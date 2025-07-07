IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 Released at iob.in, Download Local Bank Officer Call Letter PDF - Link Here

IOB LBO Admit Card 2025: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has released the Local Bank Officer (LBO) admit card on its official website, at iob.in. The IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 link has been activated on July 7, 2025 and the Local Bank Officer (LBO) exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 12, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered can now download their hall tickets from the official website iob.in and the bank aims to fill 400 vacancies for the Assistant Manager (Scale I) positions. The IOB Admit Card 2025 for the LBO exam is an important document that candidates must carry to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID. Candidates not carrying the IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 at their assigned examination centre will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Check here for a direct link to download the IOB LBO Admit Card 2025.

IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 OUT The IOB Admit Card 2025 is out at iob.in; candidates can now download their Assistant Manager Admit Card using their registration number and date of birth. The admit card link has been activated on July 5 and it will be active till July 12, 2025. Direct link to download IOB Admit Card 2025 is provided here. IOB LBO Admit Card 2025: Overview The Indian Overseas Bank LBO Admit Card 2025 has been activated on the official website, iob.in. The selection procedure includes Online Exam, Language Proficiency Test (LPT), and an Interview. Check the table below for the brief overview of the IOB LBO Admit Card 2025. Particulars Details Exam Name IOB Local Bank Officer (LBO) Exam 2025 Conducting Authority Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) Total Vacancies 400 Post Assistant Manager (Scale I) – Local Bank Officer Admit Card Release Date 7th July 2025 Exam Date 12th July 2025 Selection Process Online Exam Language Proficiency Test (LPT) Interview Official Website www.iob.in



IOB LBO Admit Card 2025: Direct Download Link Candidates are urged to download the Local Bank Officer Admit Card 2025 2-3 before the examination to avoid any last-minute hustles. The IOB LBO Admit card 2025 details such as exam centre details, candidate details, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the IPB LBO Admit Card 2025. IOB LBO Admt Card 2025 Direct Download Link

How to Download the IOB LBO Admit Card 2025? The IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded after clicking on the direct link provided above or by following the simple steps below to download it from official website Visit the official website, iob.in

On the homepage, click on the careers button and then on IOB LBO Admit Card 2025.

A new page will open up now; click on login credentials such as registration number and Date of Birth

Verify the details such as name, roll number, exam date, and center details

Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.