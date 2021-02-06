IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020-21 Out: Download CRP Clerk X Mains Admit Card @ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020-21: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the result of online preliminary exam for the post of Clerk (CRP- Clerks–X) on its website. Candidates who appeared in IBPS Clerk Exam on 05, 12, 13 December 2020, can download IBPS Clerk Result from the official website - ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Link is given below. The candidates can download IBPS Clerk Pre Result, directly, through the link below:

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Download Link

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021

Those candidates who are qualified in the prelims exam now appear for the mains exam. IBPS Clerk Mains Exam will be held on 28 February 2021. The Mains Exam will 190 questions of 200 marks and the candidates will be given is 2 hours and 40 minutes.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Notice

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021

The candidates are also required to download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card from the IBPS official website or through the link below:

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card Download

IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment

Candidates who would qualify in the mains exam will called for provisional allotment in various bank.

IBPS Clerk Score Card

The bank will also upload the score card of prelims exam for all the candidates who appeared in the exam. Candidates can download IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card, once releases, from IBPS website. IBPS Clerk Score Card is expected in next week

How to Download IBPS Prelims Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the link - ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Clerks X' A new page will open where you need to login using your Registration Number and Password Now, Click on 'Login' Button Download IBPS Clerk Result 2021

IBPS Clerk Registration was held between 02 September 2020 and 23 September 2020. The bank had reopen the registration window from 23 October to 06 November. A total of 2557 vacancies are available under IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 at various banks across India including Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.