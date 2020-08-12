IBPS Recruitment 2020 Notification out for Division Head and Banker Faculty Posts, Online Application begins from today @ibps.in

How to apply for IBPS Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 12 August 2020 to 31 August 2020 at ibps.in. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

What is the maximum age limit for IBPS Recruitment 2020?

To apply for IBPS 2020 Recruitment, The age limit of the candidate must not be exceeded up to 61 years. There will be age relaxation provided to the candidates belonging to reserved category.

What is the qualification required for IBPS Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding the qualification of Bachelors or Masters in the concerned subject are eligible to apply for IBPS Recruitment 2020. Candidates can go through the provided article for their reference.

What are the important dates for IBPS Recruitment 2020?

The online applications for IBPS Division Head and Bank Faculty Posts will continue from 12 August to 31 August 2020.

How many vacancies are released for IBPS Recruitment 2020?

Institute of Banking Personnel is going to recruit Division Head and Banker Faculty Posts in a different department. The bank has released 4 vacancies out of which 2 vacancies are for Banker Faculty, one each for Division Head (Technology Support Services) and Division Head (Financial & Allied Services) & CFO.