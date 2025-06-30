ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualifications and Number of Attempts Here

ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially released the ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025 on its website along with the recruitment notification. Candidates must carefully check the age limit, educational qualifications, and other conditions to apply for the ISRO Scientist post. Candidates who fail to meet these eligibility rules can face immediate rejection of their application. So, candidates need to understand the requirements before applying. What Is the ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025? ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025 refers to the set of rules and qualifications that a candidate must meet to be considered for the Scientist post at ISRO. These criteria make sure that only qualified and deserving candidates are selected.

The ISRO Scientist eligibility criteria mainly include: Age Limit

Educational Qualification

Nationality ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview Candidates must meet specific age, education, and nationality requirements to apply for the ISRO Scientist posts 2025. Below is a table with all details about the ISRO Scientist eligibility. Criteria Details Age Limit 18 to 30 years Age Relaxation 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC (for reserved vacancies only) Educational Qualification M.E, M.Tech, or M.Sc in relevant stream from a recognized university Nationality Must be an Indian citizen Number of Attempts No limit, as long as within the age criteria Work Experience Not required ISRO Scientist Age Limit 2025 Candidates should fall within below age limit to apply for the ISRO Scientist position in 202:

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 30 years This age limit is counted as per the date mentioned in the official notification. Also Check: Salary of ISRO Scientist Engineer Download ISRO Engineer Scientist Previous Year Papers Is There Age Relaxation for ISRO Scientist 2025? Yes, ISRO provides age relaxation for candidates from certain reserved categories: SC/ST Candidates: 5 years relaxation

OBC Candidates: 3 years relaxation Note: This relaxation is only for vacancies specifically reserved for these categories. General vacancies do not offer this benefit. ISRO Scientist Educational Qualification 2025 Candidates must have the required educational qualifications to be considered for the Scientist post. Required Degree: M.E, M.Tech, or M.Sc in the relevant engineering or science stream.

Recognition: The degree must be from a recognized university or institute.

This ensures that only qualified candidates with advanced technical knowledge are selected. ISRO Scientist Nationality Requirement The candidate must be a citizen of India to fulfill the ISRO Scientist Eligibility Criteria. Those seeking reservation and age relaxation must also provide valid documents issued by the competent authority as proof of their category. How Many Times Can Candidates Attempt the ISRO Scientist Exam? There is no limit on the number of attempts for the ISRO Scientist recruitment. Candidates can apply as many times as they want, as long as they meet the age limit (including relaxation if applicable) and fulfill all other ISRO Scientist eligibility criteria. Is Work Experience Required for ISRO Scientist 2025? No, ISRO does not require any prior work experience to apply for the Scientist post.