IBPS PO Admit Card 2023: Direct Link to Download PET Hall Ticket on ibps.in

IBPS PO Admit Card 2023: IBPS is going to release the prelims admit card for the PO exam on the official website ibps.in. Candidates can check the direct Link to download the IBPS PO PET Admit Card. Also check the Prelims Call Letter, Exam Date, Steps to Download, and other important information in this article.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the online exam for the post of Probationary Officers (CRP PO/MT-XIII for Vacancies of 2024-25) from 23 to 30 September and on 01 October 2023. The admit card for the same will be released soon. The admit card will be released on the official website of the bank i.e. ibps.in. The candidates can download IBPS PO Admit Card using their registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.

IBPS PO Admit Card Date 2023

It is expected that the admit card will be released today or tomorrow. The admit card will be released on the official website of IBPS. The candidates will be provided with the admit card link in this article, as soon it is available. The admit card carries the exact exam date, time, centre, candidate’s photograph, roll number, signature, and other important instructions.

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card: Download PET Call Letter Here

The bank released the admit card for Pre Examination Training (PET) on 11 September 2023. Candidates who belong to the reserved can download IBPS PO PET Call Letter using their registration details. The link will be available till 17 September 2023.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2023 Overview

The admit card will be released for the recruitment of 3049 vacancies which will be filled in 11 public sector undertaking banks. The candidates can check the other important details related to the admit card in this article below:

Exam Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Name of the Post Probationary Officer (PO) Number of Vacancies 3049 Category Admit Card IBPS PO Admit Card Date 2023 Second week of September 2023 IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date 2023 23rd, 30th September and 01st October 2023 Selection process Prelims Mains Interview Official Website www.ibps.in

IBPS PO Pre Call Letter 2023: Check Steps to Download Admit Card

The step by step procedure to download the admit card from the official website is given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the bank i.e. ibps.in

Step 2: Now, click the ‘Link for Online Pre-Examination Training for Candidates who Opted for PET under CRP-PO -XIII’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Afterwards, you are required login into the website using the registration details

Step 4: Now, click on the call letter link and download the admit card

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card and carry it to the exam centre

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Details

Candidates will have to attend the exam via online mode.

They will be given 30 Multiple-choice questions on English Subject and 35 questions each on Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

The candidates need to score more than 40% to clear the exam

IBPS PO Admit Card: Details on Pre Call Letter

The important details that candidate can check on their call letter are mentioned below: