IIM-Kashipur Completes 100% Placement - 91 companies participated, highest stipend stood at Rs 3.30 lakh

IIM Kashipur Summer Placement – IIM Kashipur (IM-K) has completed summer placement for the lagest batch of PGP students within the record time in its history of the placement session being conducted till date. It is a congratulatory moment for the premier institute that despite the economic slowdown and the ebb in the market for the jobs due to COVID19 pendamic situation, the top B-school managed to place 100% batch for the summer placements.

IIM Kashipur Summer Placement Highlights

Here are the key highlights that were observed during the Summer Placement at IIM-Kashipur:-

• 91 companies participated to offer summer placements

• 358 internship were offered to 332 students during the Placement drive

• Highest stipend recorded was Rs. 3,30,000/- for two months

• Highest ever participation observed from female and non-engineering background candidates

• The gender diversity increased to 25 per cent from 11 per cent in the previous year

• Academic diversity rose to 42 per cent as well

IIM-K Summer Placement – Salary Statistics

As per the reports from the official sources, this year, the highest stipend offered to the inter stood at Rs. 3,30,000/- for two months. This marks an increase of 4.7 per cent in the stipend being offered in the previous year. It has also been reported that the top 25 per cent of the batch bagged an average stipend of Rs. 1,56,903/-.

Considering the statistics of the MBA Analytics batch, which opened their maiden account in the Summer Placements this season, the top 25 per cent of the students received offers with an average stipend of Rs. 1,58,200/-. In addition, the highest stipend for the batch stood at Rs. 3,15,000/-.

IIM-K Summer Placement Profiles

IIM Kashipur welcomed 91 companies/recruiters to hire the aspirants for the Summer Placements. This brought an array of rich opportunities for the aspirants as recruiters from nearly all the domains were present to offer portfolios to the interested interns. The institute saw participation from the recruiters belonging to these domains:-

• Consulting and Strategy,

• IT & Analytics,

• Finance,

• HR,

• Marketing and sales,

• General management and operations

• BFSI sector Automotive Sector,

• Aviation Sector,

• E-commerce Sector,

• Ed-tech Sector,

• IT Sector,

• FMCG Sector,

• Manufacturing Sector,

• Media Sector,

• Steel Sector, and

• Retail Sector