IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Exam on 3 October: Check Last Minute Tips to score High Marks, Admit Card, Exam Centre Rules

 IBPS PO 2020 Prelims Exam starts from 3 October 2020: Check here last minute tips to score high marks in IBPS PO/MT CRP X Prelims exam. Also, know new exam centre rules to be followed by candidates on the day of exam.

Oct 1, 2020 15:37 IST
IBPS PO 2020
IBPS PO 2020 Last Minute Tips: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to conduct the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam on 3, 10 and 11 October 2020 in online mode. Lakhs of candidates are expected to appear for the online preliminary exam to seek recruitment as Probationary Officer or Management Trainee in public sector banks. This year, IBPS has announced a total of 1417 vacancies under the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020. Cracking IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam can be a bit challenging for candidates due to the high competition level this year. For the ease of candidates, we have shared here the last minute preparations tips that will help you in clearing the PO/MT Pre exam with high scores. So, go through these IBPS PO last minute tips below and brush up your preparation levels before appearing for the exam.

In the IBPS PO Prelims examination, candidates will have to submit their answers online on computer-based test. In the exam, objective questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format. With each question, there will be four options. Candidates will have to mark the most appropriate option as their answer. Each correct answer will fetch 1 mark and each wrong answer will fetch negative marking of 0.25 marks. So, candidates should mark their answers carefully to avoid lessening of score due to negative marking.

Check IBPS PO Syllabus 2020

Let's now have a look at some best last minute tips below for the IBPS PO examination:

Go through IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern in detail

Candidates should go through the IBPS PO Prelims exam pattern in detail to avoid any misconception regarding number of questions or time allotted for the exam. Have a look at the Prelims exam pattern below:

Subject

No. of MCQ

Marks

Time

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

English Language

30

30

20 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 Minutes

Total

100 MCQs

100 Marks

1 Hour

There will be sectional timing for each section in the exam and candidates need to complete each section in the given time frame.

Revise IBPS PO Important Topics 2020

Have a look at the important topics of the IBPS PO Prelims exam below and revise these topics now before appearing for the exam:

 

Reasoning Ability

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Puzzles

Number Series

Figure Series

Alphabet Test

Word Formation

Odd man out  

Blood Relation

Coding-Decoding

Analogy

Syllogism       

Ranking and Time

Direction Sense

Causes and Effects

Assertion and Reason

Statement and Assumption

Statement and Arguments

Statement and Conclusion

Statements and Action Courses

Reading Comprehensions

Synonym & Antonym

Para Jumbles

Rearrangement of Sentences

Fill in blanks

Cloze Test

Spotting Errors

Error Correction

Number System   

Data Interpretation

HCF & LCM

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Profit & Loss

Time & Work          

Time & Distance

Ratio & Proportion  

Decimal

Fraction       

Averages

Simplification

Partnership     

Percentages

Averages  

Charts & Graphs

Probability

Permutation & Combination

Time Management & Accuracy

As there is sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section of the exam, candidates will be required to answer the questions in the allotted time that too with accuracy. Try to work on time management and achieving accuracy in the examination. While attempting the question paper, do not allot more than a minute to a question. Keep a track on time during the exam.

Focus on Speed to maximize your Score

As said above, it is all about time management in the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam, so focus on your speed of answering the questions. However, make sure that while speedily attempting the paper, do not commit mistake of marking wrong option as answer.

Carry your IBPS PO Admit Card, Photograph & ID Proof

Candidates need to carry their photo ID proof, Photograph and IBPS PO Admit Card to the exam centre on the day of examination. Do not forget to carry your Admit Card, otherwise, you will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Rules to be followed at Exam Centres on IBPS PO Exam Day

Have a look at the rules to be followed on the day of IBPS PO examination by candidates at the exam centres:

- Report at the exam centre on the reporting time mentioned on your admit card, do not get late

- Your Roll Number and Lab Number will NOT be displayed at the centres, these details will be intimated separately

- Carry following things to the exam centre - Face Mask, Gloves, Water Bottle, Hand Sanitizer, Pen, Exam Documents.

- Do not share any of your belongings with other candidates

- Display Aarogya Setu App Status at the entry point

