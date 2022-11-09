IBPS SO 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

IBPS SO Syllabus 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the IBPS SO 2022 recruitment drive for 170 vacancies in the Special Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts which are as follows: IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

The IBPS SO registration commenced on 1st November 2022 and will end on 21st November 2022. The IBPS SO Prelims 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 24th December 2022 and 31 December 2022. The IBPS SO Mains 2022 exam is going to be held on 23rd January 2022.

IBPS SO 2022 Calendar

IBPS SO Events Important Dates IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date 1st November 2022 IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date 21st November 2022 Payment of Application Fees 1st November to 21st November 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date December 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 24th December and 31st December 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 29th January 2023 IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO interview 2022 February/March 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022 April 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Exam Pattern 2022

As per the IBPS SO exam pattern, there are three rounds that have to be cleared by the candidates. The complete details of each round i.e. preliminary, mains and interview can be checked in the section below.

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern

The examination is going to be held in the online mode.

The preliminary exam is going to have questions from three subjects as admissible for their profile.

As per the marking scheme, 1/4th of the total marks shall be deducted for the wrong answer marked by the candidate.

Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes General Awareness 50 50 40 minutes English Language 50 25 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 minutes English Language 50 25 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern

The IBPS SO mains examination is going to be conducted in the online mode.

The exam pattern is going to be as per that suggested by the authorities.

A negative marking of 1/4th is applicable for the wrong answers marked by the candidate.

Rajbhasha Adhikari

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Professional Knowledge (Objective) 45 60 30 minutes Descriptive 2 30 minutes Total 47 60 60 minutes

Law Officer, IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Questions related to the professional knowledge of that profile 60 60 45 minutes Total 60 60 45 minutes

IBPS SO Interview

Interview is the last round of the IBPS SO exam pattern and is going to be conducted for 100 marks. Candidates have to secure the minimum marks pre-decided for their category to qualify for this round. The final merit list for the IBPS Specialist Officer is going to be made by considering marks of the mains and interview round in 80:20.

IBPS SO Syllabus 2022

The candidates aspiring to clear the IBPS Specialist Officer examination on the first attempt should stick to the IBPS SO syllabus as suggested by the authorities. The important topics prescribed for both the preliminary and mains exam help in remaining ahead in the tough competition.

IBPS SO Prelims Syllabus

The candidates going to write the preliminary exam can check out the IBPS SO syllabus for all the subjects. Preparing for these topics helps in securing high marks in the examination.

Subject IBPS SO Syllabus General Awareness Current Affairs

Banking Affairs

Financial News

Important Days Quantitative Aptitude Simple and Compound Interest

Average

Profit and Loss

Ratio and Proportion

Work, Time and Energy

Time and Distance

Number Series

Data Interpretation

Simplification/ Approximation

Quadratic Equation

Data Sufficiency

Mensuration Reasoning Ability Distance and Direction

Verbal Reasoning

Seating Arrangements

Input-Output

Data Sufficiency

Blood Relations

Puzzles

Inequalities

Syllogism

Order and Ranking

Alphanumeric Series General English Sentence Improvement

Sentence Correction

Para Jumbles

Cloze Test

Fill in the Blanks

Para/Sentence Completion

Reading Comprehension

Spotting Errors

IBPS SO Mains Syllabus

Subject IBPS SO Syllabus Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I) Agricultural Economics

Agricultural Practices

Soil resources

Basics of Crop production

Horticulture

Seed Science

Agronomy and Irrigation

Government Schemes

Animal Husbandry

Agroforestry

Ecology IT Officer (Scale-I) Object-Oriented Programming

Operating System

Software Engineering

Data Structure

Computer Organization and Microprocessor

Database Management System

Data Communication and Networking Law Officer (Scale-I) Consumer Protection Act

SURFACES

Banking Ombudsman Scheme

Laws and Actions with a direct link to Banking Sector

Banking Regulations

Bankers Book Evidence Act

DRT Act

Compliance and Legal Aspects

Relevant Law and Orders related to negotiable instruments, securities, foreign exchange

Prevention of Money-laundering, Limitation Act HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) Industrial Relations

Business Policy and Strategic Analysis

Grievance and Conflict Management

Performance Management and Appraisal

Human Resource Development

Business policy and strategic analysis

Transnational Analysis

Training and Development

Recruitment and Selection

Rewards and Recognition Rajbhasha Adhikari Fill in the Blanks

Practical Translation

Hindi/English Grammar

Banking Regulations Passages

Synonyms-Antonyms

Cloze Test Marketing Officer Basics of Marketing Management

Brand Management

Advertising

PR

Sales

Retail

Business Ethics

Market Segmentation

Market research and forecasting demand

Product Life Cycle

Corporate Social Responsibility

Service Marketing

Marketing Strategies

