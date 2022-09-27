IOCL GATE Recruitment 2023: Check Details Here

IOCL GATE Recruitment 2023: Indian Oil Corporation Limited is planning to recruit engineering candidates on the basis of GATE 2023. Check Details Here.

IOCL GATE Recruitment 2023: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is going to recruit candidates from Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumental Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. The recruitment will be done through GATE 2023. So, interested candidates should apply for GATE 2023 on or before 30 September 2023 and appear in the exam.

In addition to applying for GATE 2023, Candidates will also have to apply separately for IOCL GATE Recruitment 2022 through ONLINE mode on the IOCL website. IOCL Link will be activated after the declaration of GATE 2023 Results. The date regarding the online application process will be announced in due course.

The candidates seeking to apply for IOCL GATE Recruitment 2022 should have a full-time Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (B.Tech. /BE. /Equivalent) from Institutions/ Colleges/ Universities/ Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE/UGC.

Shortlisted candidates on the basis of GATE 2023 Marks will be called for Group Discussion (GD) or Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview (PI). Selected candidates will be recruited for the post of Engineer/Officers and Graduate Apprentice.

Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website of IOCL i.e. iocl.com for all important updates regarding the same.