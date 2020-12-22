IBPS SO 2020 Prelims Exam from 26th December: Check Important General Awareness Questions with Answers for Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to conduct the IBPS SO Prelims 2020 exam on 26th & 27th December 2020 for recruitment of 647 vacancies of Specialist Officers. The IBPS CRP SPL-X recruitment drive seeks to recruit candidates to the posts of IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Marketing Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Law Officer and Rajbasha Adhikari. Here in this article, we have shared the important General Awareness Questions with Answers that have high chances to be asked in the preliminary exam. General Awareness (GA), with Special Reference to Banking Industry, is a part of IBPS SO Prelims 2020 exam for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari.

In IBPS SO Prelims exam for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari, a total of 50 questions will be asked from General Awareness section and each question will carry 1 mark. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. Questions from General Awareness section will be framed to test candidates' awareness of the environment around them and their knowledge of Current Events and Happenings, particularly in the areas of banking industry and financial awareness. The section will also include questions on General Science, Economics, History, Sports, and National & International Organizations or Institutions, etc. Have a look at some important GA questions below along with answers that are expected to come in the exam.

Let's first go through the exam pattern for IBPS SO Prelims 2020 exam below for all the posts of Specialist Officers:

IBPS SO Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Section Questions Marks Time English Language 50 25 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes General Awareness (Banking Industry) 50 50 40 minutes Total 150 125 2 Hours

IBPS SO Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern for IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer

Section Questions Marks Time English Language 50 25 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

Let's now look at some important General Awareness Questions that will help in your IBPS SO 2020 Exam Preparation:

IBPS SO Prelims 2020: Important General Awareness Questions with Answers

1. Which city will host the Summer Olympics 2024?

A. Tokyo

B. Beijing

C. Paris

D. Rio de Janeiro

Answer: C

2. Which nation will remain in the Grey List of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) till February 2021?

A. Iran

B. Afghanistan

C. Pakistan

D. Sudan

Answer: C

3. India was placed at which rank on the Global Hunger Index 2020?

A. 68th

B. 77th

C. 89th

D. 94th

Answer: D

4. What is the capital of Azerbaijan?

A. Baku

B. Khartoum

C. Beirut

D. Tripoli

Answer: A

5. Taka is the currency of ..........

A. Nepal

B. Indonesia

C. Bangladesh

D. Malaysia

Answer: C

6. What was population density of India as per Census of India 2011?

A. 398 people per sq.km

B. 382 people per sq.km

C. 408 people per sq.km

D. 413 people per sq.km

Answer: B

7. RTGS is the mechanism for?

A. Filing ITR

B. Fund transfer

C. GST implementation

D. Tax collection

Answer: B

8. Inflation refers to the state wherein the value of currency ............

A. decreases

B. increases

C. decreases first & then increases

D. increases first & then decreases

Answer: A

9. What is the full form of MSP?

A. Minimum Support Price

B. Maximum Selling Price

C. Market Service Provider

D. Medical Services Provider

Answer: A

10. Who is the current President of New Development Bank?

A. Masatsugu Asakawa

B. David Malpass

C. Kristalina Georgieva

D. Marcos Troyjo

Answer: D