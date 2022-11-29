IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare Reasoning, Check Mock Test Link

IBPS SO Prelims 2022 exam will be held on 24th December and 31st December 2022 for 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts. Check Important Topics, Tips & Tricks to Prepare Reasoning, and IBPS SO Free Mock Test here.

IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare Reasoning, Check Mock Test Link
IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare Reasoning, Check Mock Test Link

IBPS SO Preparation Tips 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be conducting the IBPS SO Prelims 2022 for eligible candidates on 24th December and 31st December 2022 for a total of 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts which include IT Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Agriculture Field Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer.

In this article, candidates can check the IBPS SO Reasoning Important Topics along with Tips & Tricks to Prepare Reasoning for IBPS SO Prelims 2022. Candidates can also find IBPS SO Free Mock Test along with IBPS SO Study Material.

IBPS SO 2022 Calendar

IBPS SO Events

Important Dates

IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date

1st November 2022

IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date

21st November 2022

Payment of Application Fees

1st November to 21st November 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date

December 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 

24th December and 31st December 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022

January 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date 

January 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 

29th January 2023

IBPS SO Mains Result 2022

February 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022

February 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO interview 2022

February/March 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022

April 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern

Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning

50

50

40 minutes

General Awareness

50

50

40 minutes

English Language

50

25

40 minutes

Total

150

125

120 minutes

IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning

50

50

40 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

40 minutes

English Language

50

25

40 minutes

Total

150

125

120 minutes

Also Read: IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Important Dates, Age Limit, Relaxation, Qualification

Also Read: IBPS SO 2022 Registration Process: Check Important Dates, Documents, How to Apply

Also Read: IBPS SO 2022: Check PayScale, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotion

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 Analysis: Reasoning Ability Topics Asked

Topics

No. of MCQs

Difficulty Level

Puzzles/Seating Arrangement (Floor, age, designation, schedule, variable-based)

20-25

Moderate

Machine Input

4-5

Easy-Moderate

Data Sufficiency

3-5

Moderate

Syllogism

4-5

Moderate

Logical Reasoning

4

Moderate

Assumption

4

Moderate

Inequality

3-5

Moderate

Coding-Decoding

3-5

Moderate

Blood Relation

3-4

Moderate

Direction Sense

3

Moderate

Odd One Out

1

Moderate

Alphabetical Series

1

Moderate

Number Series

1

Moderate

How to Prepare Reasoning Ability for IBPS SO Prelims 2022?

Syllabus: Alphanumeric Series, Input-Output, Syllogism, Puzzle/Seating Arrangement, Circular & Linear Arrangement, Direction Sense, Symbol Sequence Series, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Tabulation, Order & Ranking, Inequalities (Coded, Direct), Data Sufficiency, Logical Reasoning.

1. Go through entire syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-offs

Candidates should check the syllabus, section-wise topics, exam pattern, questions asked in the previous years’ question papers, and previous years’ cut-off to assess their performance. This helps in making required changes in the study plan and not going off the course. Check the marking scheme, expected number of questions from different topics, and duration of the exam. There will be a section timing of 40 minutes for each section.

IBPS SO 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

2. Penalty for Wrong Answers applicable

Candidates should remember that there will be penalties for wrong answers in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted to arrive at the corrected score. Though, there will be no penalty if a candidate leaves a question blank. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination

3. Practice Previous Years’ Question Papers, Mock Tests to Prepare IBPS SO Reasoning section

Take our IBPS SO Free Mock Test. Take up IBPS SO Prelims Previous Years’ question papers PDF, at least 2 in day, to help you gauge your performance levels. Check important topics for Reasoning in IBPS SO and solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics.

IBPS SO Free Mock Test Link

4. Check IBPS SO Reasoning Important Topics – Must Prepare

Important Reasoning Topics

Expected Number of Questions in IBPS SO Prelims 2022

Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement

15-20

Blood Relations

3 - 5

Data Sufficiency

3 - 5

Direction Sense

3 - 5

Alphanumeric/Number Series

3 - 5

Coding-Decoding

3 - 5

Order & Ranking

3 - 5

Inequalities

3 - 5

Syllogism

3 - 5

5. Recommended Books to Prepare Reasoning for IBPS SO Prelims

Book Name

Author

A New Approach to Reasoning: Verbal and Non-Verbal

BS Sijwali and Indu Sijwali

Magical Book on Puzzles

K. Kundan

Analytical Reasoning

MK Pandey

Verbal Reasoning

RS Agarwal

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)

FAQ

Q1. How can I prepare for IBPS SO Prelims Reasoning section?

Read our article IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare Reasoning, Check Mock Test Link on Jagran Josh.

Q2. What are the important topics in Reasoning for IBPS SO Prelims 2022?

IBPS SO Prelims Reasoning Important Topics: Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement, Blood Relations, Data Sufficiency, Direction Sense, Alphanumeric/Number Series, Coding-Decoding, Order & Ranking, Inequalities, Syllogism.

Q3. Is there penalty for wrong answers in IBPS SO Prelims 2022?

Yes. There is penalty for wrong answers in IBPS SO Prelims 2022. For each wrong answer, 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

Take Free Online IBPS RRB SO (Aggriculture Officer) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next