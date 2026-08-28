Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026: Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket And Rally Schedule

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026: The Army Air Defence Centre is all set to conduct the Agniveer Recruitment Rally Schedule for the posts of Agniveer Tech & CIK/SKT, Agniveer GD & Tdn (8th & 10th) and others. The recruitment event is scheduled to be held from October 12 to October 16, 2026. Apart from this, the Agniveer Recruitment Rally is underway at the respective recruitment rallies. Candidates shortlisted for Agniveer Army Phase 2 2026 can download their Physical or Rally call letter through their candidate login as per the schedule of the recruitment rally. To download the hall ticket, you will have to use your login credentials to the link at the respective venue and locations where you have to appear for the Phase II events.

As per the short notice released the rally will take place at the Army Air Defence Centre in Gopalpur, Odisha. The recruitment event is scheduled to be held from October 12 to October 16, 2026. All those candidates who are part of the selection process for Agniveer Recruitment 2026 can download the indicative notification through the official website of Indian Army-https://joinindianarmy.nic.in. You can check the list of documents required and more details here.