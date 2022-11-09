IBPS SO 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

IBPS SO Syllabus 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the IBPS SO 2022 recruitment drive for 170 vacancies in the Special Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts which are as follows: IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.
The IBPS SO registration commenced on 1st November 2022 and will end on 21st November 2022. The IBPS SO Prelims 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 24th December 2022 and 31 December 2022. The IBPS SO Mains 2022 exam is going to be held on 23rd January 2022.
IBPS SO 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS SO Events
|
Important Dates
|
IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date
|
1st November 2022
|
IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date
|
21st November 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees
|
1st November to 21st November 2022
|
IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date
|
December 2022 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022
|
24th December and 31st December 2022
|
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022
|
January 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date
|
January 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022
|
29th January 2023
|
IBPS SO Mains Result 2022
|
February 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022
|
February 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO interview 2022
|
February/March 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022
|
April 2023 (Tentative)
IBPS SO Exam Pattern 2022
As per the IBPS SO exam pattern, there are three rounds that have to be cleared by the candidates. The complete details of each round i.e. preliminary, mains and interview can be checked in the section below.
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern
- The examination is going to be held in the online mode.
- The preliminary exam is going to have questions from three subjects as admissible for their profile.
- As per the marking scheme, 1/4th of the total marks shall be deducted for the wrong answer marked by the candidate.
Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
English Language
|
50
|
25
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
125
|
120 minutes
IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
English Language
|
50
|
25
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
125
|
120 minutes
IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern
- The IBPS SO mains examination is going to be conducted in the online mode.
- The exam pattern is going to be as per that suggested by the authorities.
- A negative marking of 1/4th is applicable for the wrong answers marked by the candidate.
Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Professional Knowledge (Objective)
|
45
|
60
|
30 minutes
|
Descriptive
|
2
|
30 minutes
|
Total
|
47
|
60
|
60 minutes
Law Officer, IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Questions related to the professional knowledge of that profile
|
60
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
Total
|
60
|
60
|
45 minutes
IBPS SO Interview
Interview is the last round of the IBPS SO exam pattern and is going to be conducted for 100 marks. Candidates have to secure the minimum marks pre-decided for their category to qualify for this round. The final merit list for the IBPS Specialist Officer is going to be made by considering marks of the mains and interview round in 80:20.
IBPS SO Syllabus 2022
The candidates aspiring to clear the IBPS Specialist Officer examination on the first attempt should stick to the IBPS SO syllabus as suggested by the authorities. The important topics prescribed for both the preliminary and mains exam help in remaining ahead in the tough competition.
IBPS SO Prelims Syllabus
The candidates going to write the preliminary exam can check out the IBPS SO syllabus for all the subjects. Preparing for these topics helps in securing high marks in the examination.
|
Subject
|
IBPS SO Syllabus
|
General Awareness
|
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
|
Reasoning Ability
|
|
General English
|
IBPS SO Mains Syllabus
|
Subject
|
IBPS SO Syllabus
|
Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I)
|
|
IT Officer (Scale-I)
|
|
Law Officer (Scale-I)
|
|
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I)
|
|
Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
|
Marketing Officer
|