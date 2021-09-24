IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Check Qualification, Exam Pattern and Other Updates

IBPS is soon expected to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT). Check qualification, age limit, selection process, exam pattern and other posts.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Every year, the Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS), conduct the exam for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT). Lakhs of candidates appear in this exam. Candidates are now waiting for IBPS PO Notification 2021 under CRP- PO/MT-XI. As per IBPS Calendar, IBPS PO 2021 Notification was supposed to be released in the month of August 2021. However, it got delayed due to abandonment of IBPS Clerk Registration 2021. It is expected that IBPS will start the PO Online Application Process after completing the IBPS Clerk Online Application Process.

Candidates who are seeking to apply for IBPS PO Recruitment should have a graduation degree. The candidates should be less than 20 years and not more than 30 years.

Last year, around 3517 vacancies were notified under various government banks such as Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab and Sind Bank. This year, around the same no. of vacancies, are expected.

Those who apply for IBPS PO 2021 will be called for IBPS PO Prelims Exam. Afterwards IBPS PO Mains Exam shall be conducted for the qualified candidates in the prelims exam.

Let’s check more details on IBPS PO 2021 Recruitment eligibility, selection process, exam pattern and other details below:

IBPS PO Important Dates 2021

IBPS PO Notification Date 2021 To be released Starting Date of IBPS PO Application To be released Last Date to IBPS PO Application To be released IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card To be released IBPS PO Online Preliminary Exam To be released IBPS PO Result 2021 To be released IBPS PO Online Main Exam Date 2021 To be released

IBPS PO 2021 Vacancy Details

Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee - to be announced

IBPS PO 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

IBPS PO Age Limit:

20 to 30 Years

IBPS PO 2021 Selection Process

IBPS PO selection will be done on the basis of :

Prelims exam Main Exam Interview Round IBPS PO Provisional Allotment

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2021

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time English Language 30 30 20 min Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 min Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 min Total 100 100 1 hour

IBOS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2021

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 minutes English Language 35 40 40 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 minutes English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 30 minutes

IBPS PO Interview 2021:

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Online Main examination will be called for an Interview of 100 marks, to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT with the help of IBPS. The minimum qualifying marks in interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates).

The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination and Interview.

IBPS PO Provisional Allotment 2021

On completion of the interview process, depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2022- 23 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2021

The admit card shall be uploaded on the official website - ibps.in. Candidates can download the admit card for each stage using their registration number and date of birth.

How to Apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online for the post on IBPS official website i.e. on ibps.in.

IBPS PO Fee:

SC/ST/PWBD candidates - Rs. 175/-

Others - Rs. 850 /- for all others