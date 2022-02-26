Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2022 for 52 Course: Check Eligibility, Salary, Registration Dates Here

Indian Army is hiring through Short Service Commission (NT) NCC Special Entry Scheme 52nd Course for Men & Women (Including Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel). Check educational qualification, salary, age limit, selection process and other details.

Indian Army NCC Recruitment 2022 under 52 Course: Indian Army has uploaded a short notice for Short Service Commission (NT) NCC Special Entry Scheme 52nd Course for Men & Women (Including Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel). Indian Army NCC 52nd Course will commence in October 2022. As per the notice, Unmarried Male and Unmarried Female candidates can submit the Indian Army NCC Application from 15 March to 13 April 2022 on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates can check educational qualification, salary, age limit, selection process and other details

Important Dates

Starting Date of Indian Army NCC Online Application - 15 March 2022

Last Date of Indian Army NCC Online Application - 13 April 2022

Indian Army NCC 52 Vacancy Details

NCC Men - to be released

NCC Women - to be released

Indian Army NCC 52 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For NCC 'C' Certificate Holders - Candidate should hold a Bachelor's Degree with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years degree course respectively. Such students will need to secure overall aggregate of minimum 50% marks in degree course if selected in interview, failing which their candidature will be CANCELLED.

Should have served for minimum two/three years (as applicable) in Senior Division/Wg of NCC.

Should have obtained minimum of ‘B' Grade in ‘C’ Certificate Exam of NCC. Applicants, who are not holding NCC ‘C’ Certificate on date of application, are not eligible to apply for the course.

Indian Army NCC 52 Age Limit:

19 to 25 years

Indian Army NCC 52 Salary:

Lieutenant - Level 10, Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain - Level 10 B Rs. 61,300 - 1,93,900

Major - Level 11 Rs. 69,400 - 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel - Level 12A, Rs. 1,21,200 - 2,12,400

Colonel - Level 13 Rs. 1,30,600 - 2,15,900

Brigadier - Level 13A, Rs. 1,39,600 - 2,17,600

Major General - Level 14, Rs. 1,44,200 - 2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG - Scale Level 15, Rs. 1,82,200 - 2,24,100

Lt Gen HAG+Scale - Level 16, Rs. 2,05,400 - 2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lieutenant General (NFSG) - Level 17, Rs. 2,25,000/-(fixed) COAS Level 18 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Military Service Pay (MSP) - MSP to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig Rs. 15,500/- p.m. fixed.

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service Academies i.e. during training period at OTA.

Selection Process for Indian Army NCC 52 Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of SSB which will be conducted in two stages

How to Apply for Indian Army NCC 52 Recruitment 2021 ?

Visit the official website of the Indian Army - www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’

Then click on ‘Registration’ (Registrations not required, if already registered on joinindianarmy.nic.in).

Fill up your form

Click on ‘Submit’ Button

Take a printout for future use.

Indian Army NCC Recruitment Short Notification