Indian Navy Result 2023 at agniveernavy.cdac.in: Check SSR MR Marks Updates Here

Indian Navy Result 2023 will be released soon at agniveernavy.cdac.in Candidates can download SSR MR Result and Other Updares Here

Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2023: Indian Navy has conducted the exam for the post of Agniveer, against advertisement number 01/2023, from 07 Feb to 09 Feb 2023. Now, Indian Navy will soon release the Indian Navy SSR Result and Indian Navy MR Result on the official website i.e. agniveernavy.cdac.in. Candidates who appeared in the Indian Navy Exam for SSR and MR can login into their account and check Indian Navy Result Updates.

Indian Navy Login Link is available in this article below. The candidates can log in into their accounts registered email and password.

Indian Navy Result 2023: Check Steps to Download Indian Navy SSR Result 2023

The candidate can download Indian Navy Agniveer Result by following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit the website of the Indian Navy Official Website - agniveernavy.cdac.in

Step 2: Check the 'Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 Latest Updates' given on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD RESULT FOR INET – AGNIVEER – 01/2023” Download Link.

Step 4: A login page will be opened into your website https://agniveernavy.cdac.in/login Website.

Step 5: Login using the registered Email and Password and Captcha asked and then Click on Login button.

Step 6: Click on the Result Option given under 'My Recruitments '

Step 7: Download Indian Navy Agniveer SSR & MR Result 2023

Indian Navy Result 2023: Check PFT Details

Candidates who cleared the written test will be called to appear for the Indian Navy SSR MR Stage 2 Exam which is a Physical Fitness Test (PFT), written exam followed by a recruitment medical exam.

The candidates are also required to download Indian Navy PFT Admit Card from the official website. Indian Navy SSR MR Admit Card is expected on 30 March 2023.

Indian Navy is conducting the recruitment of 1400 Agniveer (SSR) and 100 Agniveer (MR) for 01/2023 batch .