ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 242 Assistant, UDC, JPA & Stenographer Posts at isro.gov.in

Key Points ISRO announces 242 vacancies for Assistant, UDC, JPA, and Stenographer posts.

Online applications are open from July 27, 2026, to August 16, 2026.

Graduates and qualified candidates can apply online via isro.gov.in.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has started the online application process for 242 vacancies across various administrative positions such as Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) and Stenographer posts. Eligible candidates can submit their online applications through the official website. The official notification and application link has started from today July 27, 2026 and will continue till August 16, 2026. This recruitment drive offers opportunities for graduates and qualified candidates seeking government jobs with one of India's premier space research organizations. Here in this article you will find all the information related to the eligibility criteria, vacancy details and steps to apply for these posts. ISRO Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link

Candidates who want to apply for the ISRO Recruitment 2026 can submit their applications online through the official ISRO website at isro.gov.in. You must read the notification before filling the application form and ensure that all details are correct. Check the direct link to apply online in the table given below. ISRO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Click Here ISRO Recruitment 2026 Official Notification Click Here ISRO Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights The notification for the ISRO Recruitment 2026 was released under the advertisement number ISRO:ICRB:01(A-JPA):2026. Candidates can check all the important details in the table given below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Posts Assistants, Junior Personal Assistants, Upper Division Clerk and Stenographers. Advertisement Number ISRO:ICRB:01(A-JPA):2026 Number of Vacancies 242 Mode of Application Online Apply Online Start Date 27 July 2026 Apply Online Last Date 16 August 2026 Official website isro.gov.in

ISRO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying candidates must satisfy the eligibility conditions prescribed by ISRO before applying for the recruitment process. Educational Qualification Assistant/UDC: Candidates must have a Bachelor Degree with a minimum of 60 % Marks or CPGA of 6.32 on a 10 point scale from a recognized university with knowledge of computer applications

Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) : Candidates must have graduated from a recognized university. Also they should have a englishstenography speed of 60 words per minute.

Stenographer: Candidates must have a graduation or diploma with a minimum of 60% and also they should have an experience of 1 year as a stenographer. Age Limit The minimum age to apply is 18 years.

The maximum age to apply is 28 years.

Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per the government norms

The cutoff date for the age limit is 16 August 2026.

ISRO Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Breakdown A total of 242 vacancies have been announced for the posts of Assistant, UDC, JPA and Stenographer. Candidates can check the complete post wise breakup in the table given below- Posts Name No. of Vacancies Assistant 111 Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) 81 Assistant (Post. 3) 22 Assistant (Post. 4) 10 Stenographer 17 Stenographer (Post. 6) 1 Grand 242 Steps to Apply for the ISRO Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online application process- Visit the official ISRO website at isro.gov.in.

Go to the careers section available on the homepage.

Click on the link that states"ISRO Recruitment 2026 for Assistant, UDC, JPA & Stenographer Posts."

Read the instructions carefully before filling the application form.

Log in wit credential such as user id and password

Fill the application form with personal and education details

Upload relevant documents such as photograph and signature.

Pay the application fees online.

Review details once before submitting the application form.

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