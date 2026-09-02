India Post GDS Apply Online 2026 Live: Link Active for 23757 Posts, Check Eligibility and Other Details

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The India Post GDS is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts. Through this recruitment drive, the India Post GDS will fill 23757 posts in the India Post. For which the notification has been released on the official website- indiapost.gov.in.

As per the official update, the application process started on September 2, 2026, and applicants can apply online by September 21, 2026. The One Time Registration (OTR) process has started from 31 August onwards. Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

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India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria 2026

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification is out for 23757 vacancies for GDS, BPM and ABPM. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Overview Recruitment Body India Post GDS Post Name Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) Total Vacancies 23,757 Notification Release Date August 20, 2026 Mode of Application Online Application Start Date September 2, 2026 Last Date September 21, 2026 Official Website indiapost.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification official PDF using the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 23757 posts.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF Download PDF

ALSO CHECK:

India Post GDS Salary 2026

Steps to Apply For India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website - indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Registration’ link.

Step 3: Click on the ‘New Candidates Registration’ link available there.

Step 4: Fill all the required details and click on ‘Next’.

Step 5: Fill in all the required details, pay the fee and click on submit.

Step 6: Download the duly filled application form

Step 7: Take a print of the same for future reference.