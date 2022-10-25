Indian Army AOC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 419 Material Assistant Posts, Graduates Eligible

Indian Army AOC Recruitment 2022: Indian Army is hiring for 400+ Material Assistant Posts. Check How to Apply, Vacancy and Other Details.

Indian Army AOC Recruitment 2022:Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), Indian Army has published a notification for the recruitment of Material Assistants, in the employment newspaper and on its official website. AOC has decided to fill 419 vacancies on direct recruitment basis across the country including Eastern, Western, Northern, Southern, South Western, Central West, and Central East locations. Candidates can apply online at http://www.aocrecruitment.gov.in within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

AOC Material Assistant Notification

AOC Material Assistant Online Application

Important Dates

AOC Material Assistant Application Last Date - 12 November 2022

AOC Material Assistant Vacancy Details

Region Vacancy Details Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana 120 Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand 185 Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu 32 West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sikkim 26 Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh 23 Rajasthan, Gujrat 23 Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur 10

AOC Material Assistant Salary:

Rs. 29,200/- to Rs.92,300/-

Eligibility Criteria for AOC Material Assistant Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University or Diploma in Material Management or Diploma in Engineering in any Discipline from any recognized Institution.

Age Limit:

18 and 27 Years

Selection Process for AOC Material Assistant Recruitment 2022

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam.

How to Apply for AOC Material Assistant Recrutiment 2022