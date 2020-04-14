IISER Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Research Associate Post

IISER Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune (IISER Pune) has invited applications for the Research Associate (RA) post. Eligible applicants can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2020.

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, is a premier autonomous Institution established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, for promotion of high quality science education and research in the country.

Important Dates:

Last Date for Online submission of Application: 30 April 2020

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Research Associate Vacancy Details

Research Associate (RA) : 01 Post

Consolidated emoluments

Rs.47,000/-+ 24% HRA per month. Candidates who have submitted their thesis, but not completed defense (i.e. candidates without a provisional certificate of having qualified for the degree), will be designated as Senior Research Fellow,.(SRF) and paid Rs. 35,000/-+ 24% HRA per month till the time of submission of Provisional Ph.D. certificate.

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Research Associate Post

Educational Qualification:

Ph.D. in Chemistry I Theoretical Chemistry/Computational Chemistry/Physics or equivalent discipline Candidates who have submitted their thesis may also apply.

Age Limit:

Not more than 35 years as on the closing date of an Advertisement.

How to Apply for Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Research Associate Posts

Eligible candidates should send the application by email in the prescribed format available below this advertisement by email (convert into PDF Format) addressed to chem_app@iiserpune.ac.in on or before 20 April 2020. Please mention "Research Fellow and Project Code: 30119469" in the subject line of the email.