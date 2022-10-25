Indian Army AOC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 419 Material Assistant Posts, Graduates Eligible

Indian Army AOC Recruitment 2022:Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), Indian Army has published a notification for the recruitment of Material Assistants, in the employment newspaper and on its official website. AOC has decided to fill 419 vacancies on direct recruitment basis across the country including Eastern, Western, Northern, Southern, South Western, Central West, and Central East locations. Candidates can apply online at http://www.aocrecruitment.gov.in within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.
AOC Material Assistant Notification
AOC Material Assistant Online Application
Important Dates
AOC Material Assistant Application Last Date - 12 November 2022
AOC Material Assistant Vacancy Details
|Region
|Vacancy Details
|Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana
|120
|Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand
|185
|Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu
|32
|West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sikkim
|26
|Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh
|23
|Rajasthan, Gujrat
|23
|Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur
|10
AOC Material Assistant Salary:
Rs. 29,200/- to Rs.92,300/-
Eligibility Criteria for AOC Material Assistant Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University or Diploma in Material Management or Diploma in Engineering in any Discipline from any recognized Institution.
Age Limit:
18 and 27 Years
Selection Process for AOC Material Assistant Recruitment 2022
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam.
How to Apply for AOC Material Assistant Recrutiment 2022
- You are required to register on the website www.aocrecruitment.gov.in using your Mobile Number & email ID.
- After registration, Login with your User ID and password.
- Read the Instructions for filling up the online application form given on Page 1 and tick the check box against each point of confirmation
- Fill Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7
- Part 8 will auto filled by the system on successful payment of fees, if any, indicated in the advertisement.
- Upload documents in Part 9
- Review the Application since no changes can be made to Application Form once finally submitted.