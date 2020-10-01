IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Exam on 3 October: Check Last Minute Tips to score High Marks, Admit Card, Exam Centre Rules

IBPS PO 2020 Last Minute Tips: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to conduct the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam on 3, 10 and 11 October 2020 in online mode. Lakhs of candidates are expected to appear for the online preliminary exam to seek recruitment as Probationary Officer or Management Trainee in public sector banks. This year, IBPS has announced a total of 1417 vacancies under the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020. Cracking IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam can be a bit challenging for candidates due to the high competition level this year. For the ease of candidates, we have shared here the last minute preparations tips that will help you in clearing the PO/MT Pre exam with high scores. So, go through these IBPS PO last minute tips below and brush up your preparation levels before appearing for the exam.

In the IBPS PO Prelims examination, candidates will have to submit their answers online on computer-based test. In the exam, objective questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format. With each question, there will be four options. Candidates will have to mark the most appropriate option as their answer. Each correct answer will fetch 1 mark and each wrong answer will fetch negative marking of 0.25 marks. So, candidates should mark their answers carefully to avoid lessening of score due to negative marking.

Let's now have a look at some best last minute tips below for the IBPS PO examination:

Go through IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern in detail

Candidates should go through the IBPS PO Prelims exam pattern in detail to avoid any misconception regarding number of questions or time allotted for the exam. Have a look at the Prelims exam pattern below:

Subject No. of MCQ Marks Time Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes English Language 30 30 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

There will be sectional timing for each section in the exam and candidates need to complete each section in the given time frame.

Revise IBPS PO Important Topics 2020

Have a look at the important topics of the IBPS PO Prelims exam below and revise these topics now before appearing for the exam:

Reasoning Ability English Language Quantitative Aptitude Puzzles Number Series Figure Series Alphabet Test Word Formation Odd man out Blood Relation Coding-Decoding Analogy Syllogism Ranking and Time Direction Sense Causes and Effects Assertion and Reason Statement and Assumption Statement and Arguments Statement and Conclusion Statements and Action Courses Reading Comprehensions Synonym & Antonym Para Jumbles Rearrangement of Sentences Fill in blanks Cloze Test Spotting Errors Error Correction Number System Data Interpretation HCF & LCM Simple Interest & Compound Interest Profit & Loss Time & Work Time & Distance Ratio & Proportion Decimal Fraction Averages Simplification Partnership Percentages Averages Charts & Graphs Probability Permutation & Combination

Time Management & Accuracy

As there is sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section of the exam, candidates will be required to answer the questions in the allotted time that too with accuracy. Try to work on time management and achieving accuracy in the examination. While attempting the question paper, do not allot more than a minute to a question. Keep a track on time during the exam.

Focus on Speed to maximize your Score

As said above, it is all about time management in the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam, so focus on your speed of answering the questions. However, make sure that while speedily attempting the paper, do not commit mistake of marking wrong option as answer.

Carry your IBPS PO Admit Card, Photograph & ID Proof

Candidates need to carry their photo ID proof, Photograph and IBPS PO Admit Card to the exam centre on the day of examination. Do not forget to carry your Admit Card, otherwise, you will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Rules to be followed at Exam Centres on IBPS PO Exam Day

Have a look at the rules to be followed on the day of IBPS PO examination by candidates at the exam centres:

- Report at the exam centre on the reporting time mentioned on your admit card, do not get late

- Your Roll Number and Lab Number will NOT be displayed at the centres, these details will be intimated separately

- Carry following things to the exam centre - Face Mask, Gloves, Water Bottle, Hand Sanitizer, Pen, Exam Documents.

- Do not share any of your belongings with other candidates

- Display Aarogya Setu App Status at the entry point