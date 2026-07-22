IBPS SO Apply Online 2026 Last Date Extended: Apply for 1035 SO Posts at ibps.in - Direct Link Here
IBPS has released the notice for the extension of the IBPS SO last date, from 21 July to 26 July 2026. Along with the extension of the last date, IBPS has also revised its SO vacancies from 779 to 1035 posts. Now, candidates will get some more time to fill their application form through the official website of IBPS.
IBPS SO Apply Online 2026 Last Date Extended: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the last date to apply online for the IBPS SO 2026. Candidates can now register till 26 July 2026, as the earlier deadline was 21 July 2026. Along with the new date, IBPS has also revised the total number of vacancies from 779 to 1035 SO posts. Candidates who have not applied yet should complete their registration and fee payment before the new last date to avoid last-minute issues.
IBPS SO Apply Online 2026 Last Date Extended Check Notice
IBPS has released a notice for the extension of the last date to apply online for IBPS SO 2026. Earlier, the registration window was set to close on 21 July 2026, but IBPS has given candidates 5 extra days. Candidates who have not applied yet must complete their registration and fee payment before the new deadline.
IBPS SO Apply Online 2026 New Date
Interested candidates can check the new date for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2026 below:
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Event
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Earlier Date
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Revised (New Date)
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Online Application Start
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1 July 2026
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1 July 2026
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Last Date to apply
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21 July 2026
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26 July 2026
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Last Date for Fee Payment
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21 July 2026
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26 July 2026
This extension applies to IBPS SO (CRP SPL-XVI) recruitment for Specialist Officer posts across participating public sector banks. IBPS has also extended the IBPS PO (CRP PO/MT-XVI) to 26 July 2026.
IBPS SO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
IBPS has started the online application process for SO Recruitment 2026 on July 26, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 1032 vacancies across various participating public sector banks. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, July 26, 2026.
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IBPS SO Recruitment 2026
IBPS SO Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Interested candidates can check the highlights table of the IBPS SO Recruitment given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
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Post Name
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Specialist Officer
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Total Vacancies (Earlier)
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779 posts
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Total Vacancies (New)
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1035 posts
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Application Start Date
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1 July 2026
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Last Date to apply
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21 July 2026
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Last Date Extended
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26 July 2026
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Official website
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recruitment.csir.res.in
Steps to Apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to submit their IBPS SO recruitment application form:
Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CRP Specialist Officers” link
Step 3: Complete the registration process using your credentials
Step 4: Now, login with ID and password
Step 5: Fill the form with personal, educational & contact details carefully
Step 6: Upload scanned documents like photograph, signature, and certificate
Step 7: Select the post and pay the application fee online
Step 7: Review and submit the form
Step 8: Download for future references
IBPS SO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet all the eligibility criteria given below to apply for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2026:
Age Limit
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The minimum age is 20 years
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The maximum age is 30 years
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Age relaxation is also applicable for reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-servicemen) as per government norms
Nationality
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Candidate must be a citizen of India
Educational Qualification (Post-wise)
It varies post-wise (IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Marketing Officer). Candidates must hold a relevant degree from a university/institution recognised by the Government of India.
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I.T. Officer: Must have a 4-year engineering degree in CS/IT/Electronics, or PG degree in relevant subjects, or DOEACC ‘B’ Level.
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Agriculture Field Officer: Must holds 4-year degree in agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Dairy, Fishery, or related fields
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Rajbhasha Adhikari: Must have a pg degree in Hindi with English as a degree subject. Or PG in Sanskrit with Hindi/English.
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Law Officer: Must have a bachelor’s degree in law (LLB) and enrollment as an advocate.
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HR/Personnel Officer: Must have graduate with 2-year full-time PG Degree/Diploma in PM/IR/HR/Social Work/ Labour Law
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Marketing Officer: Must have graduate with 2-years full time MBA/MMS/PGDBA/PGDM specializing in Marketing.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com