Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021 Notification Out; Check How to Apply Online, Salary, Eligibility

Indian Navy has published a notification for recruitment of Indian Navy MR Posts for approx 300 posts. Check Details Here.

Indian Navy MR Recruitment Notification 2021: Indian Navy is looking to recruit for unmarried male candidates for the post of Matric Recruit (MR) as Sailors for MR for 300 vacancies. Selected candidates will be recruited for April 22 Batch. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on joinindiannavy.gov.in on 02 November 2021.

It is to be noted, Indian Navy MR Online Application will start from 29 October 2021. The candidates can check important dates, vacancy, salary, educational qualification, age limit and other details.

Indian Navy MR Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 02 November 2021

Indian Navy MR Vacancy Details

MR - 300 vacancies

Indian Navy MR Salary:

During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs. 14,600/- per month will be admissible.

On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs. 21,700- Rs.69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ Rs. 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable).

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy MR 2021



Educational Qualification:

10th passed from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Indian Navy MR Age Limit:

Candidates should be born between 01 Apr 2002 to 30 Sep 2005 (Both dates inclusive)

Selection Process for Indian Navy MR

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written test Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Indian Navy MR Exam Pattern 2021:

There will be objective type questions divided into 2 sections i.e. Science & Mathematics and General Knowledge. The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English) The standard of the question paper will be that of 10th level and the syllabus for the examination is available on website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. All candidates appearing for written examination would be subjected to PFT on the same day

Indian Navy MR PFT 2021



Qualifying in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is mandatory for selection. PFT will consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) and 10 Push- ups. Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk

Indian Navy MR Medical Standard 2021



Medical examination will be conducted by authorised military doctors as per medical standard prescribed in current regulations applicable to sailors on entry.

How to Apply Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates can apply online from 29 October to 02 November 2021 by following steps: