India Post Office Recruitment 2022 for 188 MTS, Postman, Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant Posts

India Post Recruitment 2022: India Posts has 188 vacancies for MTS, Postman, Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant Posts. Candidates can check How to Apply, Application Link, Vacancy Details and Other Details.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Department of Posts is inviting applications from sportspersons for various posts including Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Postman, Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant in Gujarat Postal Circle. The registration process has been already started on the official website i.e. dopsportsrecruitment.in. Interested and eligible persons are advised to register themselves before the last date which is 22 November 2022.

The department will prepare the list of shortlisted candidates which will be released on 06 December 2022.

It is to be noted the notification for Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Assam regions shall also be released anytime soon on the website. The candidates can check the details below.

India Post Recruitment Notification

India Post Recruitment Online Application Link

Indian Post 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Department Vacancy Details Postal Assistant Post Offices/Saving Bank Control Organization/Circle Office & Regional Offices 71 Sorting Assistant Railway Mail Service Postman Post Office/Mail Guard in Railway Mail Service 56 MTS Post Office/Railway Mail Service/Circle Office 6

Indian Post 2022 Salary

Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant - Rs. 25,500/- to Rs. 81100

Postman/Mail Guard - Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100

MTS - Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Post 2022

Educational Qualification:

Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant - 12th class passed. The candidates will be required to furnish at least 60 days duration basic computer training certificate from a recognized computer training institute before the issuance of appointment letter.

Postman/Mail Guard - 12th passed and the knowledge of local language i.e. Gujarat. The candidates will be required to furnish at least 60 days duration basic computer training certificate from a recognized computer training institute before the issuance of appointment letter.

MTS - 10th passed and the knowledge of local language i.e. Gujarat

Sports Qualification

Represented in National and International competition

Represented in Inter University competition

Represented in State School Teams

Awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency

How to Apply for Indian Post 2022 ?

The candidates can apply online through online mode on the official website i.e. dopsportsrecruitment.in through online mode by following the given steps:

Registration Fee Submission Submitting of Sports Data Upload Documents Select Your Circle

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-