IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 Released at iob.in, Download Local Bank Officer Call Letter PDF - Link Here

IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 Released at iob.in, Download Local Bank Officer Call Letter PDF

IOB LBO Admit Card Download: The Indian Overseas Bank Admit Card 2025 Link Active at iob.in. The LBO exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 12, 2025. Check here for the direct download link and steps to download. Candidates must verify details before downloading the hall ticket.

IOB LBO Admit Card 2025: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has released the Local Bank Officer (LBO) admit card on its official website, at iob.in.  The IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 link has been activated on July 7, 2025 and the Local Bank Officer (LBO) exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 12, 2025.  Candidates who have successfully registered can now download their hall tickets from the official website iob.in and the bank aims to fill 400 vacancies for the Assistant Manager (Scale I) positions.

The IOB Admit Card 2025 for the LBO exam is an important document that candidates must carry to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID. Candidates not carrying the IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 at their assigned examination centre will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Check here for a direct link to download the IOB LBO Admit Card 2025. 

IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 OUT

The IOB Admit Card 2025 is out at iob.in; candidates can now download their Assistant Manager Admit Card using their registration number and date of birth. The admit card link has been activated on July 5 and it will be active till July 12, 2025. Direct link to download IOB Admit Card 2025 is provided here. 

IOB LBO Admit Card 2025: Overview

The Indian Overseas Bank LBO Admit Card 2025 has been activated on the official website, iob.in. The selection procedure includes Online Exam, Language Proficiency Test (LPT), and an Interview. Check the table below for the brief overview of the IOB LBO Admit Card 2025.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

IOB Local Bank Officer (LBO) Exam 2025

Conducting Authority

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)

Total Vacancies

400

Post

Assistant Manager (Scale I) – Local Bank Officer

Admit Card Release Date

7th July 2025

Exam Date

12th July 2025

Selection Process

Online Exam

Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

Interview

Official Website

www.iob.in


IOB LBO Admit Card 2025: Direct Download Link

Candidates are urged to download the Local Bank Officer Admit Card 2025 2-3 before the examination to avoid any last-minute hustles. The IOB LBO Admit card 2025   details such as exam centre details, candidate details, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the IPB LBO Admit Card 2025.

IOB LBO Admt Card 2025

Direct Download Link


How to Download the IOB LBO Admit Card 2025?

The IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded after clicking on the direct link provided above or by following the simple steps below to download it from official website

  • Visit the official website, iob.in

  • On the homepage, click on the careers button and then on IOB LBO Admit Card 2025. 

  • A new page will open up now; click on login credentials such as registration number and Date of Birth

  • Verify the details such as name, roll number, exam date, and center details

  • Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Details Mentioned on IOB LBO Admit Card 2025

Candidates must check all the details mentioned in the IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 before downloading the admit card. The admit card will contain the details such as candidate name, photo and signature. Check the detail below to download the IOB LBO Admit Card 2025.

  • Candidate’s Name & Photograph

  • Registration/Roll Number

  • Exam Date, Time & Shift  

  • Exam Center Name & Address

  • Reporting Time (1.5 hours before exam)

  • Important Exam Day Instructions

