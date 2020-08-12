Study at Home
IBPS Recruitment 2020 Notification out for Division Head and Banker Faculty Posts, Online Application begins from today @ibps.in

IBPS Recruitment 2020 Notification is out for Division Head and Banker Faculty. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode from today onwards. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Aug 12, 2020 12:14 IST
IBPS Recruitment 2020
IBPS Recruitment 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Division Head (Financial & Allied Services) & CFO, Division Head (Technology Support Services), Banker Faculty. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from today onwards.i.e. 12 August 2020. IBPS Recruitment 2020 Online Application will be continued till 31 August 2020 at ibps.in. Candidates can check important dates, qualification, experience, selection process and other essential details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 12 August 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 31 August 2020
  • Interview: September 2020

IBPS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Division Head (Financial & Allied Services) & CFO -1 Post
  • Division Head (Technology Support Services)-1 Post
  • Banker Faculty – 2 Posts

IBPS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Division Head (Financial & Allied Services) & CFO - Candidates holding the qualification of B.Com/M.Com from a University/Institution/Board recognised by Govt. Of India with any of the additional qualifications of CA/ICWA/CS/MBA (Finance)/CAIIB.
  • Division Head (Technology Support Services)-Bachelor/ Master’s Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele communication / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology / Computer Applications and/ or equivalent.
  • Banker Faculty – Candidate should be Graduate or Post Graduate in any discipline from any recognised Institution or University and preferably with CAIIB.

Age Limit - 61 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Pay Scale for Division Head and Banker Faculty Posts

  • Division Head (Technology Support Services, Financial & Allied Services) & CFO - Rs. 1, 45, 000/-
  • Banker Faculty - Rs. 75,000/-

Selection Procedure for Division Head and Faculty Posts
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Interview.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link 

Official Website

How to apply for IBPS Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 12 August 2020 to 31 August 2020 at ibps.in. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

 

