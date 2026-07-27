ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 242 Assistant, UDC, JPA & Stenographer Posts at isro.gov.in
ISRO has started the online application process for 242 vacancies including Assistant, UDC, Junior Personal Assistant and Stenographer posts. Eligible candidates can apply from July 27 to August 16, 2026, through the official website. Here in this article you will find information about the eligibility criteria, vacancy details and steps to apply.
Key Points
- ISRO announces 242 vacancies for Assistant, UDC, JPA, and Stenographer posts.
- Online applications are open from July 27, 2026, to August 16, 2026.
- Graduates and qualified candidates can apply online via isro.gov.in.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has started the online application process for 242 vacancies across various administrative positions such as Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) and Stenographer posts. Eligible candidates can submit their online applications through the official website. The official notification and application link has started from today July 27, 2026 and will continue till August 16, 2026. This recruitment drive offers opportunities for graduates and qualified candidates seeking government jobs with one of India's premier space research organizations.
Here in this article you will find all the information related to the eligibility criteria, vacancy details and steps to apply for these posts.
ISRO Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link
Candidates who want to apply for the ISRO Recruitment 2026 can submit their applications online through the official ISRO website at isro.gov.in. You must read the notification before filling the application form and ensure that all details are correct. Check the direct link to apply online in the table given below.
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ISRO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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ISRO Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
ISRO Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
The notification for the ISRO Recruitment 2026 was released under the advertisement number ISRO:ICRB:01(A-JPA):2026. Candidates can check all the important details in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
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Posts
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Assistants, Junior Personal Assistants, Upper Division Clerk and Stenographers.
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Advertisement Number
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ISRO:ICRB:01(A-JPA):2026
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Number of Vacancies
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242
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Apply Online Start Date
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27 July 2026
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Apply Online Last Date
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16 August 2026
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Official website
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isro.gov.in
ISRO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must satisfy the eligibility conditions prescribed by ISRO before applying for the recruitment process.
Educational Qualification
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Assistant/UDC: Candidates must have a Bachelor Degree with a minimum of 60 % Marks or CPGA of 6.32 on a 10 point scale from a recognized university with knowledge of computer applications
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Junior Personal Assistant (JPA): Candidates must have graduated from a recognized university. Also they should have a englishstenography speed of 60 words per minute.
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Stenographer: Candidates must have a graduation or diploma with a minimum of 60% and also they should have an experience of 1 year as a stenographer.
Age Limit
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The minimum age to apply is 18 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 28 years.
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Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per the government norms
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The cutoff date for the age limit is 16 August 2026.
ISRO Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Breakdown
A total of 242 vacancies have been announced for the posts of Assistant, UDC, JPA and Stenographer. Candidates can check the complete post wise breakup in the table given below-
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Posts Name
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No. of Vacancies
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Assistant
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111
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Junior Personal Assistant (JPA)
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81
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Assistant (Post. 3)
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22
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Assistant (Post. 4)
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10
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Stenographer
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17
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Stenographer (Post. 6)
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1
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Grand
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242
Steps to Apply for the ISRO Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official ISRO website at isro.gov.in.
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Go to the careers section available on the homepage.
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Click on the link that states"ISRO Recruitment 2026 for Assistant, UDC, JPA & Stenographer Posts."
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Read the instructions carefully before filling the application form.
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Log in wit credential such as user id and password
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Fill the application form with personal and education details
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Upload relevant documents such as photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Review details once before submitting the application form.
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Download and save for future references.
For more details related to ISRO Recruitment 2026 candidates must visit the official website regularly. In case they find any difficulties during the application process they can contact the helpdesk support or call at helpline number to solve your queries.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.