IIT Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for MTS and Other Non Teaching Posts

IIT Bhubneshwar Recruitment 2022: Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar (IIT Bhubaneswar) has published a notice for recruitment to the post of Multi-Tasking Staff, Technical Officer, Junior Superintendent, Junior Library Information Superintendent, Physiotherapist, Junior Technical Superintendent, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Pathologist, Junior Technician and Junior Lab Assistant.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 24 May to 25 June 2022. However, the last date for submitting the hard copy till 04 July 2022.

Important Dates

Opening date of submission of online application: 24 May 2022

Last date of submission of online application: 24 June 2022

Last date for receipt of hard copy of application: 04 July 2022

IIT Bhubneshwar Non Teaching Vacancy Details 2022

Multi-Tasking Staff f (Admin, Electrician/ Pump Operator/ Mechanic, Plumber, Carpenter, Telephone Operator) - 10 Posts

Assistant Technical Officer - 4 Posts

Junior Superintendent - 3 Posts

Junior Library Information Superintendent - 2 Posts

Physiotherapist - 1 Post

Junior Technical Superintendent - 9 Posts

Junior Assistant - 21 Posts

Junior Accountant - 6 Posts

Junior Pathologist - 1 Post

Junior Technician - 20 Posts

Junior Lab Assistant - 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for IIT Bhubneshwar Non Teaching Posts

Educational Qualification:

MTS for Administration - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board or institution.

Electrician having HT License (For O & M of Electrical Sub-Station): Essential - ITI in Electrician trade OR Certificate Course from National Skill Development Centre in Electrician trade. The applicant must have valid HT license.

Electrician having MV License: Essential: ITI in Electrician trade OR Certificate Course from National Skill Development Centre in Electrician trade. The applicant must have valid MV license.

HVAC plant Operator/Mechanic: Essential: ITI in Fitter/Electrician/Refrigeration & air conditioning trade OR Six months Certificate Course from National Skill Development Centre in Fitter/Electrician/Refrigeration & air conditioning trade.

Plumber Essential: Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board or institution.

Carpenter Essential: Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board or institution.

Telephone Operator: Essential: ITI in Electronics or Electronics and Communication Engineering or Computer Engineering or Electrical Engineering. OR Six months certificate course from National Skill Development Corporation in the trade of telephone operator.

Assistant Technical Officer - M.Sc. with 55% marks in Physics/Chemistry/Geology & GeoPhysics/Bio-Sciences with 5 years relevant experience in Government/Semi government/ Central Autonomous body OR B.Tech./B.E. or equivalent in Civil / Mechanical / Metallurgical & Materials / Electrical / Electronics &Communication / Computer Sciences & Engineering with 2 years relevant experience in Government/Semi government/ Central Autonomous body OR Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3 Patten) in Sciences with Physics/Chemistry/Geology & Geo-Physics/BioSciences/Biotech/ Environmental/ Manufacturing/ Production/ Metallurgy/ Instrumentation with 04 years relevant experience in Government/Semi government/Central Autonomous body , OR MCA with 02 year experiences in Government/Semi government/ Central Autonomous body, OR Diploma in Engineering in Civil / Mechanical / Metallurgical & Material Electrical / Electronics & Communication / Computer Sciences & Engineering from reputed Engineering/Technical Institutions/ Industry with 8 years’ relevant experience in Government/Semi government/ Central Autonomous body.

Junior Superintendent - A Master degree or its equivalent from a recognized University with 55% of marks and 3 years of relevant experience in Govt./Semi Govt./Central autonomous bodies in the field of Administration, Academic, Store/Purchase, Material Management, Public Relations. OR A Bachelor degree or its equivalent from a recognized University with 5 years of relevant experience in Govt. / Semi Govt. / Central autonomous bodies in the field of Administration, Academic, Store/Purchase, Material Management, Public Relations.

Junior Library Information Superintendent - A Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree. II. Two years’ experience in IITs/IISERs/IISc/NITs and similar Central Govt. Institutions. Diploma in Computer Application / Library automation and Networking.

Physiotherapist - First Class Bachelor’s Degree In Physiotherapy, and at least Three years of experience as physiotherapist in Govt./ Semi Govt./central autonomous Bodies. OR II. First Class Master Degree in Physiotherapy and at least 1 year of experience in Govt./ Semi Govt./Central Autonomous Bodies.

Junior Technical Superintendent - M.Sc. with 55% marks in Physics/Chemistry/Geology & GeoPhysics/Bio-Sciences with 2 years relevant experience in Government/Semi government/ Central Autonomous body OR B.Tech./B.E. or equivalent in Civil / Mechanical / Metallurgical & Materials / Electrical / Electronics &Communication / Computer Sciences & Engineering with 2 years relevant experience in Government/Semi government/ Central Autonomous body OR Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3 Patten) in Sciences with Physics/Chemistry/Geology & Geo-Physics/BioSciences/Biotech/ Environmental/ Manufacturing/ Production/ Metallurgy/ Instrumentation with 04 years relevant experience in Government/Semi government/Central Autonomous body OR MCA with 02 year experiences in Government/Semi government/ Central Autonomous body OR Diploma in Engineering in Civil / Mechanical / Metallurgical & Material Electrical / Electronics & Communication / Computer Sciences & Engineering from reputed Engineering/Technical Institutions/ Industry with 4 years’ relevant experience in Government/Semi government/ Central Autonomous body.

Junior Assistant - A Bachelor degree or its equivalent from a recognized University with 2 years of relevant experience in Govt. / Semi Govt. / Central autonomous bodies the field of Administration, Academic, Store/Purchase, Material Management, Public Relations. Knowledge of computer application and key depression speed equivalent to 40 w.p.m and proficiency in office applications like Word, Excel, Power point etc.

Junior Accountant - A Bachelor degree in Commerce or its equivalent from a recognized University and Inter CA/ICWA/ICSI with 2 years of relevant experience in Internal Audits/Audit works, Final Accounts, Finance, Budget etc.Knowledge of computer application and proficiency in office applications like Word, Excel, Power point and Tally / Accounting Software.

Junior Pathologist - First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science from a recognised University /Institute and the Candidate should possess First Class Diploma in medical laboratory technology from a recognised Institute with 3 (three) years of relevant experience in Govt./ Semi Govt./central autonomous Bodies. OR First Class Bachelor of Medical laboratory Technology from a recognised Institute with 3 (three) years of relevant experience in Govt./ Semi Govt./Central Autonomous Bodies.

Junior Technician - B.E., B.Tech. in the field of Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical/Electronic/ Computer Sciences & Engineering. OR 3 (Three) years Diploma in Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/Electronics/ Computer Sciences and Engineering in the field of Civil/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics & Communication/ Computer Sciences & Engineering / IT / Metallurgy & Materials / Chemical with 3 years relevant experience in Government/Semi government/ Central Autonomous body OR ITI in 1st division or its equivalent mark from any reputed Engineering/Technical Institute with 5 years of relevant experience in Govt./Semi Govt./ Central autonomous bodies /reputed industry. Knowledge of computed application, Wiremen License/ Permit issued by Chief Instructor/Competent authority of respective states is essential for candidate with electrical specialization.

Junior Lab Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3 years pattern) in Science with Physics/Chemistry /Geology & Geo physics/ Bio Sciences/ Computer Sciences/ Geology with 2 years relevant experience in Government/Semi government/ Central Autonomous body. Good knowledge of Computer Applications.

How to Apply for IIT Bhubneshwar Non Teaching Recrutuiment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply online from 24 May to 24 June 2022. A printout of the online application form, duly signed in each page along with self-attested copies of all educational qualifications, experience and other testimonials as required to support the candidature of the applicant should be sent to “the Assistant Registrar (Recruitment) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar Argul, Jatni Khordha – 752050 Odisha”on or before 04 July 2022.

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/-