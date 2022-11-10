IBPS SO 2022: Check PayScale, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotion

IBPS SO Salary 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has notified the IBPS SO salary structure for the various vacancies announced. Earlier, this month, the authorities notified 710 vacancies in the Specialist Cadre which include IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. Candidates who have filled out the application form can get an idea of the IBPS SO salary structure.

The IBPS SO 2022 Selection Process consists of Online Prelims Exam, Online Mains Exam, and Interview. Candidates who qualify the Prelims exam are shortlisted for the Mains exam. Only candidates successful in the Mains exam are shortlisted for the Interview.

IBPS SO 2022 Calendar

IBPS SO Events Important Dates IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date 1st November 2022 IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date 21st November 2022 Payment of Application Fees 1st November to 21st November 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date December 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 24th December and 31st December 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 29th January 2023 IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO interview 2022 February/March 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022 April 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Salary Structure

As per the official website of IBPS SO notification, Rs 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020. '

The candidates will be paid a salary in accordance with the pay scale as decided by the banking authorities. Candidates can check out the table below to know about the IBPS SO salary structure.

Particulars Allowances Amount in Rs Basic Pay Rs. 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 Rs 23,700 Dearness Allowance 36% of the basic pay 8532 Special Allowance 7.75% of the (Basic + DA) 2497 HRA 7.9% 1872 City Compensatory Allowance 0 to 4% depending on the city 948 Total Monthly Salary INR 37,000 to 40,000 per month

IBPS SO Allowances

Apart from the basic pay promised to the IBPS SO, the candidates shall be paid allowances as admissible and decided by the authorities. The candidates can check out the detailed allowances for the Specialist Officer in the section below.

Newspaper Allowance

Lease Allowance

Conveyance Allowance

Dearness Allowance

Leave Travel Allowance

House Rent Allowance

City Compensatory Allowance

Special Allowance

Medical Allowance

Entertainment Allowance

IBPS SO Job Profile

The IBPS SO notification has announced vacancies for different posts like IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, and Law Officer.

Candidates can check out the job profile for each of the posts announced in the table below.

Posts IBPS SO Job Profile Agriculture Field Officer Generate leads and promote rural banking for the Bank

Coordinate with RRBs, NABARD, and other relevant institutions for rural banking

Maintain track records and requirements of the people in rural areas

Inspection and recovery of loans in rural areas for the Bank

Ensure customers' financial literacy regarding the different agricultural schemes Rajbhasha Adhikari Translate important documents from English to Hindi or vice versa.

Impart training to employees for a particular language.

Promote the use of local languages in the Bank

Conduct workshops for language-related learning in the Bank IT Officer Keeping the banking FMS up to date.

Imparting basic knowledge to other staff regarding IT operations.

Maintain core banking functions and systems

Manage security systems of the Bank to tackle cybersecurity issues

Tackle technical issues within the systems of the Bank Marketing Officer Implement cost-effective methods for growth and profits

Generate new business leads and grow the customer base

Devise marketing and promotional campaigns/ activities (state and region-wise) HR/Personnel Officer Conduct recruitment processes in the Bank

Performance evaluation of candidates for appraisal.

Maintain employee database for the Bank

Devise promotion, compensation, and well-fare schemes for the employees of the Bank

IBPS SO Promotion Policy

The IBPS SO promotional policy is very simple and rewarding for successful candidates. After completing the initial two years probation period, the candidates become eligible for attempting the internal exams conducted for promotion.

Those who successfully complete these exams are asked to write the internal exams conducted from time to time. Post clearing these exams, they are provided with a hike in their salary structure as well as the position. Check out the growth hierarchy followed by IBPS SO 2022 in the section below.

Scale II Officer

Scale III Officer

Scale IV Officer

Scale V Officer

Scale VI Officer

Scale VII Officer

