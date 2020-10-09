Indian Army Dental Corps Result 2020 out @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check Army Dental Corps SSC Officer Merit List for Interview Here

Indian Army Dental Corps Result 2020: Indian Army has now released the merit list of Indian Army Dental Corps 2020 on its website. All those candidates who applied for Indian Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2020 can check the result on the official website of Indian Army.i.e.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

According to the Indian Army Dental Corps Result 2020, A total of 435 candidates have been selected for the interview round for Grant of SSC in Ad Corps for the vacancies of the year 2020. The date of interview will be intimidated to the candidates via email shortly. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of Indian Army for latest updates.

This recruitment exam is being conducted to recruit 43 vacancies of for grant of Short Service Commission in the Army Dental Corps. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the marks scored in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, NEET (MDS) 2020 conducted by National Board of Examinations (NBE), New Delhi, under the aegis of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Download Indian Army Dental Corps Result 2020

Indian Army Dental Corps 2020 Interview Round

The Indian Army will conduct the interview round at New Delhi to assess their suitability & merit for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Army Dental Corps. The final merit list for Grant of SSC in the Army Dental Corps will be based on the performance in the interview alone. The candidates who qualify in the interview will be subjected to Medical Examination.

Indian Army Dental Corps 2020 Medical Exam

All the candidates who are provisionally placed on the merit list will have to undergo a detailed medical exam for ascertaining their medical fitness. The decision of the Medical Board will be final. To qualify in the medical test is mandatory. Only those candidates, who are declared medically fit, will be eligible for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Army Dental Corps.