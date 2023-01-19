IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2023 Released @ibps.in: Check Download Link

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel at ibps.in. Candidates can check the direct link in this article.

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2023: Institue of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the admit card of the mains exam for the candidates who clear the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2022. Such candidates can download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 and appear for the exam on the mentioned date, time and venue on the IBPS SO Admit Card. IBPS SO Mains Admit Card Link is also provided for the convenience of the candidates.

IBPS SO Mains Exam 2023: Check Exam Date and Exam Pattern

IBPS SO Mains Exam will be conducted on 29 January 2023. The mode of exam will be online. The candidates can check the details for IBPS SO Online Main Examination for the posts of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer in the table given below:

Test Number of Question Marks Time Professional Knowledge 60 60 45 mins

The Online Main Examination for the post of Rajbhasha Adhikari will consist of Objective and Descriptive Test. Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be conducted online. Candidates will have to answer the Descriptive Test by typing on the computer. Immediately after completion of the Objective Test, the Descriptive Test will be administered. The scheme of the exam is given as below:

Test Number of Question Marks Time Professional Knowledge - Objective 45 60 30 mins Professional Knowledge - Descriptive 2 30 mins

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2023: How to Download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the IBPS- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'Click here to Download Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP-SPL-XII'

Step 3: Enter your login details such as your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: IBPS SO Mains Call Letter

IBPS SO Prelims Exam was held on 24th December and 31st December 2022 and the result was announced on 17 December 2023.