ITI Recruitment 2021 for 40 Engineer Posts, Apply Online @itiltd.in

ITI Recruitment 2021 Notification: ITI Limited, Rae Bareli (UP) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Diploma Engineer for a period of 05 years with provision for absorption in the regular rolls of the Company subject to the organization requirement & performance of the employee. C. Candidates eligible for the post can apply online on official website i.e. tiltd.in on or before 15 May 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 15 May 2021

Exam Date - 04 July 2021

ITI Limited Vacancy Details

Diploma Engineer - 40 Posts

Mechanical - 29 Posts

Electrical - 7 Posts

Electronics - 4 Posts

Pay Scale:

Total emoluments at 19,029/-(Basic+VDA+HRA) at the minimum pay scale of Category E (4240-105-5500-115-6995) plus allowance & perks as per the Company's prevailing rules.

Eligibility Criteria for ITI Diploma Engineer Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification:

High School or its equivalent

03 years diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics

Minimum of 60% aggregate marks for Unreserved & OBC Candidates & 55% aggregate marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates in diploma engineering

Age Limit:

18 to 30 years

Selection Process for ITI Diploma Engineer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained by the Candidate in Diploma Engineering Examination & thus the Candidates will be called for the written test in the ratio of 1:15.

The final selection of the candidate will be based on the Merit list of Written test,

How to Apply for ITI Limited Engineer Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply .on ITI Limited Website http://www.itiltd.in latest by 15 May 2021. In addition to Online Application, the candidates are required to submit hardcopies of Application along with required documents to "CM -HR & Legal, Recruitment Cell ITI LIMITED SULTANPUR ROAD, RAEBARELI, UTTAR PRADESH— 229010" on or before 21 May 2021.

ITI Recruitment Notification

ITI Recruitment Online Application Link