IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare Reasoning, Check Mock Test Link

IBPS SO Prelims 2022 exam will be held on 24th December and 31st December 2022 for 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts. Check Important Topics, Tips & Tricks to Prepare Reasoning, and IBPS SO Free Mock Test here.

IBPS SO Preparation Tips 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be conducting the IBPS SO Prelims 2022 for eligible candidates on 24th December and 31st December 2022 for a total of 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts which include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agriculture Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer.

In this article, candidates can check the IBPS SO Reasoning Important Topics along with Tips & Tricks to Prepare Reasoning for IBPS SO Prelims 2022. Candidates can also find IBPS SO Free Mock Test along with IBPS SO Study Material.

IBPS SO 2022 Calendar

IBPS SO Events Important Dates IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date 1st November 2022 IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date 21st November 2022 Payment of Application Fees 1st November to 21st November 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date December 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 24th December and 31st December 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 29th January 2023 IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO interview 2022 February/March 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022 April 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern

Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes General Awareness 50 50 40 minutes English Language 50 25 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 minutes English Language 50 25 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Analysis: Reasoning Ability Topics Asked

Topics No. of MCQs Difficulty Level Puzzles/Seating Arrangement (Floor, age, designation, schedule, variable-based) 20-25 Moderate Machine Input 4-5 Easy-Moderate Data Sufficiency 3-5 Moderate Syllogism 4-5 Moderate Logical Reasoning 4 Moderate Assumption 4 Moderate Inequality 3-5 Moderate Coding-Decoding 3-5 Moderate Blood Relation 3-4 Moderate Direction Sense 3 Moderate Odd One Out 1 Moderate Alphabetical Series 1 Moderate Number Series 1 Moderate

How to Prepare Reasoning Ability for IBPS SO Prelims 2022?

Syllabus: Alphanumeric Series, Input-Output, Syllogism, Puzzle/Seating Arrangement, Circular & Linear Arrangement, Direction Sense, Symbol Sequence Series, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Tabulation, Order & Ranking, Inequalities (Coded, Direct), Data Sufficiency, Logical Reasoning.

1. Go through entire syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-offs

Candidates should check the syllabus, section-wise topics, exam pattern, questions asked in the previous years’ question papers, and previous years’ cut-off to assess their performance. This helps in making required changes in the study plan and not going off the course. Check the marking scheme, expected number of questions from different topics, and duration of the exam. There will be a section timing of 40 minutes for each section.

IBPS SO 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

2. Penalty for Wrong Answers applicable

Candidates should remember that there will be penalties for wrong answers in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted to arrive at the corrected score. Though, there will be no penalty if a candidate leaves a question blank. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination

3. Practice Previous Years’ Question Papers, Mock Tests to Prepare IBPS SO Reasoning section

Take our IBPS SO Free Mock Test. Take up IBPS SO Prelims Previous Years’ question papers PDF, at least 2 in day, to help you gauge your performance levels. Check important topics for Reasoning in IBPS SO and solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics.

4. Check IBPS SO Reasoning Important Topics – Must Prepare

Important Reasoning Topics Expected Number of Questions in IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement 15-20 Blood Relations 3 - 5 Data Sufficiency 3 - 5 Direction Sense 3 - 5 Alphanumeric/Number Series 3 - 5 Coding-Decoding 3 - 5 Order & Ranking 3 - 5 Inequalities 3 - 5 Syllogism 3 - 5

5. Recommended Books to Prepare Reasoning for IBPS SO Prelims

Book Name Author A New Approach to Reasoning: Verbal and Non-Verbal BS Sijwali and Indu Sijwali Magical Book on Puzzles K. Kundan Analytical Reasoning MK Pandey Verbal Reasoning RS Agarwal

