IHBT Recruitment 2020, Online Interview for Project Assistant Posts for COVID 19

IHBT Recruitment 2020: CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bio Resource Technology (IHBT) has invited applications for the post of Project Assistant III Posts for COVID-19 testing Project. The eligible candidates can send their online application till 16 April 2020 and appear for the online interview scheduled on 17 April 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application - 16 April 2020

Date for Walk in interview - 17 April 2020 at 02:30 PM

CSIR - Institute of Himalayan Bio resource Technology Vacancy Details

Project Assistant III - 03 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 35,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for IHBT Project Assistant Post

Educational Qualification:

Project Assistant - M.Sc. in Microbiology /Molecular Biology/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology or any branch of Life Sciences plus two years of experience.. For more information, check the notification link given below.

Age Limit :

35 Years

How to Apply for IHBT Project Assistant Post ?

Eligible candidates can are required to send scan copies of duly filled in application form along with scan copies of original documents related to educational qualification, age etc. by email to ao@ihbt.res.in or or before 16 April 2020 by 23.59 hrs. Applications will be scrutinized by the organist ion on 17 April 2020 and eligible candidates will be interviewed over Skype/Zoom/Telephonically/WhatsApp Call/Messenger as the case may be.

IHBT Project Assistant Recruitment Notification PDF