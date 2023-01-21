ICG Recruitment 2023 Navik DB/GD: Apply Online From 6 Feb @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

ICG Recruitment 2023 Navik DB/GD: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will start the recruitment to the post of Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) on 06 February 2023. Candidates can apply online on the official website of ICG on or before 16 February 2023. ICG has notified around 225 vacancies for Navik GD Posts and 30 vacancies for Navik DB Posts.
The selection will be done on the basis of performance in Stage-I, II, III & IV. The details regarding the recruitment stages are mentioned in the ICG Notification 2023 given in this article below:
ICG Navik Notification Download - Click Here
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 06 February 2023
- Last Date of Online Application - 16 February 2023
- ICG Navik Stage 1 Exam Date - End Mar 23
- ICG Navik Stage 2 Exam Date - Mid/End May 23
- ICG Navik Stage 3 Exam Date - Early/Mid Sep22
ICG Navik GD DB 2023 Salary
- Navik (General Duty) - Basic pay of Rs. 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance
and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulations.
- Navik(Domestic Branch) - Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the
prevailing regulation.
ICG Navik GD/DB Vacancy Details
|Post Name
|Vacancies
|Navik(General Duty)
|225
|Navik (Domestic Branch)
|30
|Total
|275
Eligibility Criteria for ICG Navik GD/DB Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification:
- Navik (General Duty) - 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).
- Navik (Domestic Branch) - Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE)
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit - 18 years
- Maximum Age Limit - 22 years
Selection Process for ICG Recruitment 2023
The selection will be done on the basis of:
Stage 1 –Written Examination
Stage 2 - Physical Fitness Test, Document Verification, Initial Medicals Examination
Stage 3 - Document Verification, Final Medicals at INS Chilka, Submission of Original Document, Police Verification and Other Associated Forms
Stage 4 - The candidates who clear Stage III and stand in merit as per the vacancies available will be provisionally shortlisted for training at INS Chilka
How to Apply for ICG Navik GD/DB Recruitment 2023 ?
- Go to the official website https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/cgept
- Register yourself with E-mail ID/mobile number
- Provide your details
- Submit your application
Exam Fee:
Rs. 300/-