IBPS RRB 2020: Last Date Today of Online Application @ibps.in; Apply online for 9638 RRB PO/Clerk till 21 July

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to close the IBPS RRB 2020 Application process today on 21 July 2020. Candidates who want to appear for the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 can apply online now by visiting the official website @ibps.in before the last date. The IBPS RRB registration process began on 1st July for 9638 vacancies of Officer Scale I, II & III and Office Assistant (Multipurpose). Get below the direct link to fill application form of the IBPS RRB 2020 Exam. First look at the complete application process along with important details like eligibility criteria and salary offered to each post.

Once the IBPS RRB online application process concludes successfully, IBPS will issue the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020 for pre-exam training (PET). The training will be given to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PwD categories. Post the training process, IBPS will conduct the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam for IBPS RRB Office Assistants (Clerk) and Officer Scale I (PO). Candidates will be intimated about the exam date of preliminary exam on the official website. As per the IBPS RRB Notification 2020, the prelims exam is scheduled to be held in August 2020 itself.

How to fill IBPS RRB Application Form 2020?

Step 1: Go to official website - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on "CRP RRBs"

Step 3: Click on "Regional Rural Banks - RRB - IX"

Step 4: Click on the post you want to apply for - Office Assistant OR Officer Scale I OR Officer Scale II/III

Step 5: Register by filling the required details & save registration number

Step 6: Apply by filling the Application Form

Step 7: Upload the scanned images of sign and photo

Step 8: Pay application fee & submit

Candidates should complete the IBPS RRB application process and pay the exam fees now before the last date to avoid last minute delays like server down or internet problem,.

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020: Exam Date

As per the IBPS Calendar, IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam will be held from 3rd August 2020. However, the IBPS RRB Notification mentioned only the month of exam, that is, August 2020. Candidates should often visit the official website to get the latest updates on the IBPS RRB Exam Date 2020. Till then, have a look at the dates mentioned in IBPS Calendar 2020: