ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Economics Paper Pattern 2024: Here, students can find the exam pattern and marking scheme for ISC Class 12 Economics. This exam pattern is based out of the detailed analysis of the ISC Class 12 Syllabus and Specimen Paper 2024.

ISC Class 12 Economics Paper Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

In order to score well in the examinations, using appropriate study materials is the key. The syllabus, sample papers, exam pattern, marking scheme, previous-year papers, and practice papers are such important and authentic study resources presented by the board itself. Thus, students can rely on the resources and must have a look at all the updated information laid out by the board, before they begin with their preparation for Board Exam.

Here, CISCE conducts the ISC and ICSE Board Exam. Thus, the exam pattern and marking scheme attached here have been presented to you using the resources present on CISCE’s official website. To avoid the struggle of searching for the correct resources and to save you time, we have attached the links to the ISC Class 12 Syllabus and Specimen Paper below, along with the detailed exam pattern and marking scheme for ISC Class 12 Economics.

Students should have a look at the exam pattern before they start their exam preparation since it provides a brief outlook of the exam and question paper. Students can get a fair understanding of the types of questions, number of questions, number of divisions, and more details about the chapter.

Exam ISC Class 12 Board Exam Conducting Body CISCE Subject Economics Subject Code 856 Total Marks Theory: 80 Practical: 20 100 Time Duration 3 hours + 15 minutes reading time is provided to students Divisons Three Section - A Very Short Answer Questions/Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Section - B Short Answer Question Section - C Long Answer Question

ISC Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2023-2024

The Marking Scheme for ISC Class 12 has been attached below. This resource is for students of the current academic session 2023-2024. This marking scheme will strengthen your preparation for the ISC Board Exam. Find here the type of questions, marks allotment to each of them, and more.

Sections Type of Questions No of Questions Marks Section-A Objective/Very Short Answer Questions 16 1 x 16 = 16 Section-B Short Answer Questions 8 4 x 8 = 32 Section-C Long Answer Questions 4 8 x 4 = 32

ISC Class 12 Economics Chapter-wise Marks Distribution

Here, chapter-wise marks distribution of ISC Class 12 Economics have been presented. This can help you prioritize chapters on the basis of their mark allocation, thus ensuring a strategic preparation plan for the board exams. It can also help students in understanding what type of questions from each chapter might come in the exam.

Chapter Marks Microeconomic Theory: Demand Elasticity of Demand Supply 16 marks Market Mechanism Concepts of Production Cost and Revenue 12 marks Main Market Forms and Equilibrium of a firm 12 marks Macroeconomics Theory of Income and Employment 8 marks Money and Banking 8 marks Balance of payments and exchange rate 6 marks Public Finance 6 marks National Income 12 marks Total 80

ISC Class 12 Economics Project Work Marking Distribution

Students will have to complete two projects from any topic given in the theory. Each project will be for 10 marks. A detailed evaluation of the 10-mark project has been presented below. It is important to note that any question paper for the project assessment will not be set by the council. One project will be evaluated by your respective subject faculty or any other internal faculty while another one will be checked by an external faculty.

Overall Format 1 mark Content 4 marks Findings 2 marks Viva-voce based on the project 3 marks

