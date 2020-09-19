Indian Coast Guard 2020 Final Medical Exam Date out @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in for Navik (DB) 10th Entry 01/2020 Batch, Details Here

Indian Coast Guard Navik (DB) 2020 Medical Exam Date: Indian Coast Guard has released Indian Coast Guard Navik (DB) 2020 Final Medical Exam Date on the official website. All those who applied for Indian Coast Guard Navik (DB) 2020 Recruitment and qualified PFT & Initial Medical Test are eligible to appear in the Final Medical Exam.

According to the Indian Coast Guard Navik (DB) 2020 Official Notice, Indian Coast Guard Navik (DB) 2020 Medical Exam is scheduled to be held on 13 October 2020 at INS Chilka for NVK (DB) 01/2020 Batch at 0600 HRS. If any candidate fails to appear in Indian Coast Guard Navik (DB) 2020 Medical Exam 10th Entry 01/2020 Batch, there candidature will be cancelled.

The recruitment body will issue the details of the exam and instructions regarding COVID-19 Protocol and other instructions. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website of Indian Coast Guard.i.e.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Indian Coast Guard Navik (DB) 10th Entry – 01/2020 Batch Final Medical Exam Selection Details

The select list will be prepared from the candidates who qualify in all the tests (Written, PFT, Medical) depending upon the available vacancies. The Zone wise select list of candidates will be displayed in the Indian Coast Guard Website www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Candidates, who are not found medically fit in the final medical examination at INS Chilka, will NOT be enrolled for training. "An Appeal" is permitted for medically unfit candidates after the final enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka and will be given an opportunity to appeal against the findings if they so desire at INHS Kalyani, Visakhapatnam at his own expenses within a maximum period of 12 days or as decided by INS Chilka.

Indian Coast Guard Navik (DB) 10th Entry – 01/2020 Batch Training

The basic training will commence at INS Chilka followed by sea training and professional training in the allotted trade. The date of starting the course will be communicated soon. Branch/trade will be allocated as per the requirement of service and performance during basic training. Naviks are liable to be discharged as Unsuitable due to unsatisfactory performance at any time during the training.