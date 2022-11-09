IBPS SO 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

IBPS SO Application Form 2022 open till 21st November 2022. Check Detailed Syllabus for Special Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts.

IBPS SO 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern
IBPS SO 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern

IBPS SO Syllabus 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the IBPS SO 2022 recruitment drive for 170 vacancies in the Special Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts which are as follows: IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. 

The IBPS SO registration commenced on 1st November 2022 and will end on 21st November 2022. The IBPS SO Prelims 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 24th December 2022 and 31 December 2022. The IBPS SO Mains 2022 exam is going to be held on 23rd January 2022.

IBPS SO 2022 Calendar

IBPS SO Events

Important Dates

IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date

1st November 2022

IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date

21st November 2022

Payment of Application Fees

1st November to 21st November 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date

December 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 

24th December and 31st December 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022

January 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date 

January 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 

29th January 2023

IBPS SO Mains Result 2022

February 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022

February 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO interview 2022

February/March 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022

April 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Exam Pattern 2022

As per the IBPS SO exam pattern, there are three rounds that have to be cleared by the candidates. The complete details of each round i.e. preliminary, mains and interview can be checked in the section below. 

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern

  • The examination is going to be held in the online mode. 
  • The preliminary exam is going to have questions from three subjects as admissible for their profile. 
  • As per the marking scheme, 1/4th of the total marks shall be deducted for the wrong answer marked by the candidate. 

Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning

50

50

40 minutes

General Awareness

50

50

40 minutes

English Language

50

25

40 minutes

Total

150

125

120 minutes

IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning

50

50

40 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

40 minutes

English Language

50

25

40 minutes

Total

150

125

120 minutes

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern

  • The IBPS SO mains examination is going to be conducted in the online mode.
  • The exam pattern is going to be as per that suggested by the authorities. 
  • A negative marking of 1/4th is applicable for the wrong answers marked by the candidate. 

Rajbhasha Adhikari

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Professional Knowledge (Objective)

45

60

30 minutes

Descriptive

2

30 minutes

Total

47

60

60 minutes

Law Officer, IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Questions related to the professional knowledge of that profile

60

60

45 minutes

Total

60

60

45 minutes

IBPS SO Interview

Interview is the last round of the IBPS SO exam pattern and is going to be conducted for 100 marks. Candidates have to secure the minimum marks pre-decided for their category to qualify for this round. The final merit list for the IBPS Specialist Officer is going to be made by considering marks of the mains and interview round in 80:20.

Also Read: IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Important Dates, Age Limit, Relaxation, Qualification

Also Read: IBPS SO 2022 Registration Process: Check Important Dates, Documents, How to Apply

IBPS SO Syllabus 2022

The candidates aspiring to clear the IBPS Specialist Officer examination on the first attempt should stick to the IBPS SO syllabus as suggested by the authorities. The important topics prescribed for both the preliminary and mains exam help in remaining ahead in the tough competition. 

IBPS SO Prelims Syllabus

The candidates going to write the preliminary exam can check out the IBPS SO syllabus for all the subjects. Preparing for these topics helps in securing high marks in the examination.

Subject

IBPS SO Syllabus

General Awareness
  • Current Affairs
  • Banking Affairs
  • Financial News
  • Important Days

Quantitative Aptitude
  • Simple and Compound Interest
  • Average
  • Profit and Loss
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Work, Time and Energy
  • Time and Distance
  • Number Series
  • Data Interpretation
  • Simplification/ Approximation
  • Quadratic Equation
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Mensuration

Reasoning Ability
  • Distance and Direction
  • Verbal Reasoning
  • Seating Arrangements
  • Input-Output
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Blood Relations
  • Puzzles
  • Inequalities
  • Syllogism
  • Order and Ranking
  • Alphanumeric Series

General English
  • Sentence Improvement
  • Sentence Correction
  • Para Jumbles
  • Cloze Test
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Para/Sentence Completion
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Spotting Errors

IBPS SO Mains Syllabus

Subject

IBPS SO Syllabus

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I)
  • Agricultural Economics
  • Agricultural Practices
  • Soil resources
  • Basics of Crop production
  • Horticulture
  • Seed Science
  • Agronomy and Irrigation
  • Government Schemes
  • Animal Husbandry
  • Agroforestry
  • Ecology

IT Officer (Scale-I)
  • Object-Oriented Programming
  • Operating System
  • Software Engineering
  • Data Structure
  • Computer Organization and Microprocessor
  • Database Management System
  • Data Communication and Networking

Law Officer (Scale-I)
  • Consumer Protection Act
  • SURFACES
  • Banking Ombudsman Scheme
  • Laws and Actions with a direct link to Banking Sector
  • Banking Regulations
  • Bankers Book Evidence Act
  • DRT Act
  • Compliance and Legal Aspects
  • Relevant Law and Orders related to negotiable instruments, securities, foreign exchange
  • Prevention of Money-laundering, Limitation Act

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I)
  • Industrial Relations
  • Business Policy and Strategic Analysis
  • Grievance and Conflict Management
  • Performance Management and Appraisal
  • Human Resource Development
  • Business policy and strategic analysis
  • Transnational Analysis
  • Training and Development
  • Recruitment and Selection
  • Rewards and Recognition

Rajbhasha Adhikari
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Practical Translation
  • Hindi/English Grammar
  • Banking Regulations Passages
  • Synonyms-Antonyms
  • Cloze Test

Marketing Officer
  • Basics of Marketing Management
  • Brand Management
  • Advertising
  • PR
  • Sales
  • Retail
  • Business Ethics
  • Market Segmentation
  • Market research and forecasting demand
  • Product Life Cycle
  • Corporate Social Responsibility
  • Service Marketing
  • Marketing Strategies

IBPS SO Application Form 2022 Link

FAQ

Q1: How many subjects are going to be asked in IBPS SO preliminary exam?

As per the IBPS SO exam pattern, questions from subjects like Reasoning, English Language and General Awareness or Quantitative Aptitude are going to be asked in the exam.

Q2: Is there any negative marking in the IBPS SO exam?

Yes, as per the IBPS SO exam pattern, a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for wrong answers. This is applicable for both the preliminary and main examinations.

Q3: How many rounds are there in the IBPS SO exam?

As per the IBPS SO exam pattern, there are going to be three rounds i.e. preliminary, mains and interview round. Candidates have to qualify for each round to get a final appointment.

Take Free Online IBPS SO Aggriculture Officer 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play