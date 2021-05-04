Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

ICMR NIP Recruitment 2021 for Lab Technician and other posts for COVID-19 Testing Lab @main.icmr.nic.in

ICMR-National Institute of Pathology has invited applications for the Technical Assistant, Lab Technician and other posts on its official website. Check details.

Created On: May 4, 2021 15:49 IST
ICMR National Institute of Pathology Recruitment
ICMR National Institute of Pathology Recruitment

ICMR-National Institute of Pathology Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Pathology, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital Campus, New Delhi has invited applications for the Technical Assistant, Lab Technician and other posts for contract staff specific for COVID-19 Testing Lab at ICMR-NIP New Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 9 May 2021. 

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Master’s Degree in Life Sciences/Graduate in Life Science/12th pass in Science/DMLT with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR-National Institute of Pathology Recruitment 2021 Job Notification. 


Notification Details for ICMR-National Institute of Pathology Recruitment 2021 Job Notification
Advert. No: NIP/Temp recurit/2021-22/119  
Date: 04.05.2021

Important Date ICMR-National Institute of Pathology Recruitment 2021 Job Notification
Last Date for Submission of Application: 9 May 2021

Vacancy Details ICMR-National Institute of Pathology Recruitment 2021 Job Notification
Contract Scientist-B (Non Medical)-01
Contract Technical Assistant-02
Lab Technician -01


Eligibility Criteria ICMR-National Institute of Pathology Recruitment 2021 Job Notification
Educational Qualification
Contract Scientist-B (Non Medical)-1st class Master’s Degree in Life Sciences* from a recognized university with two years of work experience. Or 2nd class postgraduate Degree in above subject with Ph.D in relevant subject.
Contract Technical Assistant-Graduate in Life Science* Subjects relevant to present need, with three years work experience or Postgraduate Degree in those subject.
Lab Technician -12th pass in Science* Subject  2 year diploma in DMLT  Or 1 year DMLT with one year required experience in a recognized organization or two years field/laboratory experience. 


Consolidated Monthly Remuneration (P.M) (Rs.) ICMR-National Institute of Pathology Recruitment 2021 Job Notification
Contract Scientist-B (Non Medical)-Rs. 54300(Consolidated) (Rs.48,000+HRA Rs.6300 P.M)
Contract Technical Assistant-31000/- P.M. (Fixed)
Lab Technician -18000/- P.M. (Fixed)


Age (as on 07.05.2021) ICMR-National Institute of Pathology Recruitment 2021 Job Notification
Contract Scientist-B (Non Medical)-35 years
Contract Technical Assistant-30 years
Lab Technician -Upto 30 years 

ICMR-National Institute of Pathology Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Apply for ICMR-National Institute of Pathology Recruitment 2021 Job Notification

Interested and eligible candidates can mail your bio data at niprecruitmentcell@gmail.com on or before 9th May, 2021 (5.00 P.M). Check the notification link for details in this regards. 

 

General Knowledge for Exams
Current Affairs for Exams
Latest Job Notifications

Comment ()

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationICMR NIP Recruitment 2021 for Lab Technician and other posts for COVID-19 Testing Lab @main.icmr.nic.in
Notification DateMay 4, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 9, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Graduate
Functional Medical , Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

4 + 3 =
Post

Comments