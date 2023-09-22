ITBP Answer Key 2023: Download Constable Tradesman Link at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Answer Key 2023: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) published the answer key for the Constable Pioneer Exam 2023. Candidates can download ITBP Answer Key from the official website itbpolice.nic.in or from the recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. ITBP Admit Card from the official website
ITBP Answer Key 2023
The candidates can download the answer key from the official website. The direct link to download the admit card is given below.
How to Download ITBP Answer Key 2023
Step 1: Visit the website of ITBP
Step 2: Click on the answer key link
Step 3: Check details
Step 4: Download ‘ITBP Answer Key’