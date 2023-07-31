IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern

IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023: The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited applications for the recruitment of Executive posts on a contractual basis. IPPB Executive Syllabus PDF Download and Exam Pattern here.

IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023: The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) releases an official IPPB Executive notification every year to recruit eligible aspirants for Executive on a contractual basis. The candidates are selected for IPPB Executive posts based on their performance in an online exam, group discussion, and interview round. All interested and eligible candidates should check the latest IPPB Executive syllabus and exam pattern and plan their strategy accordingly.

Along with the IPPB Executive syllabus, candidates must also check the IPPB Executive exam pattern to get familiar with the exam format, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the officials. As per the previous year's exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the IPPB Executive exam were easy to moderate level. So, aspirants should check the official IPPB Executive exam syllabus for effective preparation.

In this blog, we have shared a detailed IPPB Executive syllabus PDF, including the IPPB Executive exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.

Here is the major overview of the IPPB Executive syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of aspirants.

IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023 Exam Conducting Body India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) Post Name Executive Vacancies 132 Category IPPB Executive Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Online Exam, Group Discussion, and Interview Maximum Marks 200 Duration 2 hours Negative Marking 1/4th mark for every incorrect answer

Aspirants must download the IPPB syllabus PDF for Executive from the link shared below to understand the topics covered in each section of the syllabus. Get the direct link to download the IPPB Executive exam Syllabus below:

The IPPB Executive syllabus is divided into five subjects, i.e., Reasoning, Quantitative aptitude, English, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. Check the subject-wise IPPB Executive syllabus PDF for the written exam discussed below.

IPPB Executive Exam Syllabus 2023 Subject Important Topics Quantitative Aptitude Average Simplification/ Approximation LCM and HCF Percentage Permutation and Combination Probability Number Systems Profit and Loss Ratio and Proportion Simple Interest and Compound Interest Time and Work Speed, Time, and Distance Partnership Mixtures and Alligations Data Interpretation Pipes and Cistern Mensuration Surds and Indices, etc IPPB Reasoning Ability Syllabus Odd One Out Alphanumeric Series Puzzles Directions & Distance Venn Diagram Alphabet Test Ranking and Order Syllogism Coding-Decoding Seating Arrangement Blood Relations Input-Output, etc English Language Reading Comprehension Fill in the blanks Cloze Test Para jumbles Tenses Rules Vocabulary Fillers Sentence Rearrangement Phrase Replacement, etc General Awareness Banking and Financial Awareness Culture Current Affairs Static General Knowledge Science Important Schemes Books and Authors Sports Awards and Honors General Polity etc Computer Knowledge Basic Knowledge of the Internet History of computers Networking Short cut keys Computer Abbreviations MS Office Software and Hardware Fundamentals Input & Output Devices Database, etc

Weightage of IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023

The IPPB Executive Exam pattern comprises five objective-type sections for 200 marks and will be conducted online. The exam duration is 2 hours, and there will be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every incorrect answer in the exam. Check the exam pattern for IPPB Executive recruitment shared below.

IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023 Exam Pattern Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning 50 50 2 hours English 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 Computer Knowledge 20 20 General Awareness 40 40 Total 200 200

How to Cover IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023?

Acing the IBBP executive online exam is no cakewalk. However right strategy can maximize the chances of qualifying for the exam. A huge number of candidates appear for this online exam every year, which in turn increases the competition against limited vacancies. So, candidates should check the Executive IPPB syllabus carefully and jot down important topics. Here are the best tips and tricks to ace the IBBP executive online exam with flying colors.

Analyse the IPPB Executive syllabus and exam pattern carefully and prepare a list of topics as per their marks' weightage.

Choose the best IPPB Executive books and online resources to gain conceptual clarity in order to solve a wide range of topics with ease.

Attempt mock papers and IPPB Executive's previous year's question papers to boost question-solving speed and focus on all the points that require attention.

Revise all the topics/chapters covered so far, formulas, short-cut techniques, etc. regularly.

Best Books for IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023

Candidates should finalize the best IPPB executive books for every subject based on the recent edition, pattern, and curriculum. The right books and materials can help them to prepare for the latest subject-wise IPPB syllabus executive. The list of best IPPB Executive exam books for all the sections is tabulated below: