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India Post GDS Apply Online 2026 Live: Link Active for 23757 Posts, Check Eligibility and Other Details

Sunil Sharma
By Sunil Sharma
Sep 2, 2026, 13:35 IST

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Apply Online: The India Post GDS has started the registration process for 23757 GDS, BPM and ABPM posts from September 2, 2026, and candidates can apply online until September 21, 2026. Check the detailed notification, application process, eligibility criteria, vacancy details, and more.

India Post GDS Apply Online 2026
India Post GDS Apply Online 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The India Post GDS online application and fee payment process officially starts today, September 2, 2026.
  • India Post is hiring for more than 23,757 jobs across the country for GDS GDS, BPM and ABPM Posts.
  • Anyone who is at least 18 years old and not older than 40 years is eligible to apply for these posts by September 21.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The India Post GDS is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts. Through this recruitment drive, the India Post GDS will fill 23757 posts in the India Post. For which the notification has been released on the official website- indiapost.gov.in. 

As per the official update, the application process started on September 2, 2026, and applicants can apply online by September 21, 2026. The One Time Registration (OTR) process has started from 31 August onwards. Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

ALSO CHECK:

India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria 2026

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification is out for 23757 vacancies for GDS, BPM and ABPM. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates. 

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Overview

Recruitment Body

India Post GDS

Post Name

  • Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

  • Branch Postmaster (BPM)

  • Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Total Vacancies

23,757

Notification Release Date

August 20, 2026

Mode of Application

Online

Application Start Date

September 2, 2026

Last Date

September 21, 2026

Official Website

indiapost.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification official PDF using the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 23757 posts.   

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

Download PDF

ALSO CHECK:

India Post GDS Salary 2026

Steps to Apply For India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website - indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Registration’ link.

Step 3: Click on the ‘New Candidates Registration’ link available there.

Step 4: Fill all the required details and click on ‘Next’.

Step 5: Fill in all the required details, pay the fee and click on submit.

Step 6: Download the duly filled application form

Step 7: Take a print of the same for future reference.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Sep 2, 2026, 13:35 IST

    India Post GDS Apply Online 2026 Live: Fresh registration is required for July cycle

    Candidates applying for GDS Schedule-II, July 2026 must complete a fresh registration, as registration numbers from earlier GDS schedules will not be valid for this recruitment cycle. Applicants should use the new registration process available on the official portal, particularly those who have applied in previous GDS cycles.

  • Sep 2, 2026, 13:23 IST

    India Post GDS Apply Online 2026 Live: Last Date to Apply is September 21

    Candidates can submit their GDS online applications until September 21, 2026, with the application window closing at 5:00 PM on the final date. Applicants are advised not to wait until the last few hours, as late applications will not be accepted.

  • Sep 2, 2026, 13:00 IST

    India Post GDS Apply Online 2026 Live: OTR Process Started on August 31

    India Post has started the One-Time Registration (OTR) process for the new candidates from August 31. All the applicants will be required to make a one-time registration on the GDS Online Engagement Portal. The candidate has to enter all the details to obtain a unique Registration Number. The OTR process will end on September 19, 05:00 PM.

     

  • Sep 2, 2026, 12:13 IST

    India Post GDS Apply Online 2026 Live: Age Limit

    The candidate must be minimum 18 years of age and maximum 40 years of age as on the last date of submission of application i.e. September 19, 2026. There are age relaxations granted for reserved category candidates as per goverment rules.

    S. No. Category
    Permissible age relaxation
    1 Schedule Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) 5 years
    2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years
    3 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) No relaxation
    4 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) 10 years
    5 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) + OBC 13 years
    6 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) + SC/ST 15 years
  • Sep 2, 2026, 12:03 IST

    India Post GDS Apply Online 2026 Live: Eligibility Criteria

    The eligibility criteria for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of India Post GDS, BPM and ABPM Recruitment eligibility criteria.

    India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

    Educational Qualification
    • The candidates must have Secondary School Examination (SSE) pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English from a recognized board in India.
    • The applicant should have studied the local language at least up to 10th Standard from a recognized board.

    The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.

  • Sep 2, 2026, 11:51 IST

    India Post GDS Apply Online 2026 Live: Direct link to apply for GDS recruitment 2026

    India post has started the online application process for GDS 2026 recruitment from September 2. The candidates can apply through their official website- indiapost.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to apply online for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026.

    India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link

    Click here
  • Sep 2, 2026, 11:46 IST

    India Post GDS Apply Online 2026 Live: Registration Link Active

    The India Post has started the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Online registration for schedule-II, July-2026 from September 1. All the eligible candidate can apply online by September 21. Keep checking this live blog for the latest updates on India Post GDS recruitment 2026.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Application Fee

Candidates can fill out the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 online application form from the official website. The link to apply online for the posts has been activated on September 21, 2026. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the post. 

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Application Fees

Mode of Application

Online

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Apply Link

Click here 

Application Fee

  • General: Rs 100

  • Female, SC /ST, PwBD and Transwomen: Exempted
Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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