
38-45
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
31-35
|
Assam
|
35-40
|
Bihar
|
40-45
|
Chandigarh
|
42-47
|
Chhattisgarh
|
38-43
|
Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu
|
35-30
|
New Delhi
|
40-46
|
Goa
|
33-37
|
Gujarat
|
36-41
|
Haryana
|
42-47
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
40-46
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
38-44
|
Jharkhand
|
38-45
|
Karnataka
|
36-42
|
Kerala
|
37-44
|
Ladakh
|
28-33
|
Lakshadweep
|
35-40
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
40-46
|
Maharashtra
|
37-43
|
Manipur
|
37-42
|
Meghalaya
|
35-40
|
Mizoram
|
22-27
|
Nagaland
|
33-37
|
Odisha
|
42-48
|
Puducherry
|
36-40
|
Punjab
|
43-49
|
Rajasthan
|
40-45
|
Sikkim
|
25-30
|
Tamil Nadu
|
40-46
|
Telangana
|
38-42
|
Tripura
|
38-41
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
40-45
|
Uttarakhand
|
41-45
|
West Bengal
|
41-46
IBPS Clerk Mains Previous Year Cut Off
Analyzing the IBPS Clerk Previous Year Cut Off helps candidates understand the exam’s difficulty level and competition trends. It acquaints them with the fluctuations in the cut off marks. Tabulated below are the IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2024 state-wise.
|
State/UT
|
Cut Off
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
26.75
|
Assam
|
37.88
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
40
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
33
|
Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu
|
26.5
|
Bihar
|
41.25
|
Chandigarh
|
43.75
|
Chhattisgarh
|
39.25
|
Gujarat
|
37.25
|
New Delhi
|
40.75
|
Goa
|
34
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
40.63
|
Haryana
|
42.75
|
Karnataka
|
38.25
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
41.88
|
Ladakh
|
29.38
|
Jharkhand
|
39.5
|
Lakshadweep
|
36
|
Kerala
|
39.75
|
Manipur
|
39
|
Mizoram
|
22.63
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
41
|
Maharashtra
|
38.5
|
Odisha
|
42.75
|
Meghalaya
|
36.63
|
Rajasthan
|
41.75
|
Nagaland
|
33.75
|
Telangana
|
39
|
Puducherry
|
37.5
|
Punjab
|
43.5
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
40.13
|
Sikkim
|
25.75
|
Tamil Nadu
|
41.25
|
Uttarakhand
|
41.38
|
Tripura
|
39.88
|
West Bengal
|
41.75
Factors Considered while Preparing IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025
IBPS considers following factors while determining the cut off marks:
-
Difficulty level of the examination
-
The trend of the previous year cut off.
-
Number of vacancies released
-
Number of candidates who appeared in the exam
