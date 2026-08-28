Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026: Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket And Rally Schedule
Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026: The Army Air Defence Centre will be conducting the Agniveer Recruitment Rally Schedule for the posts of Agniveer Tech & CIK/SKT, Agniveer GD & Tdn (8th & 10th) and others from October 12 to October 16, 2026. Apart from this, the Agniveer Recruitment Rally is underway at the respective recruitment rallies. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026: The Army Air Defence Centre is all set to conduct the Agniveer Recruitment Rally Schedule for the posts of Agniveer Tech & CIK/SKT, Agniveer GD & Tdn (8th & 10th) and others. The recruitment event is scheduled to be held from October 12 to October 16, 2026. Apart from this, the Agniveer Recruitment Rally is underway at the respective recruitment rallies. Candidates shortlisted for Agniveer Army Phase 2 2026 can download their Physical or Rally call letter through their candidate login as per the schedule of the recruitment rally. To download the hall ticket, you will have to use your login credentials to the link at the respective venue and locations where you have to appear for the Phase II events.
As per the short notice released the rally will take place at the Army Air Defence Centre in Gopalpur, Odisha. The recruitment event is scheduled to be held from October 12 to October 16, 2026. All those candidates who are part of the selection process for Agniveer Recruitment 2026 can download the indicative notification through the official website of Indian Army-https://joinindianarmy.nic.in. You can check the list of documents required and more details here.
Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026 Download Link
You will have to use your login credentials to the link at the official website or respective offices where your Physical events are scheduled. You will have to check the schedule of the recruitment rally and then you can click the admit card download link. You can visit the official website directly through the link given below
|Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
How To Download Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026?
To download the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026, candidates will have to visit the respective recruitment rally venue offices and the official Indian army website. You can download the same after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website at @joinindianarmy.nic.in or use the direct link provided below.
- Locate the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Admit Card/ Hall Ticket 2026 download link and click on it.
- Provide the required details, such as your Application Number and Date of Birth, and click the Submit button.
- Your Indian Army Agniveer CEE Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download, save, or print the admit card for future reference.
- Make sure to carry a printed copy of your Indian Army Agniveer CEE Hall Ticket 2026 to the examination hall, along with a valid photo ID.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.