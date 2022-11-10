IBPS SO 2022: Check PayScale, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotion

IBPS SO Application Form 2022 open till 21st November 2022. Check Detailed Syllabus for Special Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts.

IBPS SO Salary 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has notified the IBPS SO salary structure for the various vacancies announced. Earlier, this month, the authorities notified 710 vacancies in the Specialist Cadre which include IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. Candidates who have filled out the application form can get an idea of the IBPS SO salary structure. 

The IBPS SO 2022 Selection Process consists of Online Prelims Exam, Online Mains Exam, and Interview. Candidates who qualify the Prelims exam are shortlisted for the Mains exam. Only candidates successful in the Mains exam are shortlisted for the Interview. 

IBPS SO 2022 Calendar

IBPS SO Events

Important Dates

IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date

1st November 2022

IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date

21st November 2022

Payment of Application Fees

1st November to 21st November 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date

December 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 

24th December and 31st December 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022

January 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date 

January 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 

29th January 2023

IBPS SO Mains Result 2022

February 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022

February 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO interview 2022

February/March 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022

April 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Salary Structure

As per the official website of IBPS SO notification, Rs 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020. '

The candidates will be paid a salary in accordance with the pay scale as decided by the banking authorities. Candidates can check out the table below to know about the IBPS SO salary structure. 

Particulars

Allowances

Amount in Rs

Basic Pay

Rs. 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020

Rs 23,700

Dearness Allowance

36% of the basic pay

8532

Special Allowance

7.75% of the (Basic + DA)

2497

HRA

7.9%

1872

City Compensatory Allowance

0 to 4% depending on the city

948

Total Monthly Salary

INR 37,000 to 40,000 per month

IBPS SO Allowances

Apart from the basic pay promised to the IBPS SO, the candidates shall be paid allowances as admissible and decided by the authorities. The candidates can check out the detailed allowances for the Specialist Officer in the section below. 

  • Newspaper Allowance
  • Lease Allowance
  • Conveyance Allowance
  • Dearness Allowance
  • Leave Travel Allowance
  • House Rent Allowance
  • City Compensatory Allowance
  • Special Allowance
  • Medical Allowance
  • Entertainment Allowance

IBPS SO Job Profile

The IBPS SO notification has announced vacancies for different posts like IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, and Law Officer.

Candidates can check out the job profile for each of the posts announced in the table below. 

Posts

IBPS SO Job Profile

Agriculture Field Officer
  • Generate leads and promote rural banking for the Bank
  • Coordinate with RRBs, NABARD, and other relevant institutions for rural banking
  • Maintain track records and requirements of the people in rural areas
  • Inspection and recovery of loans in rural areas for the Bank
  • Ensure customers' financial literacy regarding the different agricultural schemes

Rajbhasha Adhikari
  • Translate important documents from English to Hindi or vice versa.
  • Impart training to employees for a particular language.
  • Promote the use of local languages in the Bank
  • Conduct workshops for language-related learning in the Bank

IT Officer
  • Keeping the banking FMS up to date.
  • Imparting basic knowledge to other staff regarding IT operations. 
  • Maintain core banking functions and systems
  • Manage security systems of the Bank to tackle cybersecurity issues
  • Tackle technical issues within the systems of the Bank

Marketing Officer
  • Implement cost-effective methods for growth and profits
  • Generate new business leads and grow the customer base
  • Devise marketing and promotional campaigns/ activities (state and region-wise)

HR/Personnel Officer
  • Conduct recruitment processes in the Bank
  • Performance evaluation of candidates for appraisal. 
  • Maintain employee database for the Bank
  • Devise promotion, compensation, and well-fare schemes for the employees of the Bank

IBPS SO Promotion Policy

The IBPS SO promotional policy is very simple and rewarding for successful candidates. After completing the initial two years probation period, the candidates become eligible for attempting the internal exams conducted for promotion.

Those who successfully complete these exams are asked to write the internal exams conducted from time to time. Post clearing these exams, they are provided with a hike in their salary structure as well as the position. Check out the growth hierarchy followed by IBPS SO 2022 in the section below. 

  • Scale II Officer
  • Scale III Officer
  • Scale IV Officer
  • Scale V Officer
  • Scale VI Officer
  • Scale VII Officer

FAQ

Q1: What is the IBPS SO salary structure?

As per the IBPS SO notification, the candidates shall be paid a salary as per the norms set by the IBA. The prescribed pay scale of the Scale II officer is 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020. With this, the monthly salary of the candidate is equal to INR 37,000 to 40,000.

Q2: What is the job profile for the IBPS SO IT Officer?

As an IBPS SO IT Officer, the candidates have to Keep the banking FMS up to date and they also have to impart basic knowledge to other staff regarding IT operations.

Q3: What is the career growth and hierarchy followed for the IBPS SO?

The IBPS SO is subjected to get career growth after clearing the promotional exams conducted from time to time. The basic hierarchy followed by the department is Scale II Officer>Scale III Officer>Scale IV Officer>Scale V Officer>Scale VI Officer>Scale VII Officer.

