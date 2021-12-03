IBPS Various Posts Interview Admit Card 2021 OUT @ibps.in, Here’s Direct link

IBPS Various Posts Interview Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the various posts interview call letter on the official website. The candidates who applied for IBPS Recruitment 2021 can download their admit cards through the official website of the official website.

The facility of downloading IBPS Admit Cards for IT Engineers (Data Centre), IT Database Administrators and Software Developers and Testers (Frontend; Backend) from 3 to 17 December 2021 while for Hindi Officer Posts, 3 to 15 December 2021 and for Faculty Research Associate will be available from 3 to 13 December 2021. The link to the admit cards is available on ibps.in. The candidates can download IBPS Various Posts Interview Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download IBPS Various Posts Interview Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘Click here to download your interview call letter for various posts in IBPS. It will redirect you to the notification page. Click on the notification that reads ‘Click here to download your interview call letter for IT Engineers (Data Centre),IT Database Administrators and Software Developers and Testers (Frontend;Backend), Hindi Officer and Faculty Research Officer’. It will redirect you to the new page. Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download IBPS Various Posts Interview Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS Interview Admit Card 2021 for IT Engineers (Data Centre), IT Database Administrators and Software Developers and Testers (Frontend; Backend)

Download IBPS Interview Admit Card 2021 for Hindi Officer Posts

Download IBPS Interview Admit Card 2021 for Faculty Research Associate Posts

What are the Important Instructions for Interview?

Candidates have to produce, in original, the same photo identity proof bearing the name as it appears on the online application form/ call letter and submit a photocopy of the photo identity proof along with the Exam call letter as well as the Further process of selection including interview Call Letter while attending the examination/ further process of selection including skill test and interview respectively, without which they will not be allowed to take up the examination/ further process of selection including the interview.