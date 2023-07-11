IPRCL Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IPRCL has invited online applications for the Graduate Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check IPRCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IPRCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) has invited online applications for the Graduate Apprentice posts on its official website. These positions are available in various disciplines including Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 15, 2023.



Candidates having certain educational qualifications including a Degree/Diploma in the concerned disciplines have a golden chance to become a part of a reputed organisation i.e.The Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL).

IPRCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Candidates with requisite educational qualifications can apply for these posts on or before July 15, 2023.

IPRCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Civil Engineering-

Graduate-3

Diploma-3

Electrical

Graduate-1

Diploma-1

Mechanical

Graduate-1

Diploma-1

IPRCL Apprentice Educational Qualification

Applicants should have B.E. / B.Tech in a relevant engineering branch including Mechanical / Electrical / Civil as mentioned in the notification. If you’re an engineering graduate in the concerned discipline with additional eligibility you can apply for these posts.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



IPRCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Maximum 23 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in the age limit.

IPRCL Recruitment 2023: Stipend Per Month

Graduate-Rs. 10,000

Diploma-Rs. 8,000

IPRCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection for these posts will be based on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification to the respective discipline.



IPRCL Recruitment 2023 PDF



How to Apply for IPRCL Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply and send the application form with the essential documents to the address mentioned in the notification on or before July 15, 2023.