ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Economics Paper Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: In this article, students can find paper patterns and marking schemes for ISC Class 12 Economics. These exam pattern and marking scheme has been carved out of the updated and revised ISC Class 12 Syllabus and Specimen Paper 2024. Students appearing in the ISC Class 12 Board Exam in 2024 should have a look at the exam pattern and marking distribution presented below.
In order to score well in the examinations, using appropriate study materials is the key. The syllabus, sample papers, exam pattern, marking scheme, previous-year papers, and practice papers are such important and authentic study resources presented by the board itself. Thus, students can rely on the resources and must have a look at all the updated information laid out by the board, before they begin with their preparation for Board Exam.
Here, CISCE conducts the ISC and ICSE Board Exam. Thus, the exam pattern and marking scheme attached here have been presented to you using the resources present on CISCE’s official website. To avoid the struggle of searching for the correct resources and to save you time, we have attached the links to the ISC Class 12 Syllabus and Specimen Paper below, along with the detailed exam pattern and marking scheme for ISC Class 12 Economics.
ISC Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-2024
ISC Class 12 Economics Specimen Paper 2023-2024
ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2023-2024
Students should have a look at the exam pattern before they start their exam preparation since it provides a brief outlook of the exam and question paper. Students can get a fair understanding of the types of questions, number of questions, number of divisions, and more details about the chapter.
|
Exam
|
ISC Class 12 Board Exam
|
Conducting Body
|
CISCE
|
Subject
|
Economics
|
Subject Code
|
856
|
Total Marks
Theory: 80
Practical: 20
|
100
|
Time Duration
|
3 hours + 15 minutes reading time is provided to students
|
Divisons
|
Three
|
Section - A
|
Very Short Answer Questions/Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Section - B
|
Short Answer Question
|
Section - C
|
Long Answer Question
ISC Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2023-2024
The Marking Scheme for ISC Class 12 has been attached below. This resource is for students of the current academic session 2023-2024. This marking scheme will strengthen your preparation for the ISC Board Exam. Find here the type of questions, marks allotment to each of them, and more.
|
Sections
|
Type of Questions
|
No of Questions
|
Marks
|
Section-A
|
Objective/Very Short Answer Questions
|
16
|
1 x 16 = 16
|
Section-B
|
Short Answer Questions
|
8
|
4 x 8 = 32
|
Section-C
|
Long Answer Questions
|
4
|
8 x 4 = 32
ISC Class 12 Economics Chapter-wise Marks Distribution
Here, chapter-wise marks distribution of ISC Class 12 Economics have been presented. This can help you prioritize chapters on the basis of their mark allocation, thus ensuring a strategic preparation plan for the board exams. It can also help students in understanding what type of questions from each chapter might come in the exam.
|
Chapter
|
Marks
|
Microeconomic Theory:
|
|
Demand
Elasticity of Demand
Supply
|
16 marks
|
Market Mechanism
Concepts of Production
Cost and Revenue
|
12 marks
|
Main Market Forms and Equilibrium of a firm
|
12 marks
|
Macroeconomics
|
|
Theory of Income and Employment
|
8 marks
|
Money and Banking
|
8 marks
|
Balance of payments and exchange rate
|
6 marks
|
Public Finance
|
6 marks
|
National Income
|
12 marks
|
Total
|
80
ISC Class 12 Economics Project Work Marking Distribution
Students will have to complete two projects from any topic given in the theory. Each project will be for 10 marks. A detailed evaluation of the 10-mark project has been presented below. It is important to note that any question paper for the project assessment will not be set by the council. One project will be evaluated by your respective subject faculty or any other internal faculty while another one will be checked by an external faculty.
|
Overall Format
|
1 mark
|
Content
|
4 marks
|
Findings
|
2 marks
|
Viva-voce based on the project
|
3 marks
ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024 (All Subjects)