Income Tax Recruitment 2023 for Sportsperson, Check How to Apply Online, Vacancy, Eligibility and Other Details

Check here about Income Tax Recruitment 2023 for Sportsperson: Apply for Inspector, Tax Assistant and MTS. Check here details regarding how to fill the form, last date, eligibility etc.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: The Income Tax Department of UP West and Uttrakhand Region has invited applications from Meritorious Sportspersons for the post of Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and MTS. A total of 41 posts are to be filled in this recruitment drive. Candidates can apply for this recruitment from the official website of the Income Tax UP West and Uttrakhand Region at https://office.incometaxindia.gov.in/ or https://office.incometaxindia.gov.in/kanpur/pages/default.aspx The offline registration has started from 11 March 2023 and the last date of final submission of Application Form in offline mode is one month from the date publication of advertisement in employment news paper.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 : Notification PDF

Official Notification will shortly be uploaded on the website. Candidates are advised that before applying for any post they must go through the official notification very carefully. Meanwhile candidates can check Employment Newspaper of 11-17 March 2023 Page 39 for Recruitment Notice. Candidates can apply for this recruitment in offline mode. Detailed advertisement will be hosted on the official website of Income Tax Department of UP West and Uttrakhand Region shortly.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: How to Apply and Fees

The candidates have to apply in the offline mode. The application form will be uploaded enclosed in the official notification. Before applying candidates need to go through the notification carefully and check that they fulfill all the criteria. The candidates need to fill the application form, attach needed documents and mail the application form via Registered Post or Speed post to - Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax (Admn), 2nd Floor, Aayakar Bhawan, 16/69 Civil Lines Kanpur 208001” The duly filled application forms as per Annexure-II should be sent to in a closed cover super scribed with the words “Application for Recruitment in Sports Quota for the Post of Inspector/Tax Assistant/Multi-Tasking Staff” only through Registered/Speed Post on or before 11 April 2023. For list of documents to be attached, check the official notification.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Download Notification PDF

Candidates can download the notification from the official website of Income Tax Department at- https://office.incometaxindia.gov.in/kanpur/pages/default.aspx when it is made online.

Candidates can download the notification by following the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Visit the official website of Income Tax Department UP WEST and Uttrakhand Region at- https://office.incometaxindia.gov.in/kanpur/pages/default.aspx

Step 2: Go the Whats New section of the Home Page.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- sport quota recruitment

Step 4: Download the PDF of the notification.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancy Details Income Tax Inspector 4 Tax Assistant 18 Multi-Tasking Staff 19 Total 41

Important Dates

Start of application- 11 March 2023

Last date of form submission- 11 April 2023

Income Tax Recruitment Salary

Income Tax Inspector - Pay Level 7 (Rs. 44900-142400)

Tax Assistant - Pay Level 4 (Rs. 25500- 81100)

Multi-Tasking Staff- Pay Level 1 (Rs. 18000-56900)

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Income Tax Inspector - Degree from a recognized university

Tax Assistant - Degree from a recognized university.

Multi-Tasking Staff - 10th pass

Age Limit: As on 1 January 2023

Income Tax Inspector - 30 years

Tax Assistant- Between 18 to 27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff- Between 18 to 25 years

Relaxation in age as per rules.

List Of Games/Sports

Athletics

Boxing

Badminton

Cricket

Volleyball

Hockey

Kabaddi

Swimming

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Sports Eligibility: Appointments will be made of a sportsperson who has represented: -

The country in a national or international competition in any of games/sports

The State/UT in Senior/Junior Level and have won medals/positions upto 3rd place.

Sportspersons who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

For complete details of sports qualifications check official notification.

Pattern of Selection

The applications will be scrutinized & suitable candidates will be shortlisted for further selection process. The selection will be conducted through document verification, trials and written test as found necessary, which will be announced in due course. Details of selection process will be shared once recruitment notification is uploaded online.











