IBPS SO 2022: Check PayScale, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotion

IBPS SO Salary 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has notified the IBPS SO salary structure for the various vacancies announced. Earlier, this month, the authorities notified 710 vacancies in the Specialist Cadre which include IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. Candidates who have filled out the application form can get an idea of the IBPS SO salary structure.
The IBPS SO 2022 Selection Process consists of Online Prelims Exam, Online Mains Exam, and Interview. Candidates who qualify the Prelims exam are shortlisted for the Mains exam. Only candidates successful in the Mains exam are shortlisted for the Interview.
IBPS SO 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS SO Events
|
Important Dates
|
IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date
|
1st November 2022
|
IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date
|
21st November 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees
|
1st November to 21st November 2022
|
IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date
|
December 2022 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022
|
24th December and 31st December 2022
|
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022
|
January 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date
|
January 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022
|
29th January 2023
|
IBPS SO Mains Result 2022
|
February 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022
|
February 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO interview 2022
|
February/March 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022
|
April 2023 (Tentative)
IBPS SO Salary Structure
As per the official website of IBPS SO notification, Rs 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020. '
The candidates will be paid a salary in accordance with the pay scale as decided by the banking authorities. Candidates can check out the table below to know about the IBPS SO salary structure.
|
Particulars
|
Allowances
|
Amount in Rs
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020
|
Rs 23,700
|
Dearness Allowance
|
36% of the basic pay
|
8532
|
Special Allowance
|
7.75% of the (Basic + DA)
|
2497
|
HRA
|
7.9%
|
1872
|
City Compensatory Allowance
|
0 to 4% depending on the city
|
948
|
Total Monthly Salary
|
INR 37,000 to 40,000 per month
IBPS SO Allowances
Apart from the basic pay promised to the IBPS SO, the candidates shall be paid allowances as admissible and decided by the authorities. The candidates can check out the detailed allowances for the Specialist Officer in the section below.
- Newspaper Allowance
- Lease Allowance
- Conveyance Allowance
- Dearness Allowance
- Leave Travel Allowance
- House Rent Allowance
- City Compensatory Allowance
- Special Allowance
- Medical Allowance
- Entertainment Allowance
IBPS SO Job Profile
The IBPS SO notification has announced vacancies for different posts like IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, and Law Officer.
Candidates can check out the job profile for each of the posts announced in the table below.
|
Posts
|
IBPS SO Job Profile
|
Agriculture Field Officer
|
|
Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
|
IT Officer
|
|
Marketing Officer
|
|
HR/Personnel Officer
|
IBPS SO Promotion Policy
The IBPS SO promotional policy is very simple and rewarding for successful candidates. After completing the initial two years probation period, the candidates become eligible for attempting the internal exams conducted for promotion.
Those who successfully complete these exams are asked to write the internal exams conducted from time to time. Post clearing these exams, they are provided with a hike in their salary structure as well as the position. Check out the growth hierarchy followed by IBPS SO 2022 in the section below.
- Scale II Officer
- Scale III Officer
- Scale IV Officer
- Scale V Officer
- Scale VI Officer
- Scale VII Officer