IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern

 IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023: The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited applications for the recruitment of Executive posts on a contractual basis. IPPB Executive Syllabus PDF Download and Exam Pattern here.

IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023: The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB)  releases an official IPPB Executive notification every year to recruit eligible aspirants for Executive on a contractual basis. The candidates are selected for IPPB Executive posts based on their performance in an online exam, group discussion, and interview round. All interested and eligible candidates should check the latest IPPB Executive syllabus and exam pattern and plan their strategy accordingly.

 

Along with the IPPB Executive syllabus, candidates must also check the IPPB Executive exam pattern to get familiar with the exam format, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the officials. As per the previous year's exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the IPPB Executive exam were easy to moderate level. So, aspirants should check the official IPPB Executive exam syllabus for effective preparation.

In this blog, we have shared a detailed IPPB Executive syllabus PDF, including the IPPB Executive exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.

Here is the major overview of the IPPB Executive syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of aspirants.

Exam Conducting Body

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB)

Post Name

Executive

Vacancies

132

Category

IPPB Executive Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Online Exam, Group Discussion, and Interview

Maximum Marks

200

Duration

2 hours

Negative Marking

1/4th mark for every incorrect answer

Aspirants must download the IPPB syllabus PDF for Executive from the link shared below to understand the topics covered in each section of the syllabus. Get the direct link to download the IPPB Executive exam Syllabus below:

IPPB Executive Syllabus PDF

Download Here

The IPPB Executive syllabus is divided into five subjects, i.e., Reasoning, Quantitative aptitude, English, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. Check the subject-wise IPPB Executive syllabus PDF for the written exam discussed below.

IPPB Executive Exam Syllabus 2023

Subject

Important Topics

Quantitative Aptitude

Average

Simplification/ Approximation

LCM and HCF

Percentage

Permutation and Combination

Probability

Number Systems

Profit and Loss

Ratio and Proportion

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Time and Work

Speed, Time, and Distance

Partnership

Mixtures and Alligations

Data Interpretation

Pipes and Cistern

Mensuration

Surds and Indices, etc

IPPB Reasoning Ability Syllabus

Odd One Out

Alphanumeric Series

Puzzles

Directions & Distance

Venn Diagram

Alphabet Test

Ranking and Order

Syllogism

Coding-Decoding

Seating Arrangement

Blood Relations

Input-Output, etc

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Fill in the blanks

Cloze Test

Para jumbles

Tenses Rules

Vocabulary

Fillers

Sentence Rearrangement

Phrase Replacement, etc

General Awareness

Banking and Financial Awareness

Culture

Current Affairs

Static General Knowledge

Science

Important Schemes

Books and Authors

Sports

Awards and Honors

General Polity etc

Computer Knowledge

Basic Knowledge of the Internet

History of computers

Networking

Short cut keys

Computer Abbreviations

MS Office

Software and Hardware Fundamentals

Input & Output Devices

Database, etc

Weightage of IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023

The IPPB Executive Exam pattern comprises five objective-type sections for 200 marks and will be conducted online. The exam duration is 2 hours, and there will be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every incorrect answer in the exam. Check the exam pattern for IPPB Executive recruitment shared below.

IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023 Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning

50

50

2 hours

English

40

40

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

Computer Knowledge

20

20

General Awareness

40

40

Total

200

200

How to Cover IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023?

Acing the IBBP executive online exam is no cakewalk. However right strategy can maximize the chances of qualifying for the exam. A huge number of candidates appear for this online exam every year, which in turn increases the competition against limited vacancies. So, candidates should check the Executive IPPB syllabus carefully and jot down important topics. Here are the best tips and tricks to ace the IBBP executive online exam with flying colors.

  • Analyse the IPPB Executive syllabus and exam pattern carefully and prepare a list of topics as per their marks' weightage.
  • Choose the best IPPB Executive books and online resources to gain conceptual clarity in order to solve a wide range of topics with ease.
  • Attempt mock papers and IPPB Executive's previous year's question papers to boost question-solving speed and focus on all the points that require attention.
  • Revise all the topics/chapters covered so far, formulas, short-cut techniques, etc. regularly.

Best Books for IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023

Candidates should finalize the best IPPB executive books for every subject based on the recent edition, pattern, and curriculum. The right books and materials can help them to prepare for the latest subject-wise IPPB syllabus executive. The list of best IPPB Executive exam books for all the sections is tabulated below:

IPPB Executive Books 2023

Subject

Book Names

General Awareness

Lucent’s General Knowledge

English

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

Numerical Ability

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal

Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Computer Knowledge

Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts

FAQ

How to prepare for IPPB Executive Syllabus?

To prepare well for the IPPB Executive online exam, one must thoroughly check the IPPB Executive syllabus, gain conceptual knowledge, and attempt mock papers and previous papers to obtain desired results.

What is the IPPB Executive 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the IPPB Executive exam pattern, the online written exam is divided into five sections. The written exam comprises 200 questions for 200 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours.

Is there any negative marking in IPPB Executive 2023 Exam?

Yes. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for every incorrect response in the IPPB Executive 2023 exam.

What is IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023?

The IPPB Executive syllabus is divided into five subjects, i.e., Reasoning, Quantitative aptitude, English, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge.

