Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2022: Apply From 8 March for Short Service Commission Officer @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army is hiring through 59th Course Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women under 30th Course Short Service Commission (Tech). Check Registration Dates, Eligibility, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply Here.

Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Army will start the online application process for SSC Technical Officer Posts on 08 March 2022. Vacancies are available for Men under 59th Course Short Service Commission (Tech) and for Women under 30th Course Short Service Commission (Tech). Indian Army SSC Course will commence in the month of October 2022.

Eligible and interested male and female candidates can apply till 06 April 2022, once the application link is available at joinindianarmy.nic.in

The vacancy details, SSB Interview dates, and other details will be available in the Indian Army SSC Technical Officer Notification 2022.

Important Dates

Starting of submission of online application - 08 March 2022

Last Date of submission of online application - 06 April 2022

Indian Army SSC Technical Officer Vacancy Details

SSC (Tech)-59th Men - to be announced

SSCW (Tech)-30th Women - to be announced

Indian Army SSC Technical Officer Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who possess Engineering Degree are eligible to apply

Candidates studying in the final year of the Engineering degree course can also apply. They should be able to submit proof of passing the Engineering Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate before the stipulated time.

Indian Army SSC Technical Officer Age Limit

20 to 27 years

Indian Army SSC Technical Officer Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of

Shortlisting of Applications SSB Interview (Stage I & II) Medical Examination

How to apply for Indian Army SSC Technical Officer Recruitment 2022 ?