ISRO Scientist Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Check Detailed Topics and Selection Process

ISRO Scientist Syllabus 2025: Candidates planning to appear for the ISRO Scientist exam in 2025 must understand the complete syllabus. They will know exactly which subjects to focus on and how much weight each topic carries by studying the topic-wise syllabus and exam pattern. Candidates must clear the written exam to secure the ISRO Scientist/Engineer position. This exam covers Engineering Technical subjects, Arithmetic, and Reasoning. Scroll down for a detailed syllabus to create an effective study plan and boost chances of success. ISRO Scientist Syllabus 2025 Overview The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a notification for 320 Scientist/Engineer vacancies in Mechanical, Computer Science, and Electronics disciplines. Given the Engineering syllabus, which accounts for around 80% of the exam’s weightage, it is crucial for candidates to complete the ISRO Scientist Syllabus 2025 well before the exam date.

Candidates will go through a two-stage selection process consisting of a written exam and an interview. The written test is designed to evaluate candidates thoroughly on their technical knowledge, arithmetic skills, and reasoning ability. Feature Details Conducting Body Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Post Name Scientist Engineer SC Level Disciplines Mechanical, Computer Science, Electronics Total Questions 95 Total Marks 100 Duration 2 hours Negative Marking ⅓ mark deducted for every wrong answer Selection Process Written Exam and Interview Official Website www.isro.gov.in ISRO Scientist Syllabus 2025 Candidates should know the complete ISRO Scientist Syllabus 2025 to clear the exam and prepare effectively. The syllabus covers all topics candidates will see in the written exam. Below is a detailed syllabus for each branch.

ISRO Scientist Mechanical Engineering Syllabus 2025 The ISRO Scientist syllabus for Mechanical Engineeringt Exam is extensive, covering core topics in manufacturing, design, thermal sciences, and mechanics. Candidates should master these areas to ensure thorough preparation. Section Topics Covered Materials, Manufacturing & Industrial Casting, forming, joining processes, machining, CNC, metrology, CAD/CAM, additive manufacturing, production planning, inventory control, operations research, engineering materials. Applied Mechanics and Design Theory of machines, vibrations, machine design, engineering mechanics, friction, trusses, dynamics, Mohr’s circle, torsion, bending, strain gauges, material testing. Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Sciences Thermodynamics, cycles, compressors, IC engines, refrigeration, turbomachinery, fluid statics, Bernoulli’s equation, turbulent flow, pipe losses, heat transfer, radiation analysis.

ISRO Scientist Electronics Engineering Syllabus 2025 The ISRO Scientist syllabus for Electronics Engineering covers fundamental and advanced topics in electromagnetics, circuits, control, communication, and devices. Candidates should understand these subjects thoroughly for effective exam preparation. Section Topics Covered Electromagnetics Maxwell’s equations, wave propagation, transmission lines, waveguides, optical fibers, antennas. Networks, Signals & Systems Circuit analysis, Laplace transforms, phasors, continuous/discrete-time signals, Fourier series/transform, LTI systems. Electronic Devices Semiconductors, P-N junction, BJTs, MOSFETs, LEDs, photodiodes, carrier transport, energy bands. Digital Circuits Number systems, Boolean algebra, combinational/sequential circuits, data converters, memories, computer organization. Control Systems Feedback, transfer functions, block diagrams, stability criteria, Bode plots, state-space analysis. Communications Random processes, AM/FM modulation, digital modulation schemes, information theory, error correction. Analog Circuits Diode circuits, amplifiers (BJT/MOSFET), op-amp configurations, oscillators, filters.

ISRO Scientist Computer Science Engineering Syllabus 2025 The ISRO Scientist syllabus for Computer Science exam emphasizes programming, algorithms, theory of computation, operating systems, databases, networks, and digital logic. It ensures candidates are well-versed in essential CS engineering concepts. Section Topics Covered Programming & Data Structures C programming, recursion, arrays, stacks, queues, linked lists, trees, binary heaps, graphs. Algorithms Searching, sorting, hashing, complexity analysis, greedy, dynamic programming, divide-and-conquer, graph algorithms. Theory of Computation Regular expressions, finite automata, context-free grammars, Turing machines, undecidability. Compiler Design Lexical analysis, parsing, intermediate code generation, optimization, data flow analysis, runtime environments. Operating Systems Processes, threads, concurrency, synchronization, deadlock, scheduling, memory management, file systems, system calls. Databases ER model, relational algebra, SQL, normalization, indexing, transactions, concurrency control. Computer Networks OSI/TCP-IP models, switching, framing, error detection, routing, IPv4, IP addressing, transport protocols (TCP/UDP), application protocols (HTTP, DNS, FTP). Digital Logic Boolean algebra, combinational and sequential circuits, minimization, number representation, computer arithmetic. Computer Organization Instructions, addressing modes, ALU, data path, control unit, pipelining, cache, memory hierarchy, I/O interfaces.

ISRO Scientist General Aptitude & Reasoning Syllabus 2025 In addition to technical subjects, the ISRO exam includes General Aptitude and Reasoning to assess problem-solving skills. Candidates must prepare thoroughly to excel in these essential sections. Section Topics Covered General Aptitude Numerical reasoning, logical reasoning, diagrammatic reasoning, abstract reasoning, deductive reasoning. Also Check: Salary of ISRO Scientist Engineer Download ISRO Engineer Scientist Previous Year Papers ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025 ISRO Scientist Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates planning to appear for the ISRO Scientist Engineer Exam 2025 must understand the latest pattern. Candidates can check the ISRO Scientist Exam Pattern in the table below: Part Subjects Questions Marks Negative Marking Duration A Engineering Discipline 80 80 ⅓ marks deducted for wrong 2 hours B Aptitude and Reasoning 15 20 None Total 95 100

What Are the Minimum Qualifying Marks for ISRO Scientist Exam? You need to clear both parts of the written test and the interview with these minimum scores: Category Written Exam (Each Part) Interview (Out of 100) Overall Aggregate Unreserved Candidates 50% 50 60% overall Reserved Candidates (PwBD) 40% 40 50% overall ISRO Scientist Engineer Selection Process 2025 The ISRO Scientist Engineer 2025 selection process is divided into two clear stages: 1. Written Test The first stage is a written exam that assesses core Engineering Discipline knowledge and Aptitude and Arithmetic Ability skills. Candidates need to perform well in this test to qualify for the next stage. 2. Interview Those who clear the written test will be shortlisted for the interview round. The interview tests your technical understanding, general awareness, communication skills, and overall suitability for the role.