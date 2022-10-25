India Post Office Recruitment 2022 for 188 MTS, Postman, Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant Posts

India Post Recruitment 2022: Department of Posts is inviting applications from sportspersons for various posts including Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Postman, Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant in Gujarat Postal Circle. The registration process has been already started on the official website i.e. dopsportsrecruitment.in. Interested and eligible persons are advised to register themselves before the last date which is 22 November 2022.
The department will prepare the list of shortlisted candidates which will be released on 06 December 2022.
It is to be noted the notification for Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Assam regions shall also be released anytime soon on the website. The candidates can check the details below.
India Post Recruitment Notification
India Post Recruitment Online Application Link
Indian Post 2022 Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Department
|Vacancy Details
|Postal Assistant
|Post Offices/Saving Bank Control Organization/Circle Office & Regional Offices
|71
|Sorting Assistant
|Railway Mail Service
|Postman
|Post Office/Mail Guard in Railway Mail Service
|56
|MTS
|Post Office/Railway Mail Service/Circle Office
|6
Indian Post 2022 Salary
- Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant - Rs. 25,500/- to Rs. 81100
- Postman/Mail Guard - Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100
- MTS - Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Post 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant - 12th class passed. The candidates will be required to furnish at least 60 days duration basic computer training certificate from a recognized computer training institute before the issuance of appointment letter.
- Postman/Mail Guard - 12th passed and the knowledge of local language i.e. Gujarat. The candidates will be required to furnish at least 60 days duration basic computer training certificate from a recognized computer training institute before the issuance of appointment letter.
- MTS - 10th passed and the knowledge of local language i.e. Gujarat
Sports Qualification
- Represented in National and International competition
- Represented in Inter University competition
- Represented in State School Teams
- Awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency
How to Apply for Indian Post 2022 ?
The candidates can apply online through online mode on the official website i.e. dopsportsrecruitment.in through online mode by following the given steps:
- Registration
- Fee Submission
- Submitting of Sports Data
- Upload Documents
- Select Your Circle
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/-