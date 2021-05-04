ICMR NIP Recruitment 2021 for Lab Technician and other posts for COVID-19 Testing Lab @main.icmr.nic.in

ICMR-National Institute of Pathology Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Pathology, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital Campus, New Delhi has invited applications for the Technical Assistant, Lab Technician and other posts for contract staff specific for COVID-19 Testing Lab at ICMR-NIP New Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 9 May 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Master’s Degree in Life Sciences/Graduate in Life Science/12th pass in Science/DMLT with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR-National Institute of Pathology Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.



Notification Details

Advert. No: NIP/Temp recurit/2021-22/119

Date: 04.05.2021

Important Date

Last Date for Submission of Application: 9 May 2021

Vacancy Details

Contract Scientist-B (Non Medical)-01

Contract Technical Assistant-02

Lab Technician -01



Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Contract Scientist-B (Non Medical)-1st class Master’s Degree in Life Sciences* from a recognized university with two years of work experience. Or 2nd class postgraduate Degree in above subject with Ph.D in relevant subject.

Contract Technical Assistant-Graduate in Life Science* Subjects relevant to present need, with three years work experience or Postgraduate Degree in those subject.

Lab Technician -12th pass in Science* Subject 2 year diploma in DMLT Or 1 year DMLT with one year required experience in a recognized organization or two years field/laboratory experience.



Consolidated Monthly Remuneration (P.M) (Rs.)

Contract Scientist-B (Non Medical)-Rs. 54300(Consolidated) (Rs.48,000+HRA Rs.6300 P.M)

Contract Technical Assistant-31000/- P.M. (Fixed)

Lab Technician -18000/- P.M. (Fixed)



Age (as on 07.05.2021)

Contract Scientist-B (Non Medical)-35 years

Contract Technical Assistant-30 years

Lab Technician -Upto 30 years

ICMR-National Institute of Pathology Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can mail your bio data at niprecruitmentcell@gmail.com on or before 9th May, 2021 (5.00 P.M). Check the notification link for details in this regards.