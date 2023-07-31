IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern

IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023: The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) releases an official IPPB Executive notification every year to recruit eligible aspirants for Executive on a contractual basis. The candidates are selected for IPPB Executive posts based on their performance in an online exam, group discussion, and interview round. All interested and eligible candidates should check the latest IPPB Executive syllabus and exam pattern and plan their strategy accordingly.
Along with the IPPB Executive syllabus, candidates must also check the IPPB Executive exam pattern to get familiar with the exam format, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the officials. As per the previous year's exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the IPPB Executive exam were easy to moderate level. So, aspirants should check the official IPPB Executive exam syllabus for effective preparation.
In this blog, we have shared a detailed IPPB Executive syllabus PDF, including the IPPB Executive exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.
IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023
Here is the major overview of the IPPB Executive syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of aspirants.
|
IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB)
|
Post Name
|
Executive
|
Vacancies
|
132
|
Category
|
IPPB Executive Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Online Exam, Group Discussion, and Interview
|
Maximum Marks
|
200
|
Duration
|
2 hours
|
Negative Marking
|
1/4th mark for every incorrect answer
IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023 PDF
Aspirants must download the IPPB syllabus PDF for Executive from the link shared below to understand the topics covered in each section of the syllabus. Get the direct link to download the IPPB Executive exam Syllabus below:
|
IPPB Executive Syllabus PDF
IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023
The IPPB Executive syllabus is divided into five subjects, i.e., Reasoning, Quantitative aptitude, English, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. Check the subject-wise IPPB Executive syllabus PDF for the written exam discussed below.
|
IPPB Executive Exam Syllabus 2023
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Average
Simplification/ Approximation
LCM and HCF
Percentage
Permutation and Combination
Probability
Number Systems
Profit and Loss
Ratio and Proportion
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
Time and Work
Speed, Time, and Distance
Partnership
Mixtures and Alligations
Data Interpretation
Pipes and Cistern
Mensuration
Surds and Indices, etc
|
IPPB Reasoning Ability Syllabus
|
Odd One Out
Alphanumeric Series
Puzzles
Directions & Distance
Venn Diagram
Alphabet Test
Ranking and Order
Syllogism
Coding-Decoding
Seating Arrangement
Blood Relations
Input-Output, etc
|
English Language
|
Reading Comprehension
Fill in the blanks
Cloze Test
Para jumbles
Tenses Rules
Vocabulary
Fillers
Sentence Rearrangement
Phrase Replacement, etc
|
General Awareness
|
Banking and Financial Awareness
Culture
Current Affairs
Static General Knowledge
Science
Important Schemes
Books and Authors
Sports
Awards and Honors
General Polity etc
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Basic Knowledge of the Internet
History of computers
Networking
Short cut keys
Computer Abbreviations
MS Office
Software and Hardware Fundamentals
Input & Output Devices
Database, etc
Weightage of IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023
The IPPB Executive Exam pattern comprises five objective-type sections for 200 marks and will be conducted online. The exam duration is 2 hours, and there will be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for every incorrect answer in the exam. Check the exam pattern for IPPB Executive recruitment shared below.
|
IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
2 hours
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
Computer Knowledge
|
20
|
20
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
200
|
200
How to Cover IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023?
Acing the IBBP executive online exam is no cakewalk. However right strategy can maximize the chances of qualifying for the exam. A huge number of candidates appear for this online exam every year, which in turn increases the competition against limited vacancies. So, candidates should check the Executive IPPB syllabus carefully and jot down important topics. Here are the best tips and tricks to ace the IBBP executive online exam with flying colors.
- Analyse the IPPB Executive syllabus and exam pattern carefully and prepare a list of topics as per their marks' weightage.
- Choose the best IPPB Executive books and online resources to gain conceptual clarity in order to solve a wide range of topics with ease.
- Attempt mock papers and IPPB Executive's previous year's question papers to boost question-solving speed and focus on all the points that require attention.
- Revise all the topics/chapters covered so far, formulas, short-cut techniques, etc. regularly.
Best Books for IPPB Executive Syllabus 2023
Candidates should finalize the best IPPB executive books for every subject based on the recent edition, pattern, and curriculum. The right books and materials can help them to prepare for the latest subject-wise IPPB syllabus executive. The list of best IPPB Executive exam books for all the sections is tabulated below:
|
IPPB Executive Books 2023
|
Subject
|
Book Names
|
General Awareness
|
Lucent’s General Knowledge
|
English
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
|
Numerical Ability
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal
|
Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts