ICG Recruitment 2023 Navik DB/GD: Apply Online From 6 Feb @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

ICG Recruitment 2023 Navik DB/GD: Candidates can check the important dates, selection process, how to apply and other details here.

ICG Recruitment 2023 Navik DB/GD: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will start the recruitment to the post of Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) on 06 February 2023. Candidates can apply online on the official website of ICG on or before 16 February 2023. ICG has notified around 225 vacancies for Navik GD Posts and 30 vacancies for Navik DB Posts.

The selection will be done on the basis of performance in Stage-I, II, III & IV. The details regarding the recruitment stages are mentioned in the ICG Notification 2023 given in this article below:

ICG Navik Notification Download - Click Here

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 06 February 2023

Last Date of Online Application - 16 February 2023

ICG Navik Stage 1 Exam Date - End Mar 23

ICG Navik Stage 2 Exam Date - Mid/End May 23

ICG Navik Stage 3 Exam Date - Early/Mid Sep22

ICG Navik GD DB 2023 Salary

Navik (General Duty) - Basic pay of Rs. 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance

and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulations.

Navik(Domestic Branch) - Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation.

prevailing regulation.

ICG Navik GD/DB Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancies Navik(General Duty) 225 Navik (Domestic Branch) 30 Total 275

Eligibility Criteria for ICG Navik GD/DB Recruitment 2023



Educational Qualification:

Navik (General Duty) - 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch) - Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE)

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 18 years

Maximum Age Limit - 22 years

Selection Process for ICG Recruitment 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Stage 1 –Written Examination

Stage 2 - Physical Fitness Test, Document Verification, Initial Medicals Examination

Stage 3 - Document Verification, Final Medicals at INS Chilka, Submission of Original Document, Police Verification and Other Associated Forms

Stage 4 - The candidates who clear Stage III and stand in merit as per the vacancies available will be provisionally shortlisted for training at INS Chilka

How to Apply for ICG Navik GD/DB Recruitment 2023 ?



Go to the official website https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/cgept Register yourself with E-mail ID/mobile number Provide your details Submit your application

Exam Fee:

Rs. 300/-