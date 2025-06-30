Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

ISRO Scientist Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Check Detailed Topics and Selection Process

ISRO Scientist Syllabus 2025: The ISRO Scientist Engineer syllabus covers core engineering subjects, aptitude, and reasoning. Candidates must clear a two-stage process, a written test and an interview, each carrying 50% weightage. Candidates can check detailed ISRO Syllabus and Exam Pattern for Mechanical, Electronics, and Computer Science posts to prepare for the exam.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jun 30, 2025, 16:19 IST
ISRO Scientist Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern
ISRO Scientist Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern

ISRO Scientist Syllabus 2025: Candidates planning to appear for the ISRO Scientist exam in 2025 must understand the complete syllabus. They will know exactly which subjects to focus on and how much weight each topic carries by studying the topic-wise syllabus and exam pattern. 

Candidates must clear the written exam to secure the ISRO Scientist/Engineer position. This exam covers Engineering Technical subjects, Arithmetic, and Reasoning. Scroll down for a detailed syllabus to create an effective study plan and boost chances of success.

ISRO Scientist Syllabus 2025 Overview

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a notification for 320 Scientist/Engineer vacancies in Mechanical, Computer Science, and Electronics disciplines. Given the Engineering syllabus, which accounts for around 80% of the exam’s weightage, it is crucial for candidates to complete the ISRO Scientist Syllabus 2025 well before the exam date.

Candidates will go through a two-stage selection process consisting of a written exam and an interview. The written test is designed to evaluate candidates thoroughly on their technical knowledge, arithmetic skills, and reasoning ability.

Feature

Details

Conducting Body

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Post Name

Scientist Engineer SC Level

Disciplines

Mechanical, Computer Science, Electronics

Total Questions

95

Total Marks

100

Duration

2 hours

Negative Marking

⅓ mark deducted for every wrong answer

Selection Process

Written Exam and Interview

Official Website

www.isro.gov.in

ISRO Scientist Syllabus 2025

Candidates should know the complete ISRO Scientist Syllabus 2025 to clear the exam and prepare effectively. The syllabus covers all topics candidates will see in the written exam. Below is a detailed syllabus for each branch.

ISRO Scientist Mechanical Engineering Syllabus 2025

The ISRO Scientist syllabus for Mechanical Engineeringt Exam is extensive, covering core topics in manufacturing, design, thermal sciences, and mechanics. Candidates should master these areas to ensure thorough preparation.

Section

Topics Covered

Materials, Manufacturing & Industrial

Casting, forming, joining processes, machining, CNC, metrology, CAD/CAM, additive manufacturing, production planning, inventory control, operations research, engineering materials.

Applied Mechanics and Design

Theory of machines, vibrations, machine design, engineering mechanics, friction, trusses, dynamics, Mohr’s circle, torsion, bending, strain gauges, material testing.

Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Sciences

Thermodynamics, cycles, compressors, IC engines, refrigeration, turbomachinery, fluid statics, Bernoulli’s equation, turbulent flow, pipe losses, heat transfer, radiation analysis.

ISRO Scientist Electronics Engineering Syllabus 2025

The ISRO Scientist syllabus for Electronics Engineering covers fundamental and advanced topics in electromagnetics, circuits, control, communication, and devices. Candidates should understand these subjects thoroughly for effective exam preparation.

Section

Topics Covered

Electromagnetics

Maxwell’s equations, wave propagation, transmission lines, waveguides, optical fibers, antennas.

Networks, Signals & Systems

Circuit analysis, Laplace transforms, phasors, continuous/discrete-time signals, Fourier series/transform, LTI systems.

Electronic Devices

Semiconductors, P-N junction, BJTs, MOSFETs, LEDs, photodiodes, carrier transport, energy bands.

Digital Circuits

Number systems, Boolean algebra, combinational/sequential circuits, data converters, memories, computer organization.

Control Systems

Feedback, transfer functions, block diagrams, stability criteria, Bode plots, state-space analysis.

Communications

Random processes, AM/FM modulation, digital modulation schemes, information theory, error correction.

Analog Circuits

Diode circuits, amplifiers (BJT/MOSFET), op-amp configurations, oscillators, filters.

ISRO Scientist Computer Science Engineering Syllabus 2025

The ISRO Scientist syllabus for Computer Science exam emphasizes programming, algorithms, theory of computation, operating systems, databases, networks, and digital logic. It ensures candidates are well-versed in essential CS engineering concepts.

Section

Topics Covered

Programming & Data Structures

C programming, recursion, arrays, stacks, queues, linked lists, trees, binary heaps, graphs.

Algorithms

Searching, sorting, hashing, complexity analysis, greedy, dynamic programming, divide-and-conquer, graph algorithms.

Theory of Computation

Regular expressions, finite automata, context-free grammars, Turing machines, undecidability.

Compiler Design

Lexical analysis, parsing, intermediate code generation, optimization, data flow analysis, runtime environments.

Operating Systems

Processes, threads, concurrency, synchronization, deadlock, scheduling, memory management, file systems, system calls.

Databases

ER model, relational algebra, SQL, normalization, indexing, transactions, concurrency control.

Computer Networks

OSI/TCP-IP models, switching, framing, error detection, routing, IPv4, IP addressing, transport protocols (TCP/UDP), application protocols (HTTP, DNS, FTP).

Digital Logic

Boolean algebra, combinational and sequential circuits, minimization, number representation, computer arithmetic.

Computer Organization

Instructions, addressing modes, ALU, data path, control unit, pipelining, cache, memory hierarchy, I/O interfaces.

ISRO Scientist General Aptitude & Reasoning Syllabus 2025

In addition to technical subjects, the ISRO exam includes General Aptitude and Reasoning to assess problem-solving skills. Candidates must prepare thoroughly to excel in these essential sections.

Section

Topics Covered

General Aptitude

Numerical reasoning, logical reasoning, diagrammatic reasoning, abstract reasoning, deductive reasoning.

Also Check:

Salary of ISRO Scientist Engineer

Download ISRO Engineer Scientist Previous Year Papers

ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025

ISRO Scientist Exam Pattern 2025 

Candidates planning to appear for the ISRO Scientist Engineer Exam 2025 must understand the latest pattern. Candidates can check the ISRO Scientist Exam Pattern in the table below:

Part

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Negative Marking

Duration

A

Engineering Discipline

80

80

⅓ marks deducted for wrong

2 hours

B

Aptitude and Reasoning

15

20

None

Total

  

95

100

  

What Are the Minimum Qualifying Marks for ISRO Scientist Exam?

You need to clear both parts of the written test and the interview with these minimum scores:

Category

Written Exam (Each Part)

Interview (Out of 100)

Overall Aggregate

Unreserved Candidates

50%

50

60% overall

Reserved Candidates (PwBD)

40%

40

50% overall

ISRO Scientist Engineer Selection Process 2025

The ISRO Scientist Engineer 2025 selection process is divided into two clear stages:

1. Written Test

The first stage is a written exam that assesses core Engineering Discipline knowledge and Aptitude and Arithmetic Ability skills. Candidates need to perform well in this test to qualify for the next stage.

2. Interview

Those who clear the written test will be shortlisted for the interview round. The interview tests your technical understanding, general awareness, communication skills, and overall suitability for the role.

Final Selection Criteria

For the final merit list, ISRO gives equal weightage to both stages:

  • 50% of the final score comes from the Written Test

  • 50% comes from the Interview

This balanced approach ensures candidates are evaluated fairly on both technical knowledge and personal skills.


Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

FAQs

  • Which subject is required for ISRO scientist?
    +
    A degree in Mechanical, Electronics, or Computer Science Engineering is required to become an ISRO Scientist.
  • What is the syllabus of ISRO?
    +
    The ISRO syllabus includes core engineering subjects, aptitude, arithmetic, and reasoning tailored to Mechanical, Electronics, and Computer Science disciplines.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News