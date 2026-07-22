IBPS SO Apply Online 2026 Last Date Extended: Apply for 1035 SO Posts at ibps.in - Direct Link Here

IBPS SO Apply Online 2026 Last Date Extended: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the last date to apply online for the IBPS SO 2026. Candidates can now register till 26 July 2026, as the earlier deadline was 21 July 2026. Along with the new date, IBPS has also revised the total number of vacancies from 779 to 1035 SO posts. Candidates who have not applied yet should complete their registration and fee payment before the new last date to avoid last-minute issues. IBPS SO Apply Online 2026 Last Date Extended Check Notice IBPS has released a notice for the extension of the last date to apply online for IBPS SO 2026. Earlier, the registration window was set to close on 21 July 2026, but IBPS has given candidates 5 extra days. Candidates who have not applied yet must complete their registration and fee payment before the new deadline.

IBPS SO Apply Online 2026 New Date Interested candidates can check the new date for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2026 below: Event Earlier Date Revised (New Date) Online Application Start 1 July 2026 1 July 2026 Last Date to apply 21 July 2026 26 July 2026 Last Date for Fee Payment 21 July 2026 26 July 2026 This extension applies to IBPS SO (CRP SPL-XVI) recruitment for Specialist Officer posts across participating public sector banks. IBPS has also extended the IBPS PO (CRP PO/MT-XVI) to 26 July 2026. IBPS SO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link IBPS has started the online application process for SO Recruitment 2026 on July 26, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 1032 vacancies across various participating public sector banks. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, July 26, 2026.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link IBPS SO Recruitment 2026 Highlights Interested candidates can check the highlights table of the IBPS SO Recruitment given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name Specialist Officer Total Vacancies (Earlier) 779 posts Total Vacancies (New) 1035 posts Application Start Date 1 July 2026 Last Date to apply 21 July 2026 Last Date Extended 26 July 2026 Official website recruitment.csir.res.in Steps to Apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow these simple steps to submit their IBPS SO recruitment application form: Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CRP Specialist Officers” link

Step 3: Complete the registration process using your credentials Step 4: Now, login with ID and password Step 5: Fill the form with personal, educational & contact details carefully Step 6: Upload scanned documents like photograph, signature, and certificate Step 7: Select the post and pay the application fee online Step 7: Review and submit the form Step 8: Download for future references IBPS SO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must meet all the eligibility criteria given below to apply for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2026: Age Limit The minimum age is 20 years

The maximum age is 30 years

Age relaxation is also applicable for reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-servicemen) as per government norms Nationality Candidate must be a citizen of India Educational Qualification (Post-wise)