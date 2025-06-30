ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualifications and Number of Attempts Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025 has been officially released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on its official website. Candidates should carefully check the eligibility requirements to apply for the ISRO Scientist post. Candidates must be Indian citizens aged 18–30 years (with relaxations for reserved categories) and hold an M.E, M.Tech, or M.Sc. in the relevant stream. Read all the details regarding ISRO Scientists Eligibility below.

Jun 30, 2025
ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially released the ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025 on its website along with the recruitment notification. Candidates must carefully check the age limit, educational qualifications, and other conditions to apply for the ISRO Scientist post.

Candidates who fail to meet these eligibility rules can face immediate rejection of their application. So, candidates need to understand the requirements before applying.

What Is the ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025?

ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025 refers to the set of rules and qualifications that a candidate must meet to be considered for the Scientist post at ISRO. These criteria make sure that only qualified and deserving candidates are selected.

The ISRO Scientist eligibility criteria mainly include:

  • Age Limit

  • Educational Qualification

  • Nationality

ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview

Candidates must meet specific age, education, and nationality requirements to apply for the ISRO Scientist posts 2025. Below is a table with all details about the ISRO Scientist eligibility.

Criteria

Details

Age Limit

18 to 30 years

Age Relaxation

5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC (for reserved vacancies only)

Educational Qualification

M.E, M.Tech, or M.Sc in relevant stream from a recognized university

Nationality

Must be an Indian citizen

Number of Attempts

No limit, as long as within the age criteria

Work Experience

Not required

ISRO Scientist Age Limit 2025

Candidates should fall within below age limit to apply for the ISRO Scientist position in 202:

  • Minimum Age: 18 years

  • Maximum Age: 30 years

This age limit is counted as per the date mentioned in the official notification. 

Also Check:

Salary of ISRO Scientist Engineer

Download ISRO Engineer Scientist Previous Year Papers

Is There Age Relaxation for ISRO Scientist 2025?

Yes, ISRO provides age relaxation for candidates from certain reserved categories:

  • SC/ST Candidates: 5 years relaxation

  • OBC Candidates: 3 years relaxation

Note: This relaxation is only for vacancies specifically reserved for these categories. General vacancies do not offer this benefit.

ISRO Scientist Educational Qualification 2025

Candidates must have the required educational qualifications to be considered for the Scientist post. 

  • Required Degree: M.E, M.Tech, or M.Sc in the relevant engineering or science stream.

  • Recognition: The degree must be from a recognized university or institute.

This ensures that only qualified candidates with advanced technical knowledge are selected.

ISRO Scientist Nationality Requirement

The candidate must be a citizen of India to fulfill the ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria.

Those seeking reservation and age relaxation must also provide valid documents issued by the competent authority as proof of their category.

How Many Times Can Candidates Attempt the ISRO Scientist Exam?

There is no limit on the number of attempts for the ISRO Scientist recruitment. Candidates can apply as many times as they want, as long as they meet the age limit (including relaxation if applicable) and fulfill all other ISRO Scientist eligibility criteria.

Is Work Experience Required for ISRO Scientist 2025?

No, ISRO does not require any prior work experience to apply for the Scientist post.

Fresh postgraduates who meet the age and educational qualifications can also apply. This makes ISRO a great option for talented young engineers and scientists.


FAQs

  • What is the salary of ISRO scientists in 2025?
    +
    The ISRO Scientist salary in 2025 is expected to be around ₹56,100 per month (Level 10 pay scale) plus allowances.
  • Who is eligible for ISRO exam 2025?
    +
    Indian citizens aged 18–30 years with an M.E, M.Tech, or M.Sc in the relevant stream are eligible.

