IBPS SO Admit Card 2022 (Released) at ibpsonline.ibps.in: Check Download Link

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL -XII) exam on its official website-https://www.ibps.in/. Check Download link.

IBPS SO Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card today i.e. on 19 December 2022 on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL -XII) Online Preliminary Examination can download their Admit Card from the official website-https://www.ibps.in/.

Candidates can download their Admit Card on or before 31 December 2022. You can download the IBPS Specialist Officer Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To download: IBPS Specialist Officer (CRP SPL -XII) Admit Card 2022





In a bid to download the admit card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link available on the home page.

The candidates appearing in the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL -XII) Online Preliminary Examination should note that they will have to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination.

You can download the IBPS Specialist Officer Specialist Officers (CRP SPL -XII) Admit Card 2022 after following the steps given below.



How to Download IBPS SO Admit Card 2022