IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration Process Ends Today at ibps.in, Check Application Process Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will end the application process for the IBPS Clerk exam today, July 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply online can visit the official website - ibps.in. Check details here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Application Process: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will end the online registration process for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 today i.e. July 28, 2023. All those candidates willing to apply for IBPS CRP Clerks XIII exam can apply for the crucial exam drive after visiting on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

It is noted that IBPS has earlier released the job notification for the various 4045 posts in different banks. The registration process for this major recruitment drive was started on July 1, 2023. Earlier, the last date to apply for these posts was till July 21, however, IBPS has decided to extend the last date to apply till July 28, 2023.

Candidates who have registered their application form can send their printing of application on or before August 5, 2023.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Application Process: Important Dates

IBPS Clerk Application End Date July 28, 2023 Last date for printing of application August 5, 2023. Preliminary Examination Date August or September 2023 Mains Exam Date October 2023

IBPS Clerk 2023: Overview

Organisation Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name CRP Clerks XIII Number of Post 4045 Application End Date July 28, 2023 Last date for printing of application August 5, 2023. Preliminary Examination Date August or September 2023 Application Mode Online\ Jobs Type Govt jobs Official website ibps.in

IBPS Clerk 2023 Educational Qualification:

Candidates having Graduate from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent university can apply for these posts.

How To Apply IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023?

Visit the official site of IBPS-ibps.in. Now click on link-IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 on the home page. You will have to provide the registration details to register your candidature. After that, you will have to provide the login to the account and fill in the application form. Now upload the necessary documents and make the payment of fees. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.







