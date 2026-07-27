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ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 242 Assistant, UDC, JPA & Stenographer Posts at isro.gov.in

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 17:28 IST

ISRO has started the online application process for 242 vacancies including Assistant, UDC, Junior Personal Assistant and Stenographer posts. Eligible candidates can apply from July 27 to August 16, 2026, through the official website. Here in this article you will find information about the eligibility criteria, vacancy details and steps to apply.

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 242 Assistant, UDC, JPA & Stenographer Posts at isro.gov.in
ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 242 Assistant, UDC, JPA & Stenographer Posts at isro.gov.in

Key Points

  • ISRO announces 242 vacancies for Assistant, UDC, JPA, and Stenographer posts.
  • Online applications are open from July 27, 2026, to August 16, 2026.
  • Graduates and qualified candidates can apply online via isro.gov.in.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has started the online application process for 242 vacancies across various administrative positions such as Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) and Stenographer posts. Eligible candidates can submit their online applications through the official website. The official notification and application link has started from today July 27, 2026 and will continue till August 16, 2026. This recruitment drive offers opportunities for graduates and qualified candidates seeking government jobs with one of India's premier space research organizations. 

Here in this article you will find all the information related to the eligibility criteria, vacancy details and steps to apply for these posts.

ISRO Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link

Candidates who want to apply for the ISRO Recruitment 2026 can submit their applications online through the official ISRO website at isro.gov.in. You must read the notification before filling the application form and ensure that all details are correct. Check the direct link to apply online in the table given below.

ISRO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

      Click Here

ISRO Recruitment 2026 Official Notification

      Click Here

ISRO Recruitment 2026  Key Highlights

The notification for the ISRO Recruitment 2026 was released under the advertisement number ISRO:ICRB:01(A-JPA):2026. Candidates can check all the important details in the table given below.

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Authority

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 

Posts

Assistants, Junior Personal Assistants, Upper Division Clerk and Stenographers.

Advertisement Number

ISRO:ICRB:01(A-JPA):2026

Number of Vacancies

242

Mode of Application

Online

Apply Online Start Date

27 July 2026

Apply Online Last Date 

16 August 2026

Official website 

isro.gov.in 

ISRO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying candidates must satisfy the eligibility conditions prescribed by ISRO before applying for the recruitment process.

Educational Qualification

  • Assistant/UDC: Candidates must have a Bachelor Degree with a minimum of 60 % Marks or CPGA of 6.32 on a 10 point scale from a recognized university with knowledge of computer applications

  • Junior Personal Assistant (JPA): Candidates must have graduated from a recognized university. Also they should have a englishstenography speed of 60 words per minute.

  • Stenographer: Candidates must have a graduation or diploma with a minimum of 60% and also they should have an experience of 1 year as a stenographer.

Age Limit

  • The minimum age to apply is 18 years.

  • The maximum age to apply is 28 years.

  • Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per the government norms

  • The cutoff date for the age limit is 16 August 2026.

ISRO Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Breakdown

A total of 242 vacancies have been announced for the posts of Assistant, UDC, JPA and Stenographer. Candidates can check the complete post wise breakup  in the table given below-

Posts Name 

No. of Vacancies

Assistant

111

Junior Personal Assistant (JPA)

81

Assistant (Post. 3)

22

Assistant (Post. 4)

10

Stenographer 

17

Stenographer (Post. 6)

1

Grand

242

Steps to Apply for the ISRO Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online application process-

  • Visit the official ISRO website at isro.gov.in.

  • Go to the careers section available on the homepage.

  • Click on the link  that states"ISRO Recruitment 2026 for Assistant, UDC, JPA & Stenographer Posts."

  • Read the instructions carefully before filling the application form.

  • Log in wit credential such as user id and password

  • Fill the application form with personal and education details 

  • Upload relevant documents such as photograph and signature.

  • Pay the application fees online.

  • Review details once before submitting the application form.

  • Download and save for future references.

For more details related to ISRO Recruitment 2026 candidates must visit the official website regularly. In case they find any difficulties during the application process they can contact the helpdesk support or call at helpline number to solve your queries.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 17:28 IST

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    FAQs

    • Q 2. What are the application fees for the ISRO Recruitment 2026?
      +
      For the post of Assistants & Upper Division Clerk the fee is Rs 500 while for the posts of Stenographer the fee is Rs 500.
    • Q 1. How many vacancies have been announced for ISRO Recruitment 2026?
      +
      A total of 242 vacancies have been announced across various posts such as Assistants, Junior Personal Assistants, Upper Division Clerk and Stenographers.

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