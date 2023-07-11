ICSE English Literature Specimen Paper 2024 Class 10: CISCE English Paper 2 Sample Paper, Download PDF

SECTION A (Attempt all questions from this Section.) Question 1 Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options. (Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.) [16] (i) What does Shylock demand from Antonio? (a) A pound of flesh (b) Six thousand ducats (c) An apology (d) compassion (ii) What does Portia ask for when Bassanio steps up to take the casket test? (a) A banquet (b) Music to be played (c) A garland (d) Applause (iii) What does Portia mean when she tells Bassanio, ‘… I am lock’d in one of them:’? (a) That she was locked in a cell and unable to escape. (b) That she was a prisoner in her father’s house. (c) That her portrait lay hidden in one of the caskets. (d) That she was bound firmly by her promise to her father. (iv) Portia: There are some shrewd contents in yon same paper… What does the ‘paper’ in this extract refer to? (a) Portia’s letter to Bellario (b) Bellario’s letter to the Duke (c) Bassanio’s letter to Antonio (d) Antonio’s letter to Bassanio (v) Why does a quarrel break out between Nerissa and Gratiano in the final Act of ‘The Merchant of Venice’? (a) Gratiano admits that he had given away the ring which Nerissa had given to him. (b) Nerissa admits that she had accompanied Portia to Venice disguised as a lawyer’s clerk. (c) Gratiano is annoyed with Nerissa for giving away his ring to a stranger in Venice. (d) Nerissa is angry with Gratiano for leaving for Venice on the very day they were married. (vi) How does Lorenzo recognize Portia even before he sees her when the two young women return from Venice? (a) by the clothes she wears (b) by the sound of her voice (c) by the perfume she wears (d) by her touch (vii) Which of the following statements is NOT true of Sibia? (a) She had long golden hair (b) She had to work hard from her early years (c) She was twelve years old (d) She had no money to buy glass beads at the bazaar (viii) What had the little match girl’s grandmother told her about falling stars? (a) When a star falls, a soul goes up to God. (b) If she made a wish when she saw a star fall, her wish would come true. (c) A falling star meant that it would be a cold winter. (d) When a star falls, an angel dies. (ix) Choose the option that lists the sequence of events in the correct order. Joe sighed in relief - he realised that this meant his wife no longer resented Maggie's presence. After supper, Joe went to the bedroom where Maggie lay waiting. Joe looked in through the window and saw Maggie in conversation with his wife Jane. He entered the house noisily and Jane hurried into the kitchen to make him his supper. (a) 1, 2, 3, 4 (b) 2, 4, 1, 3 (c) 1, 3, 2, 4 (d) 3, 1, 4, 2 (x) Select the option that shows the correct relationship between statements (1) and (2) from All Summer in a Day. One day, while in the school shower room, Margot had clutched her hands to her ears and covered her head, screaming and refusing to let the water touch her. Margot realised that she was different from the others and that the children knew this difference and stayed away. (a) 1 is the cause for 2 (b) 1 is an example of 2 (c) 1 is independent of 2 (d) 1 is a contradiction of 2 (xi) At the running broad jump trials Jesse Owens exclaims, “Did I come 3000 miles for this?” Which of the following words best describes Jesse’s mood? (a) envious (b) frustrated (c) confused (d) thwarted (xii) The fickle-mindedness of his followers made the central character in Browning’s poem The Patriot feel _________ . ambitious disillusioned bitter optimistic (a) 1 and 2 (b) 2 and 3 (c) 3 and 4 (d) 1 and 1 (xiii) What is the caged bird in Maya Angelou’s poem, ‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings’ blinded by? (a) Her narrow cage (b) Her rage (c) The sun’s orange rays (d) Her fears of the unknown (xiv) What was Abou Ben Adhem doing when the angel appeared in his room one night? (a) writing in a book of gold (b) sleeping soundly (c) walking in the moonlight (d) asking questions (xv) What special human quality does the poem ‘Nine Gold Medals’ celebrate? (a) rivalry (b) jealousy (c) empathy (d) selfishness (xvi) Which of the following lines contains the same literary device as the one in Wordsworth, “Ten thousand saw I at a glance,” (a) A hundred years should go to praise Thine eyes and on thy forehead gaze; (b) A fair breeze blow, the white foam flew The furrow followed free, (c) Frail as a dragon-fly’s wing (d) Because I could not stop for Death – He kindly stopped for me — ...