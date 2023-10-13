ICSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2024: Check Question Paper Pattern and Marking Scheme for Paper 1 and Paper 2

ICSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2024: The exam pattern for ICSE Class 10 English mentions structure of question papers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Check format and number of questions, marks distribution and marking scheme for ICSE Board Exam 2024.

The ICSE English Exam Pattern 2024: The exam pattern typically outlines the question paper format that will be used in the annual board exams. Knowing the number and type of questions for board exams helps make the right move for effective exam preparations. Moreover, the marking scheme included in exam pattern helps to know the important topics that will be covered in the exam. Knowing the exam pattern can help to reduce anxiety because when you already know what to expect in the exam, you are less likely to feel overwhelmed. ICSE students can check the latest exam pattern for their English exam. With the detailed exam pattern discussed in this article, they will be able to understand the structures of English Paper 1 and Paper 2. Exam pattern also helps students improve time management as they know how many questions are to be solved in the allowed time duration.

This will help them to increase their chances of securing good marks in ICSE Class 10 English Exam 2024.

Check ICSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2023-24 below:

The ICSE class 10 English exam will be divided into two papers:

Paper 1 (English Language) - It tests the student’s knowledge of English grammar, vocabulary, and usage of language.

Paper 2 (English Literature) - It tests the student’s understanding and knowledge of the prescribed literature texts.

Paper 1 will include questions on comprehension, writing, and oral communication while Paper 2 will have questions on comprehension, analysis, and interpretation.

ICSE Class 10 English Exam 2024 Highlights

Exam Name Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) 10th Examination 2024 Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website https://cisce.org Subject English Mode of Exam Offline Papers Paper 1 and Paper 2 Total Marks 100 for each paper Marks for Theory Paper 1 80 Marks for Theory Paper 2 80 Marks for Internal Assessment 20 for each paper Exam Duration for Paper 1 3 Hours Exam Duration for Paper 2 2 Hours

ICSE Class 10 English Language Paper Format 2024

The ICSE Class 10 English Paper in 2024 board exam will be of 3 hours duration and will carry 80 marks. The remaining 20 marks will be calculated on the basis of Internal Assessment.

Check the latest specimen paper or sample paper for further details on the type and difficulty level of questions:

ICSE Class 10 English Literature Paper Format 2024

The ICSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with a duration of 2 hours. 20 marks will be calculated on the basis of Internal Assessment.

Internal Assessment

Internal assessment of 20 marks will be conducted separately for ICSE English Language and ICSE Literature in English. The assessment will be conducted jointly by the subject teacher and the external examiner. Assessment for both papers will be conducted based on the following criteria:

Internal Assessment for Paper 1: Assessments of the Listening and Speaking Skills of candidates with a weightage assigned to each as follows:

Listening Skills - 10 Marks

Speaking Skills - 10 Marks

Internal Assessment for Paper 2: The assignments to be evaluated by the subject teacher and by an external examiner independently. Two or three assignments of reasonable length are to be submitted in the course of the year. The maximum weightage of assignments evaluated by internal and external examiners will be as follows:

Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner) - 10 Marks

External Examiner - 10 Marks

Important Topics for ICSE English Exam 2024

Some of the important topics that students should focus on to obtain good marks in English exam include:

Grammar: You must have a good understanding of English grammar concepts, such as parts of speech, tenses, and sentence structure.

Enrich your vocabulary and learn to use words correctly in context.

Enrich your vocabulary and learn to use words correctly in context. Comprehension: Practise previous years’ papers and sample papers so as to be good at understanding and analyzing the given text.

Writing: Practise writing clear, concise, and grammatically correct essays, letters, and other types of writing formats asked in the ICSE English Exam.

English is one of the important and compulsory subjects in ICSE Class 10. It carries a potential weighatge towards the aggregated score in ICSE Class 10 Exams. So, students must prepare for their ICSE Class 10 English Exam by following the right technique and with the right dedication. Doing so they will be able to secure maximum marks in their upcoming board exams.